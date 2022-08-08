ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

NBC4 Columbus

One dead, I-270 reopens after crash in east Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The I-270 southbound collector has reopened on the east side of Columbus near East Livingston Road and I-70 after a fatal crash Wednesday. According to Columbus police, one person was pronounced dead at 3:14 p.m. Details about what caused the accident have not been released. Police said the accident investigation unit […]
WSYX ABC6

16-year-old murder suspect arrested by Columbus SWAT

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Police SWAT Unit has arrested a 16-year-old accused of fatally shooting an 18-year-old in southeast Columbus back in July. Keith Waddell was taken into custody Tuesday. Waddell was wanted in the murder of 18-year-old Nelson Conley on July 6. Officers were dispatched to...
UPI News

Police wrangle loose cow after cattle truck overturns on Ohio highway

Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Authorities in Ohio said they wrangled a cow that made a run for freedom when a cattle truck overturned on a highway ramp. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said deputies and officers from the Columbus Police Department responded when the semi overturned about 8:15 p.m. Tuesday on the ramp from Interstate 70 eastbound to Interstate 270 northbound in Columbus.
NBC4 Columbus

Arrest made in fatal shooting that killed mom caught in crossfire

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 16-year-old boy is facing homicide charges after being arrested Wednesday in connection with a mid-July shooting that left a woman dead in east Columbus. The suspect, who was arrested Wednesday by Columbus SWAT, is facing reckless homicide and weapons charges for the shooting outside a store on the 3200 block […]
NBC4 Columbus

Deadly Columbus robbery sees 3 suspects arrested a month later

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police have now arrested all three of the suspects accused in a robbery near a convenience store that left a man dead. Officers spotted two of the suspects on Friday — 17-year-old Jebrelle McClendon and a 16-year-old — and took them into custody on Tuesday. Both are facing aggravated murder […]
10TV

Columbus non-profit aims to help juvenile car thieves

COLUMBUS, Ohio — In July, Columbus police arrested an 11-year-old for stealing a Kia. Just seven days later, police arrested that same 11-year-old for stealing a Hyundai from a hotel parking lot. This is one of the reasons a new non-profit, Columbus Dream, is hoping to reach out to...
Cleveland.com

Bond set at $1 million for Columbus man accused of fatally stabbing mother, grandmother, critically injuring brother in Seven Hills, records say

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A Cuyahoga County judge set bond at $1 million for a Columbus man accused of fatally stabbing his grandmother and mother and critically injuring his brother. Joseph Walter, 34, appeared Monday before Common Pleas Judge David Matia for his arraignment. Walter pleaded not guilty. His case is...
10TV

Police: Man dies during barricade situation at Bridge Park

DUBLIN, Ohio — A man is dead after he reportedly barricaded himself in his apartment at Bridge Park Wednesday evening. The Dublin Police Department was called to Longshore Street between Bridge Park Avenue and Banker Drive just before 6:50 p.m., a spokesperson for Dublin police told 10TV. The spokesperson...
10TV

Columbus local news

