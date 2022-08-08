ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Comments / 1

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dems#Senate Democrats#Party Lines#Climate#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Politics Congress#Politics Federal#Cnbc
Business Insider

What is a relief payment check and am I eligible?

Florida's Governor said low-income families will receive $450 per child. Maine will be sending payments of up to $850 – more than any other state government. Some economists have warned relief payment checks may drive up inflation. Families across the US are feeling the strain of soaring prices but...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
Business Insider

The 18 states sending out stimulus checks probably won't make inflation worse — but they're not the best solution to help people cope, economists say

Red and blue states alike are sending out new stimulus checks to offset the pain of high inflation. The checks probably won't worsen inflation, but they aren't a lasting solution, one economist said. Fixing supply chains, boosting wages, and improving production are more effective measures. Republicans have blamed President Joe...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Motley Fool

Biden Pledges Stimulus Funds to Increase Housing Supply

It's a step that could help address the affordable housing crisis. Affordable housing is a major issue that impacts people across the country. The Biden administration is aiming to address the issue by allocating stimulus dollars to the construction of homes. Housing is the typical American's greatest monthly expense. But...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy