ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

The Ticket Out of Poverty: Fix Zoning

By HOWARD HUSOCK
The New York Sun
The New York Sun
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p2vm0_0h8sI6UU00

One does not have to be a social scientist to recognize the plausibility of a new study in the journal Nature that found that poor kids with wealthier friends wind up better off themselves.andamp;nbsp; “Wealthy friends may be a ticket out of poverty,” is how the New York Times framed it.andamp;nbsp;

The findings of the latest study by Harvard’s Raj Chetty, who has built a career on studies about upward mobility, won’t surprise anyone remotely familiar with American social history.

The idea that getting to know the affluent can help the poor rise above their station is as old, at least, as the 19th century Horatio Alger novels.andamp;nbsp; Although largely characterized as the stories of those pulling themselves up by their bootstraps, in reality most of Alger’s stories involved poor boys taken under the wing of better-off patrons who show them the ropes and broaden their horizons.andamp;nbsp;

In books such as “Ragged Dick,” “Risen From the Ranks,” and “Luck and Pluck,” virtuous behavior by lowly newsboys or shoeshiners attract the attention of the affluent. Just as the Chetty study suggests, guidance from above — as it were — opens a path for subsequent hard work to pay off.

That was possible in 19th century Manhattan, where many Alger novels begin, because the rich and poor crossed paths — a poor boy might return lost money or rescue someone who falls from a carriage, for example.andamp;nbsp; But the possibility of cross-class friendship continued well into the 20th century — thanks to housing patterns on which we’ve subsequently turned our backs.

Whatandapos;s the answer? Re-examining zoning codes to make possible the kind of spontaneous friendships that arise in shared communities. That will require the adoption of zoning for homes, including two- and three-family houses, that are less expensive simply  because they’re smaller and income-producing.  What won’t help is a push for public housing-style low-income projects that will spark resistance and not lead to either upward mobility or cross-class friendships.

There is historic precedent for such an approach. As America’s greatest historian of cities, Columbia University’s Kenneth Jackson,andamp;nbsp; has observed, “unlike post-World War II suburbs, which are relatively homogeneous socio-economically,” earlier suburbs were “not restricted to a single economic class. There was diversity behind the posh Main Line stereotype. Even the richest communities were dotted with the small dwellings of those who furnished the support a grouping of large mansions required.”

What was the secret formula?andamp;nbsp; It’s surprisingly simple, and based on the following approach: relatively small homes densely built on relatively small lots.

Today, similar neighborhoods — including newer versions — could be starter homes for our children, convenient homes for teachers, police and firefighters, and protection against the insularity of the social classes.

It’s an approach that we’ve not only forgotten, but one we have effectively banned. The ownership, agency, and wealth accumulation that comes with owning even a small home on a small lot was swept away first by public housing, where private asset ownership was a contradiction in terms, and then by exclusively single-family zoning.

Indeed, starting in the late 19th century, we embarked on efforts to reform, regulate, and replace the private housing market. In doing so, we have made obtaining affordable housing and building household wealth more difficult for the very people of modest means we intended to help. No one can build wealth in subsidized housing — where, by the rules, rent goes up when income does.

Mr. Chetty’s lesson can be this: the time is right to take steps to rectify the situation, in part by rediscovering a lost formula. We need poor sides of town — small homes and small lots that owners of modest means can afford — that can serve a great many municipalities well.

How do we get there?

Let’s start with what we should not do: “Affirmatively Furthering Fair Housing.” This Obama-era idea involves subsidized apartments set aside for racial minorities in affluent zip codes. Why isn’t this a good idea?

Because it’s a program guaranteed to create backlash. Those who have worked their way up, including Black and Hispanic homeowners, will resent those who have not scrimped and saved but reaped the same rewards they did. And it puts alleged beneficiaries in the awkward role of being charity cases. Worse still, it sends the message that the decisions  that enable upward mobility — marriage and saving — can be bypassed.

Instead, local community planning boards across the country need to embrace that a range of housing types can make for a better community.andamp;nbsp; When kids, and their parents, cross paths spontaneously — through youth sports, school parent nights and church activities — the kind of friendships Mr. Chetty has shown to have value can sprout.

Itandapos;s always tempting to jump on social science findings to justify a new social program. It’s a temptation to resist.andamp;nbsp; Instead, we need to rediscover an old formula on which we’ve turned our backs.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

When ‘having it good’ leaves you with nothing: life as a renter on the poverty line

It’s never been more obvious that those in the business of exploiting our need for shelter have no shame. Everyone’s wellbeing is affected by their living environment, but as an autistic person with a few psychosocial disabilities thrown in, I’m more sensitive than most. My current home has given me more stability than I’ve ever had – more than two years without an extended period of total breakdown.
INCOME TAX
Newsweek

Why Renters Should Be Paying Attention to U.S. Housing Market

Soaring mortgage rates, housing shortages and high prices have led to an unfavorable market for Americans looking to purchase a new home. But even renters who aren't currently in the market to buy may feel the impact of problems with home-buying affordability, because they could see spikes in their rent prices.
HOUSE RENT
Fortune

Bill Gates was among a ‘wide range’ of CEOs and labor bosses who lobbied to change Manchin’s mind on the Inflation Reduction Act: report

Bill Gates attends the World Leaders' Summit "Accelerating Clean Technology Innovation and Deployment" session on day three of COP26 on Nov. 2, 2021, in Glasgow, Scotland. Bill Gates was among those who lobbied U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin—a frequent key Democratic holdout—to support an economic package focusing on climate and health care, after more than a year of negotiations.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Raj Chetty
Dayana Sabatin

States Sending Out Stimulus Checks In August

Last week we learned that lawmakers are struggling to reach agreements on stimulus checks. For example, the governor of Massachusetts planned to send out a $250 tax rebate check, but it collapsed. However, locals are still supposedly going to be receiving some form of a payout.
Washington Examiner

Biden pushes massive tax hike on workers as recession begins

The best way to revive an economy as you head into a recession is to slap businesses and workers with a massive tax hike. Said no legitimate economist ever. Yet that’s apparently the best plan President Joe Biden and Democrats in Congress can come up with. Their new so-called “Inflation Reduction Act,” which would do almost nothing to reduce inflation , also includes a $315 billion tax on businesses. This comes in the form of a 15% “minimum corporate tax” applied to major U.S. corporations.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poverty#Affordable Housing#Suburbs#Manhattan#The New York Times#Harvard#American#Ranks
CBS News

Growing homelessness among baby boomers

A growing number of baby boomers are experiencing homelessness amid rising rents and inflation. The number of homeless people over 55 is expected to swell to 225,000 nationwide by 2026, according to one study. Jonathan Vigliotti takes a look.
HOMELESS
AOL Corp

How many hours can you work and still get unemployment?

Losing one’s job can be a challenging reality to face, but a common one workers from all economic sectors might eventually have to endure at some point in their career. Most unemployed workers either apply for unemployment insurance (UI) or get a new job. Contrary to popular thought, some workers who have lost their job collect unemployment insurance while working part time — but there are rules governing how many hours might be worked (and how much money might be earned) before unemployment insurance benefits suffer. These rules vary from state to state.
ECONOMY
New Hampshire Bulletin

Record rent increases, low wages are driving an eviction crisis, U.S. Senate panel told

WASHINGTON – Witnesses in a Tuesday hearing detailed to a U.S. Senate committee how investors and stagnant wages are driving an eviction and housing crisis across the U.S.  The chair of the Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee, Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown, said that families are being priced out of buying homes, and rising […] The post Record rent increases, low wages are driving an eviction crisis, U.S. Senate panel told appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
CBS Sacramento

Inflation Reduction Act could be "game-changing" for millions of U.S. seniors

The Inflation Reduction Act represents the most important effort in decades to reform how drug prices are set in the U.S., experts say. "This is going to be game-changing," Rena Conti, an associate professor at Boston University's Questrom School of Business who studies drug pricing, said of the bill, which passed in the Senate on Sunday and which House lawmakers could vote on as early as Friday.
BUSINESS
SFGate

Rising rents add to college students' scramble for affordable housing

The end of summer is always stressful for Jordan Hubbard, as he tries to find a place to live for the upcoming semester. This year is even worse: Military benefits that helped him pay for tuition and housing at New York University ended this spring. He needs the money he's earning from two jobs this summer, as well as a stipend for his role in student government, to pay for classes.
BERKELEY, CA
The New York Sun

The New York Sun

91
Followers
234
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

The New York Sun covers America and the world from a base at New York. Its report comprises straightforward, unblinkered news dispatches and an editorial page that puts a premium on principles over politics and people over party.

 https://www.nysun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy