Jamestown firefighters made quick work of a kitchen fire that broke out early Wednesday morning on Hazzard Street. Jamestown Fire Battalion Chief Brian Achterberg says crews were called to 204 Hazzard Street about 4:30 am and found fire coming from the kitchen. He says crews got inside and got the fire under control quickly confining fire damage to that room. Achterberg says there was smoke and water damage otherwise. One occupant was treated for smoke inhalation, but everyone else got out unhurt. A dog was also found and saved during the search of the home. Cooking food on the stove apparently triggered the small blaze. The Red Cross is helping the family temporarily.

JAMESTOWN, NY ・ 19 HOURS AGO