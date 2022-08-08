ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch Black Sabbath's Ozzy Osbourne And Tony Iommi Reunite At Birmingham's Commonwealth Games

A few years ago, Ozzy Osbourne said he’d be open to a Black Sabbath reunion at the Commonwealth Games in his hometown of Birmingham, UK, telling ITV it “would be fantastic” to play at the games’ 2022 opening ceremony “with Black Sabbath or on my own. Well, today Osbourne did reunite with his Black Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi in a surprise performance at the closing of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. (Iommi played the opening ceremony last month with saxophonist Soweto Kinch. And, in case anyone’s curious, the Commonwealth Games is a quadrennial international multi-sport event among athletes from the Commonwealth of Nations; it dates all the way back to 1930.) Together, Osbourne and Iommi performed Sabbath classic “Paranoid.”
American Songwriter

Behind The Band Name: Nickelback

Ah, Nickelback… they’re a controversial bunch. The group was one of the most successful bands of the early ’00s and yet somehow has earned the seemingly universal title of “most-hated band in the world” —they are the brunt of so many memes that we’ve lost count.
The Independent

Olivia Newton-John wishes her fans all the best in final video before death aged 73

Dame Olivia Newton-John wished her fans happiness and health in a final video before her death from breast cancer aged 73.The actor said that she wanted to thank her fans “for all your support over the years... I wish you the best and send you love and light,” in the clip, posted in December 2021.Tributes have poured in to the Hollywood legend, who died of breast cancer on Monday, 8 August. “My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better,” the actress’ Grease co-star John Travolta said.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Olivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover momentOlivia Newton-John: Actor and singer’s biggest momentsOlivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover moment
Variety

Ozzy Osbourne Makes Surprise Appearance at Commonwealth Games Finale, Performs ‘Paranoid’

Click here to read the full article. Rocker Ozzy Osbourne made a surprise appearance in his home city of Birmingham, U.K., and performed at the closing ceremony of the 2022 Commonwealth Games on Monday evening. Osbourne and his band Black Sabbath, featuring Tony Iommi on guitar, Adam Wakeman on bass and Tommy Clufetos on drums, performed their evergreen hit “Paranoid” in front of a capacity crowd of 30,000 at Birmingham’s Alexander Stadium. It was the first time Osbourne, 73, had performed since Nov. 2020 when he had appeared on stage in Germany. He was diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 2019 and...
NME

Olivia Newton-John has died aged 73

Singer and Grease actor Olivia Newton-John has died aged 73. Newton-John died peacefully at her ranch in Southern California on Monday (August 8), as confirmed by her husband John Easterling in a statement. A post on her Instagram read: “Dame Olivia Newton-John passed away peacefully at her ranch in Southern...
NME

Spotify launches new concert tickets website

Spotify has launched a new concert tickets website where fans can buy gig tickets directly from the streaming service. The website, Spotify Tickets, went live yesterday (August 10). According to MusicAlly, the site is “strictly a test rather than a full commercial launch”. Through the site, Spotify users...
UPI News

Madonna says MTV performance nearly ruined her career on 'Fallon'

Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Madonna appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and talked about her wardrobe malfunction at the 1984 MTV Video Music Awards, which she said nearly ended her career. The 63-year-old went on the show Wednesday night to promote her new album, Finally Enough Love: 50...
LADbible

Gen Zers are using simple gesture to tell themselves apart from Millennials

It’s no secret that there are a slew of cultural differences between Gen Z and Millennials. The older counterparts swear by high-waisted skinny jeans, motivational Tumblr quotes and cute Instagram captions, whilst the younger of the bunch call Millennial choices 'cheugy' and instead opt for low-waisted cargo pants, Instagram ‘photo dumps’ and are somewhat addicted to TikTok.
Rolling Stone

‘What the F-ck Do You Say to Ozzy Osbourne?’ Post Malone Meets the Prince of Darkness for the First Time

Click here to read the full article. On Post Malone’s darker Hollywood’s Bleeding LP, he welcomes Ozzy Osbourne on one of the album’s standouts, “Take What You Want,” and in turn a contemporary legend in the making meets a rock & roll god. Osbourne’s signature vocals open the track with an automatic timelessness only a rock icon like him can achieve. For someone like Malone, getting him on a track is one thing, but getting to finally meet the guy was “absolutely fucking mind-blowing.” In an exclusive clip, Malone greets the Prince of Darkness for the very first time. The footage...
NME

The Pogues bassist Darryl Hunt dies aged 72

The Pogues bassist Darryl Hunt had died at the age of 72. Hunt, who joined the band in 1986, died in London yesterday (August 8). The Pogues wrote on Twitter that they were “saddened beyond words” to share the news. No information about the cause of his death has been shared publicly.
Popculture

John Wayne's Granddaughter Jennifer Might Be Headed to TV

Jennifer Wayne, known for being the guitarist of country group Runaway June, and granddaughter of legendary actor John Wayne, teased an upcoming appearance on the small screen. On Aug. 7, Wayne announced the project via an Instagram Story in which she is seen wearing a yellow hard hat outside an unidentifiable building.
