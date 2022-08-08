Read full article on original website
fox29.com
Man, vehicle sought in connection to deadly shooting of Philadelphia musician
PHILADELPHIA - Investigators are trying to identify a suspect and a vehicle wanted in connection to the deadly shooting of a Philadelphia musician. The Philadelphia Police Department shared photos Wednesday of a person and a car being sought in the July 27th murder of Joelil Foy. The suspect was seen...
phl17.com
Man wanted for killing a man in Cecil. B Moore, loaded gun found at the scene
Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police need the public’s help locating a man they say is responsible for another man’s death. The incident happen on the 1900 block of N. 19th Street around 12:27 am Saturday. According to police, a 26-year-old man was shot multiple times in the body. The...
Police surround stolen FedEx truck in Southwest Philadelphia
Witness told police a man had locked himself inside the FedEx truck.
Philadelphia police officer charged with threatening, assaulting mother of his four children
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Philadelphia police officer is charged with threatening and assaulting a former partner and the mother of their four children. The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office charged Officer Ramon Chaulisant, 33, with aggravated assault, terroristic threats, theft, possession of an instrument of crime, simple assault, reckless endangerment of another person and harassment. Officer Chaulisant had been placed on administrative duty and had his service weapon confiscated by PPD prior to his arrest while an investigation was underway. "I want to thank PPD Internal Affairs and my office's Special Investigations Unit for effectively intervening in a highly dangerous situation for a...
Man, 23, shot multiple times at Philadelphia playground
Police say a 23-year-old man was shot in the chest, leg and foot at the McVeigh Playground basketball court.
Philadelphia Man Arrested With Loaded Handgun In Atlantic City: Police
A 20-year-old man from Philadelphia was arrested with a loaded handgun in Atlantic City, authorities said. Rahmiere Shaw-Floyd was with a group of others when police thought they observed him with a gun. Shaw-Floyd exited the boardwalk and went onto the beach at New York Avenue where he was stopped...
Police release images of suspect wanted in murder of popular singing group member
Joelill Foy, 26, was shot and killed outside his home on the 1800 block of Sigel Street back on July 27.
fox29.com
2 men injured in North Philadelphia double shooting, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating a shooting that left two men injured in North Philadelphia on Tuesday night. At around 8:39 p.m., police say they responded to North Howard Street for reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, authorities say they found two victims suffering gunshot wounds. The first victim, a...
phl17.com
Man fatally shot in the head inside a Frankford apartment
Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting in the city’s Frankford neighborhood that left a man dead. The incident happened on the 4500 block of Frankford Avenue just before 9:00 pm. Police say a man believed to be in his late 20s was shot once in the head...
Police investigate mob violence that shook Germantown business owner's family
Zion Cuisine in Germantown is back up and running after a flash mob ransacked the restaurant on Aug. 6. The owner of the Caribbean restaurant says he feared for his family’s life, and the encounter has traumatized his two children.
fox29.com
Man gunned down while visiting Philadelphia to mourn shooting death of 'Brotherly Love' singer
PHILADELPHIA - Family members of a man who was shot and killed over the weekend in Philadelphia say he was visiting the city to mourn the shooting death of a friend and local musician. Diniar Camp, 26, was found shot multiple times on the 1900 block of North 19th Street...
phl17.com
Man shot multiple times on State Road, pronounced at Jefferson Torresdale Hospital
Philadelphia (WPHL)- The search is on for the person who shot and killed a man in Philadelphia’s Tacony neighborhood. The incident happened on the 7400 block of State Road just after 8:00 pm Monday. According to police, a 26-year-old man was shot multiple times throughout the body by an...
phl17.com
Kensington man charged with murder, stabbed a West Philadelphia woman in the neck: police
Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police arrested a man Saturday who stabbed and killed a woman in West Philadelphia. Police say 34-year-old Raymond Thompson from Kensington was arrested and charged with Murder and Possessing Instruments of Crime. The incident happened on the 5300 block of Chestnut Street around 8:20 am. Responding officers...
phl17.com
Endangered Philadelphia man is missing again
Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing man last heard from on Saturday. Police say 29-year-old Aidan Pomper was last spoken to at 7:30 am. Pomper was earlier reported missing on September 13, 2021, and was located by police on the 4900 block of Reno Street on September 15, 2021.
'I Have A Gun': Suspect On Loose After WSFS Bank Robbery In Delco
A suspect is at large after a bank robbery in Delaware County, authorities said. The masked man walked into WSFS Bank on West Township Line Road in Havertown around 1:10 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9, Haverford Township police said. He apparently handed a teller a note that read, "This is...
2 men shot at New Castle, Delaware apartment complex
Police say the shooting happened on the 600 block of Moores Lane in the Colonial Village Apartments complex.
phl17.com
Roxborough woman wanted for shooting a woman twice in the head, a man in the ear
Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are searching for a Roxborough woman considered armed and dangerous after allegedly shooting two people on July 31, 2022. Keyshlyne Patterson, 24, from the 7900 block of Henry Avenue, is wanted for attempted murder and related offenses. The incident happened on the 2100 block of North...
Looting During Civil Unrest Leads to Prison Sentence
PHILADELPHIA, PA — United States Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero announced that Steven Pennycooke, 36, of Philadelphia, PA, was sentenced this week to four years and nine months in prison, three years of supervised release, and ordered to pay a $1,000 fine by United States District Court Judge John M. Gallagher for being a previously convicted felon illegally in possession of a firearm in connection with looting during a period of civil unrest and mandatory curfew in the City of Philadelphia in Spring 2020.
20 shots fired on West Philadelphia block, 2 injured
At least 20 shots were fired during a double shooting in West Philadelphia.
Arrest Warrant Issued for Homicide in Shooting Investigation
— The Reading Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating 23-year-old Jayquan Miguel Sanchez. Sanchez is wanted for Homicide charges in connection to the shooting that occurred on July 31, 2022, in the 1200 Block of Church St. The victim has been identified as Quadell Spradley. The...
