Roseburg, OR

INSIDE DOUGLAS COUNTY 8.10.22

A look at 4H and FFA activities, and the Rotary Market Auction at the Douglas County Fair with Sam Lee, Rebekah Melton, Joe Buchholz and Paul Kercher. Click here to download for later listening; IDC 8 10 2022.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
Vacant Aaron's furniture building has a new occupant

EUGENE, Ore. — You may have noticed Aaron's furniture store on River Road has been vacant for some time. That's all about to change this fall. The store has moved to another location in Eugene; meanwhile, Oregon Integrated Health will be transitioning from 1029 River Road to the former Aaron's building.
EUGENE, OR
LIMITED CAMPING OPENS FRIDAY AT LOON LAKE RECREATION SITE

The Coos Bay District of the Bureau of Land Management has announced that a part of the Loon Lake Recreation Site will be open for weekend camping, beginning on Friday. Megan Harper of the BLM said seventeen camping sites will be open for camping on Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights. Harper said campsites are now available by reservation only. The sites open are in the lower part of the campground nearest to the lake and day use area.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
COMMISSIONERS ANNOUNCE NEW RV DUMP STATION

Douglas County Commissioners Tim Freeman, Chris Boice and Tom Kress, have announced the opening of a new modern full-service RV dump station at Salmon Harbor Marina in Winchester Bay. A release said it is located at the north end of Salmon Harbor on Ork Rock Road. The station has been...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
Douglas Co. Fair, Aug. 10

The Douglas County Fair opens Wednesday through Saturday, Aug. 10-13, at the Douglas Co. Fairgrounds, just off of I-5, south of Roseburg.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
UNITED WAY KICKOFF BREAKFAST IS SEPTEMBER 1ST

Greater Douglas United Way launches its 2022-23 fundraising campaign on Thursday September 1st. Executive Director Bryan Trenkle said the annual kick-off breakfast is set for 7:00 a.m. at Splitz Family Grill. Trenkle said campaign leaders, board members, and key donors will gather with representatives of member agencies who provide services...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
OPENING DAY FOR DOUGLAS COUNTY FAIR

Wednesday is the opening day for this year’s Douglas County Fair. The main gate is open from 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. It is Senior Day which means those age 65 and over get in for free all day, with identification. The Senior Talent Show runs from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on The News-Review Garden Park Stage. Kids age 12 and under are admitted for free all day as well.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
PROCLAMATIONS FOR COAST GUARD DAY/LIGHT HOUSE WEEK

On Friday, Douglas County Commissioners Tim Freeman and Tom Kress were on location in Winchester Bay for a special presentation for National Coast Guard Day and National Lighthouse Week. A release said the commissioners recognized “…the brave men and women of our U.S. Coast Guard who protect the personal safety...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
Oakridge on alert as Cedar Creek Fire burns 12 miles away

OAKRIDGE, Ore. — The town of Oakridge is once again watching as a large fire burns near them. We spoke to the mayor and fire crews about their fears as the fire remains zero percent contained. At Oakridge Elementary, a fire base has been set up to give residents...
OAKRIDGE, OR
Property Watch in North Bend, Aug. 10

City of North Bend release – Property Watch is a program that the North Bend Police Department started in 2022 and is designed to assist owners of commercial properties, businesses, and apartment complexes curb unwanted activity that occurs after business hours or when the owner (or manager) cannot be contacted. Without authority granted by the person responsible for the property/business, the police are often not able to take action on non-criminal issues that occur on private property. Some examples would be non-residents/customers hanging out on property, skateboarding, non-customer vehicles in the parking lot, etc. The Property Watch Program allows the person responsible for the property to partner with the police and authorize the police to act in their behalf when they are not there. This program is based in similar successful programs used by Astoria Police, Beaverton Police, Pendleton Police, Salem Police and Coos Bay Police. ​The legal foundation is a signed agreement that provides the authority for police to contact people that are on private property (that are members of the Property Watch) and ask them to leave the property. The goal is to have the police legally able to assist in helping keep your property safe when you are not there. There is no cost to you to be part of the program, it is renewed yearly and you can withdraw from the program at any time. Applications are available on the city website at https://bit.ly/3JM1kCk.
NORTH BEND, OR
Wheeler: How Eugene sanitized itself for Oregon22

---------- The world has come to town. But what it saw was not Eugene. The 2022 World Athletics Championships brought over 200 countries, 50,000 daily visitors and prominent government officials. The city they witnessed was a quaint Oregon town — Tracktown, USA, if you will — of bike lanes and vegan breakfast cafes.
New night club aimed at students sobering up before heading home

EUGENE, Ore. -- Eugene residents Mark Rogers and Brittny Fergason saw a different vision for their new nightclub in the University District, one without alcohol. "Our thought process is to provide a safe place for the students and student-athletes to come and hang out," Rogers said. Starting at 8 p.m....
EUGENE, OR
COVID-19 in Oregon/Coos Co., Aug. 9

OHA report, Aug. 8, 2022 – Cases: 1,944 new, 860,734 total; Deaths: 8 new, 8,219 total; Hospitalized: 398, two fewer than last week (7/27). CHW report, Aug. 8, 2022 – New cases: 34; Active cases: 316; Hospitalizations: 2; New deaths: 0, 167 total; Total cases: 12,780.
COOS COUNTY, OR
More than 5,400 lightning strikes reported in Oregon, Washington

PORTLAND, Ore. — A thunder and lightning storm passed through the Pacific Northwest Tuesday evening. Oregon and Washington saw a combined 5,473 lightning strikes between Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning, the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center (NWCC) said in a tweet. Oregon saw the vast majority of the lightning with 5,223 strikes — most of them in Central Oregon — while 250 strikes were reported in Washington.
OREGON STATE
Some fire-damaged areas reopen in Willamette National Forest

DETROIT, Ore. — Parts of the Willamette National Forest have just reopened after being shut down by the devastating wildfires of 2020. The U.S. Forest Service is welcoming visitors back, but urging them to be aware of hazards that remain. The Willamette National Forest covers a lot of the...
DETROIT, OR
Hwy. 138W Fatal, Douglas Co., Aug. 10

On Monday August 8, 2022, at about 2:30 PM, Oregon State Police (OSP) Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Highway 138W near milepost 17A. Preliminary investigation revealed that a Honda Civic operated by, a female juvenile, age 17, from Oakland, was eastbound and failed to negotiate a curve. The Honda Civic left the roadway and crashed into a tree. The female juvenile operator was pronounced deceased at the scene by emergency personnel. OSP was assisted by Sutherlin Police Department, Kellogg Fire Department, Umpqua Valley Ambulance, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Medical Examiner and ODOT.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
DISTRICT IDENTIFIES ACCIDENT VICTIM, MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP STARTED

Officials with the Elkton School District have identified the victim in a single-vehicle accident Monday, as a student. Superintendent Andy Boe released a statement on the district website that said, “It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of Rachael Moss”. Boe said, “Rachael was a member of the EHS class of 2023. Our hearts go out to her family and loved ones as they deal with this loss”.
ELKTON, OR
Wed 8 AM | Grants Pass residents make national TV with their animal bond

Sometimes you just feel like you and an animal--a non-human animal--share a wavelength. Cat, dog, iguana... you name it, there's probably someone to claim a connection. Those connections are explored in a series on Discovery+ called "The Bond," about humans bonding with animals. Cate and Chad Battles of Grants Pass...
GRANTS PASS, OR

