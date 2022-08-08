Read full article on original website
City of North Mankato Encourages Water Conservation Measures
North Mankato, Minn. The City of North Mankato is encouraging water conservation measures, following a letter received by the DNR notifying water suppliers and utilities the state is in the drought watch phase. Based upon the request from the DNR to complete water reduction strategies, the City requests residents put...
Blue Earth Woman Injured in Mankato Crash
A Blue Earth woman is injured in a crash in Mankato. According to the State Patrol, 33-year-old Tazia Dammann of Delavan, was traveling northbound on Highway 22 when she collided with a vehicle driven by 61-year-old Lorri Bruce of Blue Earth. Bruce has non-life threatening injuries. She was taken to the Mankato hospital. Dammann has no apparent injuries. The Patrol says the crash happened yesterday after 1:20 in the afternoon. No alcohol was involved and both were wearing seatbelts.
Tourtellotte Pool and Summer Bus Routes Seasons to End Soon
Tourtellotte Pool and the summer bus routes are scheduled to end their 2022 season in mid-August. The summer bus routes were created to help connect the community to recreation locations in Mankato and North Mankato. Learn more about these routes on the Mankato CityStream podcast.
Update: Walz Announces 2023 Fishing Opener to Be In Mankato/Madison Lake
Governor Tim Walz announced that Mankato will host the 75th Minnesota Governor’s Fishing Opener on May 12-13 of 2023. This is just the fifth time since 1948 that the Fishing Opener will be held in Southern Minnesota. Explore Minnesota, the state’s tourism promotion office, coordinates each year with the Governor’s Office, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, and the host committee to put on the event celebrating the kickoff of the summer tourism season.
Portion of Minnesota River Trail to Close Temporarily
Also a portion of the Minnesota River Trail that runs from Riverfront Park to Pine Street will be temporarily closed for exploratory excavation. It also is expected to reopen later today weather permitting.
Epilepsy Foundation of Minnesota Holds Annual Mankato Walk
On Saturday, August 11th the Epilepsy Foundation of Minnesota will host their annual Mankato walk to raise awareness and funding for epilepsy. The annual walks take place in 8 cities across Minnesota, bringing hundreds of supporters to the events. The walks will feature local epilepsy ambassadors sharing their story, as well as Glen Lloyd, CEO of Epilepsy Foundation of Minnesota.
ICYMI: Splash Pad Opens At Fallenstein Park
Over the weekend the Splash Pad opened at Fallenstein Park in North Mankato. It is free and open daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Mankato School Board to Meet About Map Drive
The Mankato Area Public School Board will meet tonight at 5 p.m. to review the process of naming the Map Drive Property and will also receive a construction and programming update.
Accused Killer’s State Of Mind At Issue In Apple River Stabbing
(Somerset, WI) — The state of mind of the accused killer in the Apple River stabbing case is at issue. Fifty-two-year-old Prior Lake man Nicolae Miu says he acted in self-defense on July 30th when he stabbed Stillwater teen Isaac Schuman to death and wounded four others. The stabbings happened during a confrontation among tubers on the river. The victims say Miu attacked them first and drew a knife on the unarmed young people. At least two videos taken of the encounter have been turned over to authorities.
National Manhunt Declared For MOA Shooting Suspects
(Bloomington, MN) — There is now a nationwide manhunt for the suspects in last week’s shooting at the Mall of America. Police in Bloomington say the suspected shooter, 21-year-old Shamar Lark, and the man who police say encouraged the shooting remain at large. Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges said they will not rest until Lark and his accomplice are in custody. Surveillance footage shows them leave the mall, then get a ride to a near-by hotel. After that, no one is guessing where they went.
Apply to Join the Public Safety Advisory Committee
City of Mankato says consider applying to the Public Safety Advisory Committee to get involved in local government. Individuals interested in joining this Mankato Committee are encouraged to apply online by Tuesday, August 23; however, applications are accepted anytime. Members of the Public Safety Advisory Committee are proactively involved in...
Finstad Wins Special Election, Primary
Brad Finstad also won his primary race over Jeremy Munson. Finstad received 76 percent of the vote to Munson's 24 percent. He will face Jeff Ettinger in the November 8 general election for a two year term starting in January 2023.
Charges Against Three In Mall Of America Shooting
(Bloomington, MN) — There are charges against the three people who police in Bloomington say helped last week’s Mall of America shooter escape. Prosecutors filed charges yesterday against the assistant manager at the local Best Western by the mall, her cousin, and her boyfriend. The charges say the three hid the shooter after the shooting, and then lied to police. Investigators say the suspected shooter, who they’ve named as 21-year-old Shamar Lark, remains on the loose. The three suspects charged yesterday are due in court later today.
Update: Victims of Mapleton Bike Crash Released From Hospital
The following is an update to the motor vehicle crash on Friday near Mapleton involving bicyclists. The following individuals sustained injuries ranging from minor to serious. Those that were transported to hospitals have been released and are expected to recover. • 13-year-old Nora Caven of rural Mankato – serious injury...
Bicyclists Hit By Car By Mapleton
Authorities say five bicyclists were injured when they were hit by a car Friday morning south of Mapleton. The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says it happened on County Road 7 near 111th Street around 7:40 Friday morning. Authorities say 30-year-old Jenna Phuong-Thao Luong was driving south on County...
