Jury acquits man of murder charges in fatal Wichita shooting
A Sedgwick County jury has acquitted a Texas man of first degree murder charges in a fatal shooting that happened in Wichita. 27-year-old Maurice Hall of Garland, Texas was charged in a fatal shooting that happened in October, 2020 at the Stryker Sports Complex near K-96 and Greenwich Road. Police said 31-year-old Marquell Nolen of Wichita was shot and killed during an argument behind the bleachers during a youth football game. Hall was arrested later on the basis of a bright yellow jumpsuit he was wearing and a cup he had dropped at the scene.
Man acquitted in deadly shooting at Stryker Sports Complex
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita man is found not guilty in the deadly shooting at Stryker Sports Complex. Maurice Hall was charged with first-degree murder in the October 2020 death of 31-year-old Marquell Nolen. Police alleged Hall and Nolen were arguing at the sports complex behind the bleachers during a youth football game, when a handgun was pulled out and multiple shots were fired, striking Nolen.
Texas man acquitted of murder in 2020 Wichita little league football game shooting
Wichita police have said Maurice Hall shot Marquell Nolen during an argument that happened inside the entrance gate of the Stryker Sports Complex during a little-league football game for 12-year-olds.
