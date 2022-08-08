Read full article on original website
Longtime East Side restaurateur easing back with sale of Mike's Lounge
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The owner of a 53-year-old bar/restaurant on Buffalo’s East Side is retiring this fall, but that doesn’t mean the place is closing. Mike’s Lounge at 1343 Jefferson Ave. will get its third owner when Tommy Fluker departs in late October. Fluker bought the restaurant 11 years ago from the previous owner, who founded it in 1969.
13 inductees to enter Buffalo Music Hall of Fame
As the Hall of Fame celebrates its 40th anniversary, 13 inductees will be honored this year.
chautauquatoday.com
Fredonia Farm Festival ready to return to downtown Fredonia
The 54th Fredonia Farm Festival will make a return to downtown Fredonia after a two-year absence. The 2022 edition runs August 26-28. The festival was postponed in 2020 because of the pandemic and had to relocate to the Chautauqua County Fairgrounds in 2021 because of renovation work in the park. Festival Chairman Mark Mackey is looking forward to record crowds. He says the committee has added some new features, including a 5K run/walk...
Top 10 Places for French Onion Soup in Western New York
When you go to most cities, they might be known for one dish. Here in Buffalo, we're known for quite a few dishes. The most obvious one is chicken wings. It's the biggest food for Buffalo on a national scale and is what visitors want when they first come to Western New York.
Where you can drive during this week’s Highmark Stadium concerts
Here's what you need to know about the roads before and after the concerts.
SPCA Serving Erie County rescues farm animals and dogs in Orchard Park
The SPCA Serving Erie County announced it rescued farm animals and dogs from a property in Orchard Park on Sunday afternoon.
Def Leppard, Metallica concert traffic changes, parking at Highmark Stadium
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — This week is a big week for concert fans with two big concerts coming to Highmark Stadium. Def Leppard with Mötley Crüe, Poison, and Joan Jett and the Blackhearts are performing at the stadium on Wednesday, followed by Metallica on Thursday. The pre...
chautauquatoday.com
Jamestown firefighters quell early morning kitchen fire
Jamestown firefighters made quick work of a kitchen fire that broke out early Wednesday morning on Hazzard Street. Jamestown Fire Battalion Chief Brian Achterberg says crews were called to 204 Hazzard Street about 4:30 am and found fire coming from the kitchen. He says crews got inside and got the fire under control quickly confining fire damage to that room. Achterberg says there was smoke and water damage otherwise. One occupant was treated for smoke inhalation, but everyone else got out unhurt. A dog was also found and saved during the search of the home. Cooking food on the stove apparently triggered the small blaze. The Red Cross is helping the family temporarily.
New Arcade In Blasdell Offers Classic Games And Virtual Reality For Big Kids
Blasdell has a new spot for classic arcade games and new-school virtual reality. If you're a big kid, who still loves to play old-school games like Donkey Kong, but has also embraced new-school technology, you might want to check out Orion's Landing. There are 14 virtual reality stations with virtual...
Good Chance For Snow On This Date In Buffalo, New York
The summer of 2022 has been so much fun and there are still some great events to look forward to. As the Erie County Fair begins this week, the heat and humidity seem to be scaling back a bit. For some, when the Erie County Fair arrives, it signals the unofficial end of the summer.
Animal rescue organizations team up with West Seneca Police to raise money
The Buddy’s Second Chance and Ten Lives Club are teaming up Tuesday with the West Seneca Police Department for a photo shoot with adoptable animals.
Local filmmaker and director return to Buffalo to hold casting call
The casting call will be held at the Millennium Hotel in Cheektowaga on August 28 from noon to 6 p.m.
Facade of building in Buffalo's Allentown neighborhood collapses
The facade of a building in Buffalo's Allentown neighborhood collapsed Wednesday. No injuries were reported.
Something Brand New at The Erie County Fair This Year
Here in Western New York, you know that summer is in the final home stretch when the Erie County Fair kicks off at the Hamburg Fairgrounds. The Erie County Fair will begin tomorrow and run through August 21st in Hamburg, which is always a fun time for Buffalonians. It's something many of us look forward to every year and the weather looks phenomenal after Tuesday for the fair; not overly humid and plenty of sun, with not much rain.
Still haven't booked your trip to LA for the Bills vs Rams? It's going to cost you
BUFFALO, N.Y. — We are just 29 days away from the regular season return of Bills football, and even though the team is on the road out in LA for the NFL opener, you can expect some fans to try to be there for it. If you're planning a...
Jesus Is Visiting This Western New York Town
There’s nothing wrong with a little Jesus in your life and it looks like you will find just that in one Western New York town. There are about 20 different churches in East Aurora, and you can see the list of churches here. However, it seems like Jesus is...
Town Pool To Close In Western New York
We have been hearing about the lifeguard shortage all summer long, and it’s keeping one pool closed for the second year in a row. A rumor started circulating among the neighbors in West Seneca that the town pool would become permanently closed in the near future. One resident, Kim...
chautauquatoday.com
Local 616 awards Daniel F. Anson Scholarship
It was 43 years ago Monday that a Dunkirk city firefighter lost his life while battling a structure fire. Dunkirk Professional Firefighters Local 616 carry on Daniel Anson's legacy by giving a scholarship each year to a Dunkirk High School senior. on Monday, Jaxson Pencek received a $1,000 check from Local 616 President Pat Ossman, Vice President Jake Stern, Daniel F. Anson Scholarship Chairman Daniel Meder. Jaxson was joined by his father, Hank Pencek.
Big Lots answer to Western New York complaints
Big Lots answers multiple complaints from customers who came forward to 7 Problem Solvers, after story with a Buffalo customer last week
