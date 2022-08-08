Read full article on original website
Related
Manchester United 'offered the chance to sign former Chelsea flop Alvaro Morata' with Erik ten Hag 'in the market for a striker who would be happy with a bench role' behind Cristiano Ronaldo and Anthony Martial
Manchester United have reportedly been offered the chance to sign former Chelsea flop Alvaro Morata from Atletico Madrid. The Spanish striker has spent the past two seasons on loan at Serie A giants Juventus, though Atletico have no plans to let him go on loan again, and would prefer to let him go on a permanent deal.
Gerard Pique offers Barcelona huge wage gesture ahead of further cuts
Gerard Pique will take another Barcelona pay cut to help club register new signings & contract renewals.
Carlo Ancelotti responds to calls for Karim Benzema to win Ballon d'Or
Real Madrid coach has backed Karim Benzema to win the 2022 Ballon d'Or after latest star display in UEFA Super Cup.
UEFA・
Oscar Mingueza admits he failed to win over Xavi at Barcelona
Former Barcelona defender Oscar Mingueza has said that he had to leave the club because he was unable to convince head coach Xavi that he could play at the level required of him.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Transfer rumours: Rabiot's Man Utd wage demands; Chelsea up Aubameyang interest
Thursday's transfer rumours include Adrien Rabiot, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Frenkie de Jong, Memphis Depay, Marcos Alonso, Arthur and more.
Real Madrid confirm squad for UEFA Super Cup final
Real Madrid have confirmed their travelling squad for the Super Cup final against Frankfurt.
UEFA・
Timo Werner bids farewell to Chelsea on social media ahead of RB Leipzig return
Timo Werner has posted a farewell message to Chelsea fans on social media as he prepares to rejoin RB Leipzig.
Wilfried Zaha emerges as Chelsea option; Crystal Palace eye Callum Hudson-Odoi
Chelsea are considering making a move for Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha, with Callum Hudson-Odoi potentially heading in the other direction.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Inter launch 2022/23 away kit with unique world map design
Inter launch their 2022/23 away kit which features a world map design.
BBC
Carabao Cup second round: Leicester City drawn at Stockport County and Tranmere host Newcastle
Leicester City will travel to League Two Stockport County in the second round of the Carabao Cup, with Newcastle United visiting fourth-tier Tranmere Rovers. Frank Lampard's Everton have been drawn away to League One Fleetwood Town. Meanwhile, Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa also face third-tier opposition in Bolton Wanderers. The second...
Bernardo Silva: Man City standing firm despite Barcelona pursuit
Man City don't want to sell Bernardo Silva to Barcelona.
Matthew Hoppe completes transfer from Mallorca to Middlesbrough
Middlesbrough have completed the signing of American forward Matthew Hoppe from Mallorca, the club announced Wednesday.
Romelu Lukaku: Chelsea spell has left anger inside me
Romelu Lukaku has revealed that his disappointing return to Chelsea has left him angry and determined to prove his worth at Inter.
Arsenal predicted lineup vs Leicester City - Premier League
Arsenal's predicted starting XI for their Premier League meeting with Leicester City
Man City predicted lineup vs Bournemouth - Premier League
Manchester City's predicted starting XI for their Premier League clash with Bournemouth at the Etihad.
Leandro Paredes move to Juventus stalls - Fabian Ruiz close to joining PSG
Leandro Paredes move to Juventus stalls - Fabian Ruiz close to joining PSG.
Willian: Corinthians manager unsure over winger's future amid Fulham rumours
Corinthians manager Vitor Pereira responds to rumours about Willian's future amid interest from Fulham.
Everton sign Conor Coady on season-long loan
Conor Coady has joined Everton on a season-long loan from Wolves for the 2022/23 campaign.
Ronnie Edwards: Peterborough confirm Chelsea interest in defender
Peterborough have confirmed Chelsea's interest in teenage defender Ronnie Edwards.
90min
781
Followers
7K+
Post
46K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0