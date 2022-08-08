ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gerry, NY

2 On Your Side

Longtime East Side restaurateur easing back with sale of Mike's Lounge

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The owner of a 53-year-old bar/restaurant on Buffalo’s East Side is retiring this fall, but that doesn’t mean the place is closing. Mike’s Lounge at 1343 Jefferson Ave. will get its third owner when Tommy Fluker departs in late October. Fluker bought the restaurant 11 years ago from the previous owner, who founded it in 1969.
BUFFALO, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Fredonia Farm Festival ready to return to downtown Fredonia

The 54th Fredonia Farm Festival will make a return to downtown Fredonia after a two-year absence. The 2022 edition runs August 26-28. The festival was postponed in 2020 because of the pandemic and had to relocate to the Chautauqua County Fairgrounds in 2021 because of renovation work in the park. Festival Chairman Mark Mackey is looking forward to record crowds. He says the committee has added some new features, including a 5K run/walk...
FREDONIA, NY
#The Gerry Fire Department
chautauquatoday.com

Jamestown firefighters quell early morning kitchen fire

Jamestown firefighters made quick work of a kitchen fire that broke out early Wednesday morning on Hazzard Street. Jamestown Fire Battalion Chief Brian Achterberg says crews were called to 204 Hazzard Street about 4:30 am and found fire coming from the kitchen. He says crews got inside and got the fire under control quickly confining fire damage to that room. Achterberg says there was smoke and water damage otherwise. One occupant was treated for smoke inhalation, but everyone else got out unhurt. A dog was also found and saved during the search of the home. Cooking food on the stove apparently triggered the small blaze. The Red Cross is helping the family temporarily.
JAMESTOWN, NY
NewsBreak
Sports
96.1 The Breeze

Something Brand New at The Erie County Fair This Year

Here in Western New York, you know that summer is in the final home stretch when the Erie County Fair kicks off at the Hamburg Fairgrounds. The Erie County Fair will begin tomorrow and run through August 21st in Hamburg, which is always a fun time for Buffalonians. It's something many of us look forward to every year and the weather looks phenomenal after Tuesday for the fair; not overly humid and plenty of sun, with not much rain.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Town Pool To Close In Western New York

We have been hearing about the lifeguard shortage all summer long, and it’s keeping one pool closed for the second year in a row. A rumor started circulating among the neighbors in West Seneca that the town pool would become permanently closed in the near future. One resident, Kim...
WEST SENECA, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Local 616 awards Daniel F. Anson Scholarship

It was 43 years ago Monday that a Dunkirk city firefighter lost his life while battling a structure fire. Dunkirk Professional Firefighters Local 616 carry on Daniel Anson's legacy by giving a scholarship each year to a Dunkirk High School senior. on Monday, Jaxson Pencek received a $1,000 check from Local 616 President Pat Ossman, Vice President Jake Stern, Daniel F. Anson Scholarship Chairman Daniel Meder. Jaxson was joined by his father, Hank Pencek.
DUNKIRK, NY

