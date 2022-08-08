Read full article on original website
Senate Democrats Pass President Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act of 2022
After weeks of negotiations and an all-night session known as “vote-a-rama” that lasted for nearly 16 hours from Saturday into Sunday, senate democrats were able to push through President Joe Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act of 2022. The measure passed 51-50 along party lines, with Vice President Kamala...
Political impact of Senate passing the Democrats' climate, health care and tax reform bill
On Sunday, the Senate passed the Inflation Reduction Act, which includes major provisions for fighting climate change. The legislation now heads to the House, with a vote expected for Friday. White House reporter for the Associated Press Chris Megerian and Nicholas Wu, congressional reporter at Politico, join "Red and Blue" to discus the significance.
House Republicans, health care groups whipping against $739B Manchin-Schumer bill
House Republicans and various advocacy groups are working to kill the $739 billion tax, climate change and health care bill authored by Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y. GOP leaders are whipping against the bill ahead of an expected House vote on Friday. Republicans are...
Sen. Graham has a message for Trump if he runs in 2024
While on State of the Union with CNN’s Dana Bash, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) sends a message directly to former President Donald Trump about another possible bid for the White House in 2024.
