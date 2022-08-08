ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

caneswarning.com

Miami Hurricanes WR rotation seems to be clarifying

The Miami Hurricanes enter the 2022 season with a wide receiver corps that has to replace the production from departed leading receivers Mike Harley and Charleston Rambo. Key’Shawn Smith is the only returning starter for Miami at WR in 2022. Xavier Restrepo is likely to replace Harley as the starter in the slot.
MIAMI, FL
247Sports

VIDEO: DL Akheem Mesidor adjusting to Miami

CORAL GABLES, Fla. -- Watch defensive lineman Akheem Mesidor after Tuesday's practice. It was the second practice in shells and the fourth overall. Practice resumes on Wednesday morning. Christopher Stock has covered the Miami Hurricanes since 2003 and can be reached by e-mail at stock@insidetheu.com and on Twitter @InsideTheU.
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Former Hurricanes, Dolphins star Frank Gore facing assault charge

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ – Authorities in New Jersey announced well-known football player Frank Gore is facing criminal charges. Gore, who starred for the University of Miami Hurricanes and in the NFL for several teams, including the Miami Dolphins, was charged by Atlantic City police, the department confirmed in a release.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
nomadlawyer.org

Miami: 7 Spectacular Hidden Gems In Miami You Must Visit.

There are many hidden gems to explore when visiting Miami. From secluded state parks to quirky restaurants to fascinating fan art museums, there are plenty of activities and attractions to please any visitor. Use a Miami packing list to plan your trip, pack your bags, and explore all the hidden...
MIAMI, FL
247Sports

VIDEO: An inside look at Miami's new cooling trailers

CORAL GABLES, Fla. -- An inside look at Miami's new cooling trailers added for practices. Miami has completed two practices and resume Monday morning. Christopher Stock has covered the Miami Hurricanes since 2003 and can be reached by e-mail at stock@insidetheu.com and on Twitter @InsideTheU.
MIAMI, FL
QSR magazine

Miami Food Hall The Lincoln Eatery Opens First Barbecue Concept

The Lincoln Eatery, Miami’s No.1 food hall, as recently listed by the Miami New Times, announces the grand opening of its first barbecue concept, BBQ & Craft Company. As the first barbecue hotspot in Miami Beach, the concept will be serving up traditional BBQ items featuring pulled pork, beef brisket, chicken wings, ribs and more.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

3 South Florida restaurants put a twist on peanut butter and jelly

There are some pairings that are just meant to be. Milk and cookies South Florida and humidity but perhaps the most classic duo is peanut butter and jelly. While it might be simple sandwich, Deco’s checking out a few local spots that are taking this flavor combo to the next level.
NBC Miami

Miami Homeless Plan for Virginia Key ‘on Hold'

A controversial plan to house the homeless on Virginia Key is on hold for at least six months, according to its proponents in the City of Miami government. This comes after pushback from communities in South Florida. According to Miami Mayor Francis Suarez and Miami city Commissioner Joe Carollo, the...
MIAMI, FL
birchrestaurant.com

13 Best Spanish Restaurants in Miami, FL

Do you live in Miami and its environs, or are you planning to visit soon? Plugging into the best Spanish restaurants in Miami can be very relieving. Planning for the places to visit and food joints to count on is a confusing task that you can’t afford to overlook.
MIAMI, FL
southfloridaagentmagazine.com

Coral Gables tops list of South Florida’s highest rent communities

Several South Florida communities have some of the highest average rents in the country, according to a recent analysis by Rent.com. Coral Gables has the sixth-highest average monthly rent in the country at $4,310. Other South Florida communities in the top 100 include Fort Lauderdale (20), Miami (33), Doral (37), Boca Raton (49), West Palm Beach (57), Palm Beach Gardens (58), Hialeah (63), Boynton Beach (74), Margate (81) and Hollywood (95).
CORAL GABLES, FL
miamisprings.com

What To Expect After A First-Time DUI Charge

Under Florida law, a person is guilty of the offense of driving under the influence (DUI) if they are driving or in actual physical control of a vehicle and have a blood-alcohol concentration (BAC) level of at least 0.08 percent. The alleged is also subject to punishment as provided in Chapter 316 Section 193 of the Florida Statutes.
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

Pan Am Globe Officially Placed at Permanent Location in Downtown Miami

An iconic part of Miami's history is now at its new permanent location. The Pan Am Globe was officially unveiled at the Miami Worldcenter during a ribbon-cutting event that was attended by Miami Mayor Francis Suarez and City Commissioner Christine King. The globe, the giant, vividly colorful sphere depicting the...
MIAMI, FL

