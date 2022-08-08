Courthouse Transactions 8-8-22

Courthouse Transactions 8-5-22

Marriages

Peyton Lee Richmond to Halee Hunter Harrah

Thomas Darold Taylor to Christina Elizabeth Nolan

David Wayne Hall Sr. to Mary Lilly Brooks

Charles Joshua Nester to Jessica Ann Holbrook

Joshua Nathan Canfield to Brooke Rene Hutcheon

Fiduciaries

Dorthy H. Kaiss named executrix of the estate of Evelyn Louise Gwinn

Frances J. Hughes named executrix of the estate of Harold Keats Harrison

Teresa D. Bryant named executrix of the estate of Greta Fay Davidson

Annette Johnson named executrix of the estate of Virginia Lee Ray

Evelyn Miller named executrix of the estate of Elma Gladfin Jarrell

Bonnie M. Henson named executrix of the estate of Paul Hurman Henson

Trudy A. Lucas named administratrix of the estate of Tommy Lee Lucas

Robert Q. Jones Jr. and Heather Heiskell Jones named co-executors of the estate of Robert Quince Jones

Barbara W. Goodman named executrix of the estate of Jackie Lee Goodman

Bobby Jeff Cochran named administrator of the estate of Dollie Regina Cochran

Patricia A. Cales named executrix of the estate of Thelma Etta Goddard

Sharon O. Vance named executrix of the estate of Samuel J. Wright

Steven J. Hunter named executor of the estate of Thomas J. Oney

Land transactions

Laurie Ann Lockwood Alvarado and Kelly Lynn Kulpinski to Leslie Elwood Payne, Mary Evelyn Payne et al., 7.65 acres, Meadow Bluff District

Lavetta L. McClung to Harold Fitzwater and Glenda Fitzwater, 2 parcels, Blue Sulphur District

Seneca Trustees Inc., a West Virginia Corporation, to Randall L. Auvil, 27,261 sq.ft., Lewisburg Corporation

Greenbrier Home LLC to Don S. Anderson and Constance L. Anderson, 5.71 acres, Falling Spring District

David R. Fitzwater, by Nila Joyce Fitzwater as his attorney in fact, to Nila Joyce Fitzwater, 6 acres, Blue Sulphur District

Michael Quick and Valorie Quick to Melissa Lowe and Kevin Lowe, lot 8 Greenbrier Estates, Frankford District

Michael Neville to Scott Shanklin and Minouche Herrmann-Tross, lot nos. 15, 16, 17, White Sulphur Corporation

Bonnie K. Barkley, formerly Bonnie K. Lugar to Ralph Walton, 1.95 acres, Frankford District

Orrin G. McKinney Jr. to Gregory A. Pence and Amy T. Bown, lot 37 Shaw-Mi-Del-Eca Village, White Sulphur District

John W. Wiley and Dianne H. Wiley to Lynn W. Dennie and Leland D. Wiley, part of lot 12 and 13 Laing Subdivision, Lewisburg Corporation

Crystal Elaine Wickline Cole to Steven Dale Moody and Marian Elizabeth Moody, 2 tracts, Williamsburg District

Amy Wasalaski Kennedy and David Kennedy to Bruce Bowling, Barbara Bowling et al., 1.89 acres, Falling Springs District

Anita D. Othsagen to William Bell and Lesa Bell, 3 tracts, Meadow Bluff District

Jeffrey Philip Kessler and Lauren Ruth Wadsworth to Cottages LLC, .174 acre, Lewisburg Corporation

JA Property Holdings LLC to Bitter End Property LLC, units 155 and 156, Blackbird Village, Lewisburg Corporation

Jerry E. Bryant to the town of Rainelle, lots 5 and 6, Levelton Land Improvement Company to the Town of East Rainelle, Rainelle Corporation

Cheryl Johnson to Timothy Lee Price and Lora Ann Price, lot no. 22, Falling Springs District

Eric Brown to Eric Brown and Lauren Brown, lots 18, 19, 20 Quinwood Heights Addition No. 2, Meadow Bluff District

Judith Ann Loughhead, devisee of the estate of Jean P. Gwinn, to Stephen T. Freimuth, lot 1of the Alderson Building Corporation Subdivision to the town of Alderson, Alderson Corporation

James M. Blackburn to Charles V. Carpenter, lot 41 of the Stonehouse Woods Subdivision, Lewisburg District

Dennis R. Atwood and Doris A. Giraudi-Atwood to Patricia L. Long and Michael T. Butts, lots 16 and 17 of the Graham Addition, Lewisburg Corporation

Lawrence E. Persinger Jr., Jamie K. Harvey et al., to Amy Leonhart and Nancy Louise Jones, lot 5 of Echols Acres Addition no. 4, Lewisburg District

Wanda Burns to Joseph Hampton Howard, one property, Irish Corner District

Wanda L. Burns and Joseph Hampton Howard to Amanda J. Rolenson and Jose Rolenson III, .28 acre, Irish Corner District

Robert M. Wood and Linda J. Wood to Maple Landvoigt, 15.65 acres, Fort Spring District

Elaine R. Zopp to Eugene M. Camp and Roxie N. Camp, lot 147 section 2, Rolling Hills, Lewisburg Corporation

Mark F. Drennen and Shelby L. Drennen to Larry Drennen and Donna Drennen, .08 acre, Meadow Bluff District

Susan S. Singhas to William F. Mullins and Jonette L. Boyer, 64.55 acres, White Sulphur District

Edith Joy Lesher to James Andrew Terry, lot 36, Rainelle Corporation

AXA Properties LLC, a West Virginia Limited Liability Company, to Debra Delores Ward, .278 acre, White Sulphur Corporation

GM Property Holdings LLC, a Florida limited liability company, to John J. Canini and Gayle B. Canini, trustees of the amended and restated Gayle B. Canini Revocable Trust, lot 3 Howards Creek, White Sulphur District

Alvin Fox and Catherine Fox to Charles E. Paul and Jacqueline J. Gray, 144.8 acres, Williamsburg District

David M. Reed, Robert S. Willis et al., to Robert S. Wills and Carlan D. Frame II, .53 acre, Frankford District

Celia W. McLay to Jeffrey P. Kessler and Lauren R. Wadsworth, 3.06 acres, Lewisburg District

Kathleen Falls Hylton

Ann-Marie Jaffee to Michael Cunningham and Stephanie Cunningham, lot 78 phase 4 Overlook at the Greenbrier, Irish Corner District

Harold W. Fitzwater and Glenda F. Fitzwater to Christopher Sharman and Ann Sharman, 33 acres and 12 poles, Blue Sulphur District

Anthony Older Friedman, by his administratrix Mariana M. Friedman, to Frederic Edward Herbert and Teresa Herbert, plots 80 and 81 Montvue Subdivision, Lewisburg District

Sandray Y. Wilmer to Tia Bouman, 3,700 sq. ft., Lewisburg Corporation

James Burr and Jeramey Burr to Holly Clark, three tracts, Meadow Bluff District

WV Reusers LLC, a West Virginia limited liability company, to D.S.W. Properties LLC, a West Virginia limited liability company, lot no. 32, Ronceverte Corporation

Ruby B. Burns, formerly Ruby B. Baldwin, to Lonnie E. Burns, and undivided one-twelfth interest, and Mahala Kirby, and undivided one-twelfth interest, 46 acres, Falling Springs District

Ranzo W. Trout Jr. et al., by deputy commissioner of delinquent and nonentered lands of Greenbrier County, to WVTI LLC, lot 80 block 29 Levelton Land Addition, Rainelle Corporation

Leola Shull and Richard Shull, by deputy commissioner of delinquent and nonentered lands of Greenbrier County, to Sunshine State Investment Group, Meadow Bluff District

Brentmoore LLC and Joshua A. Tincher, by deputy commissioner of delinquent and nonentered lands of Greenbrier County, to Sunshine State Investment Group, lot 29, Quinwood Corporation

