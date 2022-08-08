ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

MSCS students return to class for new school year

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WDaHf_0h8sJQqk00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Class is back in session: Memphis-Shelby County Schools students headed back to school Monday morning.

Teachers across the county have been gearing up for the new school year, and parents have been preparing for the start of a new routine.

Students at Belle Forest Community School were welcomed back with a big pep rally.

Parent Ashlar Ingram said, “You see all these people out here, they’re cheering them on, rooting them on. What does it feel like as a parent to see your child has that much support? It’s really amazing.”

As students made their way back to school, one familiar face was not there to greet them.

MSCS Superintendent Joris Ray is on administrative leave during an investigation into accusations of impropriety and alleged extramarital affairs with former staff members.

Deputy Superintendent Dr. John Barker and Dr. Angela Whitelaw are stepping in during his absence.

FOX13 asked if they’ve encountered any challenges so far.

Whitelaw said, “We’ve gained some extra responsibilities, but we’ve always been a very tight team behind the scenes.”

Michell McKissack, MSCS board chair, said of the interim superintendents: “It was just a natural fit. It wasn’t anything anyone had to think about. It was just continuing what we’ve always been doing.”

The district has struggled with academics and student test scores in recent years.

The MSCS administration said a focus on small student grouping is key to a turnaround.

“We have a class that’s called Algebra I Enhancement, and then we also have an academic support class in every high school,” one official said. “So we’re really focusing on students that are struggling.”

Tennessee recently had a tax-free holiday weekend to help families shop for back-to-school items like clothing, backpacks, electronics, and more.

The state sales tax was waived, helping parents save on much-needed items for the start of the school year.

Tennessee’s grocery tax holiday is still going on through the end of August, helping parents save some money on lunches and after-school snacks.

In July, FOX13 reported MSCS was looking to hire retired teachers to fill vacancies for the new academic year.

Under new state law, retired Tennessee teachers can return to the classroom without the risk of losing their retirement benefits.

The district said it hoped to place retirees in ‘hard-to-fill’ positions.

At the time, the district had 220 vacancies.

Prior to students heading back to school, the community hosted many events with resources to help them prepare, such as school supply giveaways and immunization clinics.

On Saturday, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) gave out 400 backpacks filled with supplies to MSCS students.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Chalkbeat

Memphis students return to class for first day of school

Rayvn Webster hasn’t had a typical high school experience.Just before Webster began her freshman year at Germantown High School in 2019, her dad died suddenly of a heart attack, right around Father’s Day and his birthday. Nine months later, as Webster continued to grieve and adjust to high school, Memphis-Shelby County Schools closed its doors due to COVID. And the pandemic would continue to wreak havoc on Webster’s sophomore and junior...
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

'A mix and mingle' | MPD to hold cookout

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) is pulling out all the stops in an effort to recruit new cops. A "Pop Up Cookout" is set for Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Treadwell Middle School Park is the venue for a cookout that MPD hopes will...
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Shelby County, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Education
Memphis, TN
Government
City
Memphis, TN
Local
Tennessee Government
County
Shelby County, TN
tri-statedefender.com

Folks, the leadership of our school system is in good hands!

I’ve been fretting all summer about the start of this school year. With district Supt. Dr. Joris Ray under investigation and on administrative leave, and so many other distractions, my hope for this school year has been at its lowest point ever. I recently had an opportunity, however, to...
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

Music entertainment businessman donates $50,000 to Memphis alma mater

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A big donation took place for a K-8 optional school in the Memphis Shelby County District on Wednesday. Cummings K-8 Optional School received a sizable donation for their band, athletic and STEM programs from music entertainment businessman Julius Lewis. Lewis gave $50,000 to his alma mater,...
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

500 free backpacks to be given away at UTHSC

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee Health Science Center is partnering with Health Students Teaching Memphis, Omega Ministries, and the Memphis Medical Society to give away 500 free backpacks filled with school supplies to K-12 students in Memphis during a drive-through event Saturday, August 13. According to a...
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School#The New School#School Supplies#Memphis Police#Mscs
desotocountynews.com

Housing Assistance for Teachers Program available in Mississippi

Several Mississippi school districts are facing the start of the new school year with a shortage of teachers, an recurring issue that continues each year, as districts struggle to get instructors to move, locate, and stay in their districts. In an effort to attract teachers to locate and reside in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
WREG

Metro Memphis home prices shot up 33% in past year

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — What did Memphis and Miami have in common over the past year? Some of the fastest-rising home prices in the country. The median listing price of a house in metro Memphis shot up by 33% in the past 12 months, to $318,000 according to July data released by Realtor.com. The rate of […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One critical after Frayser shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was shot in Frayser Wednesday morning, police say. MPD responded around 10 a.m. to a shooting on the 2200 block of Tim Tam Avenue. A man was found shot and taken to Regional One in critical condition. No arrests have been made at this time. If you have any information, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

Frayser resident leaves out cool drinks for delivery workers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — People across the country don't call Tennessee "the volunteer state" for nothing. At least that's what Memphian Bobbie Henderson Sr. is proving with a kind act that he's kept up for years. The Frayser neighborhood resident and local entrepreneur has put out cool drinks for delivery...
MEMPHIS, TN
hottytoddy.com

Oxford Raises Minumum Wage for Employees to $16.44

The Oxford Board of Aldermen voted Monday to raise the minimum wage for city employees to $16.44, equalling $1.8 million in salary adjustments. “Workforce challenges continue to affect the city of Oxford just like every other employer, but we are committed to attracting and retaining quality employees,” said Mayor Robyn Tannehill in a video message on social media.
OXFORD, MS
franchising.com

2nd Biggest Captain D's Operator Opens New Location in Memphis

Joe Springer has spearheaded the development of Captain D’s in Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas for more than two decades. His Nufish LLC operates 20 of the seafood brand’s locations and he has recently opened his newest restaurant in Memphis, closing out a five-store development agreement he had with the brand. Now he’ll be back at it again after having signed a new 10-store development agreement for more locations in his markets.
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
111K+
Followers
118K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy