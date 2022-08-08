Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
UK heatwave: Carrot lollies keep animals cool in Warwickshire
Carrot lollipops, ice blocks and mud baths are being used at a Warwickshire attraction to keep their animals cool during the heatwave. Temperatures are set to reach 35C (95F) in the UK over the next few days. Extra shades and fans have also been brought in to help the animals...
Rare 400-year-old ship found in German river is a stunningly preserved 'time capsule'
Maritime archaeologists in northern Germany have discovered the wreckage of a 400-year-old cargo ship that "sank almost standing," escaped decay from ravenous shipworms and still has the barrels of lime it was carrying for the stone-building industry centuries ago. The ship, a rare discovery, is from the Hanseatic period, when...
Orcas Attack So Many Boats Sailors Are Being Told To Stay in Port at Night
Since the summer of 2020, there have been more and more reports of orcas interfering with boats off the coast of Spain.
BBC
Owami Davies: CCTV footage released of missing nurse
Detectives investigating the disappearance of Owami Davies have released CCTV footage of her last recorded movements. The nurse was captured by cameras as she walked along London Road, Croydon on 7 July at about 12:30 BST. Police are hoping people in the area on the day may recall seeing her.
IN THIS ARTICLE
85-year-old message in a bottle found inside New Zealand monument
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Officials in Christchurch, New Zealand, said a crew demolishing an old monument made an unusual discovery: a message in a bottle from the original stonemason team. The Christchurch City Council said the crew working to dismantle the Citizens' War Memorial found the glass bottle when they...
BBC
Highlands and Moray churches at risk of closure
Church of Scotland has proposed closing 26 churches in its Inverness Presbytery area. Under the draft plans, sites in Inverness, Nairn and Forres are at risk. Church of Scotland said the moves formed part of its wider five-year Mission Plan. The plans are to be subject to further discussions and...
Hidden passage leads explorers to deepest cave Down Under
Explorers abseiled, squeezed and crawled their way through Australia's deepest cave system on July 30, boldly going where no cavers had gone before and setting a new cave depth record. Cavers from the Southern Tasmanian Caverneers, a speleological organization based in Hobart, Australia, made it through the 1,316-foot-deep (401 meters)...
Finding Home review – Idi Amin’s expulsions remembered
Eleanor Field’s set suggests impermanence and transition: a metal container is surrounded by piles of suitcases. A fitting site for stories of forced migration and resettlement. In August 1972, the military dictator Idi Amin announced that all Asian people who were not Ugandan citizens would be given 90 days to leave the country. Of the 50,000 or so who held British passports, about 30,000 were received in to the UK. Many came to Leicester, sensibly ignoring adverts placed in newspapers by the council, advising them against relocating to the city. To mark the 50th anniversary of those events, Curve commissioned Chandni Mistry, Ashok Patel and Dilan Raithatha to write short plays based on accounts of the lived experiences of local people. I caught two of the productions, presented as a double bill.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BBC
Nurse struck off for abusing Wirral care home patient
A nurse who abused a patient and failed to alert medics when her health deteriorated has been struck off. Susan Hughes dragged the patient, pushed away her walking frame and shouted obscenities at them at a care home in Wirral in December 2019. The Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) said...
BBC
Eliot Harris death: Records at Northgate Hospital falsified, inquest told
Three members of staff at a mental health trust have been sacked after falsifying observation records on the night a patient died, it has emerged. An inquest jury found the practices at Northgate Hospital in Great Yarmouth were "encouraged" by managers. Norfolk Coroner's Court recorded an open verdict into the...
Europe's most beautiful towns
15 of the most beautiful small towns in Europe, from Italy to Spain and France.
India 1947: Partition in Colour review – a heartbreaking, rage-inspiring history of Britain’s colonial legacy
Lord Mountbatten’s division of India into two countries was a disaster in which a million died. Using newly colourised archive footage, this documentary explores those brutal events
BBC
Samuel Diatta: Family in no-man's land over shop disturbance death
The family of a man who died after a disturbance at a jewellers say they are still waiting to find out what led to his death more than two weeks later. Samuel Diatta died in hospital after police were called to Mappin and Webb, in Coney Street, York, on 26 July.
BBC
Burntwood assault: Girl, 14, attacked in woodland
A 14-year-old girl has suffered injuries, including a fractured collarbone, in a serious attack. She was assaulted in a wooded area off Pool Lane at the junction of Watling Street in Brownhills, near Walsall, on Sunday at about 19:30 BST. Staffordshire Police said she was in hospital in a stable...
TV tonight: 75 years on, the difficult truth about India’s partition revealed in full colour
Channel 4 shows the atrocities around Britain’s withdrawal from India with three special documentaries. Plus: how future football stars are recruited in South London. Here’s what to watch this evening
BBC
Stockport bus services could be cut if rescue plan fails
Bus services in Stockport could be "devastated" if emergency government funding is pulled, a borough transport chief has warned. The cash helped to keep services going during the pandemic as plummeting passenger numbers put them at risk. But that funding is set to be pulled from October and operators plan...
Beluga whale in France's River Seine to be moved to saltwater lock
SAINT-PIERRE-LA-GARENNE, France, Aug 9 (Reuters) - A beluga whale which strayed into the River Seine, far from its usual habitat of arctic or subarctic waters, will be moved to a saltwater river basin close to the sea on Tuesday, marine conservation group Sea Shepherd France said.
BBC
Tamil Nadu: 12th Century idol stolen from temple found in US after 50 years
A statue that was stolen in 1971 from a temple in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu has been traced to New York, police say. The 12th Century idol of Hindu goddess Parvati was found at the Bonhams Auction House, they said. Bonhams is a privately owned international auction...
BBC
Bogus companies scam: 'We never knew our home was on the list'
Thousands of households have had their addresses unknowingly used by crime gangs to register bogus companies, a BBC investigation has revealed. BBC Radio 4's You and Yours found about 150,000 had been registered and in some streets, every home had been targeted. The residents have then had to deal with...
BBC
Brazil woman and psychic con mum out of $140m in art and cash - police
A woman in Brazil has been arrested on suspicion of using a psychic to swindle her mother out of more than $140m (£114m) in art, cash and jewellery. The alleged victim is reportedly the widow of one of Brazil's foremost art collectors. Her daughter is accused of stealing her...
Comments / 0