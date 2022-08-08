ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsburg, MA

Multiple fire crews put out Williamsburg mill fire

By Kayleigh Thomas
WILLIAMSBURG, Mass. ( WWLP ) – Williamsburg firefighters were called to Lashway Lumber at 22 Main Street at about 2:00 a.m., where they found an entirely engulfed mill building.

Northampton Fire Rescue, Goshen Firefighters Association, Chesterfield Firefighters Association, and Conway Fire Dept. also came to assist the fire.

Highland Ambulance was ready to provide EMS coverage and Westhampton Fire Department aided with coverage for the town.

To put out the fire and multiple hot spots, crews worked through the night and into the morning.

According to Williamsburg firefighters, there were reported no injuries. The cause is still under investigation but is believed to be unintentional at this time.

