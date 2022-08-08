ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BBC

UK heatwave: Carrot lollies keep animals cool in Warwickshire

Carrot lollipops, ice blocks and mud baths are being used at a Warwickshire attraction to keep their animals cool during the heatwave. Temperatures are set to reach 35C (95F) in the UK over the next few days. Extra shades and fans have also been brought in to help the animals...
ANIMALS
BBC

Owami Davies: CCTV footage released of missing nurse

Detectives investigating the disappearance of Owami Davies have released CCTV footage of her last recorded movements. The nurse was captured by cameras as she walked along London Road, Croydon on 7 July at about 12:30 BST. Police are hoping people in the area on the day may recall seeing her.
PUBLIC SAFETY
UPI News

85-year-old message in a bottle found inside New Zealand monument

Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Officials in Christchurch, New Zealand, said a crew demolishing an old monument made an unusual discovery: a message in a bottle from the original stonemason team. The Christchurch City Council said the crew working to dismantle the Citizens' War Memorial found the glass bottle when they...
AUSTRALIA
BBC

Highlands and Moray churches at risk of closure

Church of Scotland has proposed closing 26 churches in its Inverness Presbytery area. Under the draft plans, sites in Inverness, Nairn and Forres are at risk. Church of Scotland said the moves formed part of its wider five-year Mission Plan. The plans are to be subject to further discussions and...
RELIGION
LiveScience

Hidden passage leads explorers to deepest cave Down Under

Explorers abseiled, squeezed and crawled their way through Australia's deepest cave system on July 30, boldly going where no cavers had gone before and setting a new cave depth record. Cavers from the Southern Tasmanian Caverneers, a speleological organization based in Hobart, Australia, made it through the 1,316-foot-deep (401 meters)...
GEORGIA STATE
The Guardian

Finding Home review – Idi Amin’s expulsions remembered

Eleanor Field’s set suggests impermanence and transition: a metal container is surrounded by piles of suitcases. A fitting site for stories of forced migration and resettlement. In August 1972, the military dictator Idi Amin announced that all Asian people who were not Ugandan citizens would be given 90 days to leave the country. Of the 50,000 or so who held British passports, about 30,000 were received in to the UK. Many came to Leicester, sensibly ignoring adverts placed in newspapers by the council, advising them against relocating to the city. To mark the 50th anniversary of those events, Curve commissioned Chandni Mistry, Ashok Patel and Dilan Raithatha to write short plays based on accounts of the lived experiences of local people. I caught two of the productions, presented as a double bill.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
BBC

Nurse struck off for abusing Wirral care home patient

A nurse who abused a patient and failed to alert medics when her health deteriorated has been struck off. Susan Hughes dragged the patient, pushed away her walking frame and shouted obscenities at them at a care home in Wirral in December 2019. The Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) said...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Burntwood assault: Girl, 14, attacked in woodland

A 14-year-old girl has suffered injuries, including a fractured collarbone, in a serious attack. She was assaulted in a wooded area off Pool Lane at the junction of Watling Street in Brownhills, near Walsall, on Sunday at about 19:30 BST. Staffordshire Police said she was in hospital in a stable...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Stockport bus services could be cut if rescue plan fails

Bus services in Stockport could be "devastated" if emergency government funding is pulled, a borough transport chief has warned. The cash helped to keep services going during the pandemic as plummeting passenger numbers put them at risk. But that funding is set to be pulled from October and operators plan...
TRAFFIC
BBC

Bogus companies scam: 'We never knew our home was on the list'

Thousands of households have had their addresses unknowingly used by crime gangs to register bogus companies, a BBC investigation has revealed. BBC Radio 4's You and Yours found about 150,000 had been registered and in some streets, every home had been targeted. The residents have then had to deal with...
PUBLIC SAFETY

