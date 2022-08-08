ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brevard County, FL

Comments / 4

Jonathan__Swift
2d ago

The School Board lied to us in 2016 when they said their non-discrimination policy would not lead to bathroom/locker room issues.

Reply(1)
3
Robert Coffman
2d ago

When you allow religious zealots dictate school policies you are sacrificing the education of children to a propagandist ideology! A PUBLIC school system should be open to all children regardless of their predisposed sexual identity!

Reply
3
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brevard County, FL
Society
Local
Florida Elections
Brevard County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
County
Brevard County, FL
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Government
fox35orlando.com

Orange, Seminole and Brevard families return to paying for meals this school year

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Over the last two years, the federal government has been paying for all students at public schools to eat at no cost because of the COVID-19 pandemic. On June 30th the USDA waivers that allowed districts to feed students for free ended. So some districts in our area will be returning to pre-pandemic policies when it comes to their lunch programs.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Results 2022: Meet the 3 Democrats running for Florida attorney general

ORLANDO, Fla. – Incumbent Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody faces no Republican challengers for the Aug. 23 Florida primary, but three Democrats are vying to challenge her in the November general election. Aramis Ayala, Jim Lewis and Daniel Uhlfelder are all running to be the Democratic nominee for Florida...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
WESH

Brevard County students, families prepare for return to school

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Parents and kids alike are counting the last hours before school starts across most of Central Florida on Wednesday. In Brevard County, there was advice given from Stephanie Archibald, a mother of three children, as the last moments of summer fade away. “Be nice to...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Results 2022: Meet the Florida Democrats running for U.S. Senate

ORLANDO, Fla. – Four Democrats are vying to see who will take the party’s nomination and challenge incumbent U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio in the November general election. The Florida primary is Aug. 23 and Democratic voters will decide on several candidates. [RELATED ELECTION STORIES: Trying to decide what...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Board#Common Sense#Education Department#Board Chair#Politics Local#Racism#Election Local#Campbell#Families For Safe Schools#Moms For Liberty
click orlando

Orange County voted to adopt Vision Zero Strategy to ensure pedestrian safety

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla – Orange County Board of County Commissioners voted Tuesday to adopt Vision Zero, a strategy to eliminate traffic fatalities and injuries, according to officials. The strategy was proposed by Humberto Castillero, the Orange County public works traffic engineering division manager, during a work session, officials said.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

Poll: Cory Mills holds slim edge over Anthony Sabatini in CD 7

Meanwhile, a PAC just started spending against Sabatini in the Orlando market. A new poll shows Republican Cory Mills neck-and-neck with Anthony Sabatini in the Republican Primary in Florida’s 7th Congressional District. The news comes as a PAC launches a major ad buy opposed to Sabatini’s candidacy. A...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Elections
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

They’ve been in their home for 36 years. Osceola County may force them out

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Dave Cramp knew he’d grow old in northwest Osceola County the moment he laid eyes on his little slice of paradise. Tucked behind miles of sandy roads, trees, ferns and only a few neighbors within earshot, Cramp’s five acres bring visitors back in time to a place of “old Florida” that’s quickly vanishing from the region. Trees grow next to the foundation of his house instead of in perfect little rows. His yard resembles the forest floor, attracting animals pushed away from the endless grass growing in subdivisions.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
Toby Hazlewood

Florida Sheriff Announces That Deputies In Schools To Be Armed with Large Rifles and Wear Tactical Gear To Protect Kids

"Prepared to win the battle to protect our children and teachers" On August 9, Sheriff Wayne Ivey of Brevard County Sheriff's Office posted a video message to Facebook in which he shared plans to keep kids and teachers safe in school when the next academic year begins. Most notable in the plans were that deputies posted in schools won't just be there as an armed deterrent but rather, they'll be equipped with large rifles and wearing tactical gear.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
click orlando

‘I’m very proud of her:’ Cocoa volunteer makes helping people her mission

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – When she’s not running her own business, one Brevard County native is paying it forward in the community she grew up in. Marci Davis is a volunteer with the Cocoa Police Department, the head of a nonprofit and an operations manager of her church. Her role may change, but the mission is always the same — helping people.
COCOA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy