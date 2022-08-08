Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
21 Years Ago, a Woman Left for a Romantic 4th of July Trip With Her Married Co-Worker. She Was Never Seen Again.Fatim HemrajMarysville, OH
4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Football: Buckeyes rank No. 2 in preseason coaches pollThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Five restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
Related
Police looking for person of interest after in fatal northeast Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police are looking for a person of interest after a woman was found shot and killed in northeast Columbus Wednesday night. The shooting happened on the 2100 block of Parkville Court just after 8:30 p.m., according to Columbus police. When officers arrived, they found a 25-year-old...
Man wanted in four different central Ohio areas for various crimes
Aaron Schwartz is wanted for multiple felonies and misdemeanor warrants in Columbus, Reynoldsburg, Westerville, and Licking County that include:
Police: Man dead after driving car into west Columbus quarry
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is dead after driving into a quarry in west Columbus early Thursday morning. Columbus police said a car was traveling at a high speed on West 5th Avenue when the driver crossed over McKinley Avenue and went through a fence around 2:50 a.m. The...
One dead, I-270 reopens after crash in east Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The I-270 southbound collector has reopened on the east side of Columbus near East Livingston Road and I-70 after a fatal crash Wednesday. According to Columbus police, one person was pronounced dead at 3:14 p.m. Details about what caused the accident have not been released. Police said the accident investigation unit […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbus police looking for suspect who shot man near Tootsies Lounge
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are requesting the public’s help in identifying a suspect accused of shooting a 33-year-old man near Tootsies Lounge. One week after police responded to reports of a shooting on the city’s south side on Aug. 3, the Columbus Division of Police released a photo of the suspect, whose image […]
Police: Milo-Grogan man shot while checking on car crash near his home
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man was shot while checking on a car crash that happened outside his house in the Milo-Grogan neighborhood late Wednesday night. The crash and shooting happened in an alleyway on the 800 block of Gibbard Avenue just after 11:15 p.m., Columbus police said. The man,...
WSYX ABC6
16-year-old murder suspect arrested by Columbus SWAT
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Police SWAT Unit has arrested a 16-year-old accused of fatally shooting an 18-year-old in southeast Columbus back in July. Keith Waddell was taken into custody Tuesday. Waddell was wanted in the murder of 18-year-old Nelson Conley on July 6. Officers were dispatched to...
Police wrangle loose cow after cattle truck overturns on Ohio highway
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Authorities in Ohio said they wrangled a cow that made a run for freedom when a cattle truck overturned on a highway ramp. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said deputies and officers from the Columbus Police Department responded when the semi overturned about 8:15 p.m. Tuesday on the ramp from Interstate 70 eastbound to Interstate 270 northbound in Columbus.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Arrest made in fatal shooting that killed mom caught in crossfire
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 16-year-old boy is facing homicide charges after being arrested Wednesday in connection with a mid-July shooting that left a woman dead in east Columbus. The suspect, who was arrested Wednesday by Columbus SWAT, is facing reckless homicide and weapons charges for the shooting outside a store on the 3200 block […]
Deadly Columbus robbery sees 3 suspects arrested a month later
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police have now arrested all three of the suspects accused in a robbery near a convenience store that left a man dead. Officers spotted two of the suspects on Friday — 17-year-old Jebrelle McClendon and a 16-year-old — and took them into custody on Tuesday. Both are facing aggravated murder […]
Columbus non-profit aims to help juvenile car thieves
COLUMBUS, Ohio — In July, Columbus police arrested an 11-year-old for stealing a Kia. Just seven days later, police arrested that same 11-year-old for stealing a Hyundai from a hotel parking lot. This is one of the reasons a new non-profit, Columbus Dream, is hoping to reach out to...
Two men accused of stealing gold bars from northeast side home
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two men in Columbus have been accused of stealing gold bars from a house on the northeast side in late June, per police. CPD says that on June 26, the pair went into a house on the 3000 block of Jonathan Noble Way and stole gold bars, cash, a laptop, and […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bond set at $1 million for Columbus man accused of fatally stabbing mother, grandmother, critically injuring brother in Seven Hills, records say
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A Cuyahoga County judge set bond at $1 million for a Columbus man accused of fatally stabbing his grandmother and mother and critically injuring his brother. Joseph Walter, 34, appeared Monday before Common Pleas Judge David Matia for his arraignment. Walter pleaded not guilty. His case is...
Police: Man dies during barricade situation at Bridge Park
DUBLIN, Ohio — A man is dead after he reportedly barricaded himself in his apartment at Bridge Park Wednesday evening. The Dublin Police Department was called to Longshore Street between Bridge Park Avenue and Banker Drive just before 6:50 p.m., a spokesperson for Dublin police told 10TV. The spokesperson...
Woman Harrassed on COTA Bus, Threatened with Death by Unknown Man
COLUMBUS, OH – A woman was harrassed and threatened with death after she got in...
WSYX ABC6
Police searching for 2 suspects accused of stealing vehicle in south Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Division of Police is searching for two people who stole a car on the south side. Officers say the two suspects stole a car from a 50-year-old woman on Greenlawn Avenue on July 19, 2022. One of the suspects was seen on footage...
'It’s concerning': Running community responds to 2nd attack on Scioto Trail this summer
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police is investigating another reported attack on the Scioto Trail this summer. The report says the latest incident happened on Aug. 4 just a few yards from Bicentennial Park. According to the police report, the victim told police a man was following...
'I defended myself': Victim of east Columbus shootout shares what saved his life
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The man who ended up exchanging gunfire with a group of suspected thieves said he didn’t have long before he decided to try and stop them. “I didn't have enough time to think about it really, as soon as I saw the barrel of a gun pointed at me, I defended myself,” the victim, who asked to remain anonymous for his safety, said.
Three men hold Gahanna resident at gunpoint to steal firearms
GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) — Gahanna Police are looking for three men who allegedly held a resident at gunpoint to steal multiple firearms. According to police, the three suspects went to a house on the 400 block of Barwood Avenue on Aug. 3 just before 1:20 p.m. to supposedly purchase a gun that was shown to […]
Police: Suspect injured after attempting to break into car in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police is searching for multiple suspects accused of attempting to break into a vehicle and exchanging gunfire with a man Sunday afternoon. Columbus Police Sgt. Collins Kane said officers received calls of shots fired in the 200 block of South 21st Street...
10TV
Columbus, OH
24K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Columbus local newshttps://www.10tv.com/
Comments / 3