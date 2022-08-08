Courthouse Transactions 8-8-22
Marriages
Peyton Lee Richmond to Halee Hunter Harrah
Thomas Darold Taylor to Christina Elizabeth Nolan
David Wayne Hall Sr. to Mary Lilly Brooks
Charles Joshua Nester to Jessica Ann Holbrook
Joshua Nathan Canfield to Brooke Rene Hutcheon
Fiduciaries
Dorthy H. Kaiss named executrix of the estate of Evelyn Louise Gwinn
Frances J. Hughes named executrix of the estate of Harold Keats Harrison
Teresa D. Bryant named executrix of the estate of Greta Fay Davidson
Annette Johnson named executrix of the estate of Virginia Lee Ray
Evelyn Miller named executrix of the estate of Elma Gladfin Jarrell
Bonnie M. Henson named executrix of the estate of Paul Hurman Henson
Trudy A. Lucas named administratrix of the estate of Tommy Lee Lucas
Robert Q. Jones Jr. and Heather Heiskell Jones named co-executors of the estate of Robert Quince Jones
Barbara W. Goodman named executrix of the estate of Jackie Lee Goodman
Bobby Jeff Cochran named administrator of the estate of Dollie Regina Cochran
Patricia A. Cales named executrix of the estate of Thelma Etta Goddard
Sharon O. Vance named executrix of the estate of Samuel J. Wright
Steven J. Hunter named executor of the estate of Thomas J. Oney
Land transactions
Laurie Ann Lockwood Alvarado and Kelly Lynn Kulpinski to Leslie Elwood Payne, Mary Evelyn Payne et al., 7.65 acres, Meadow Bluff District
Lavetta L. McClung to Harold Fitzwater and Glenda Fitzwater, 2 parcels, Blue Sulphur District
Seneca Trustees Inc., a West Virginia Corporation, to Randall L. Auvil, 27,261 sq.ft., Lewisburg Corporation
Greenbrier Home LLC to Don S. Anderson and Constance L. Anderson, 5.71 acres, Falling Spring District
David R. Fitzwater, by Nila Joyce Fitzwater as his attorney in fact, to Nila Joyce Fitzwater, 6 acres, Blue Sulphur District
Michael Quick and Valorie Quick to Melissa Lowe and Kevin Lowe, lot 8 Greenbrier Estates, Frankford District
Michael Neville to Scott Shanklin and Minouche Herrmann-Tross, lot nos. 15, 16, 17, White Sulphur Corporation
Bonnie K. Barkley, formerly Bonnie K. Lugar to Ralph Walton, 1.95 acres, Frankford District
Orrin G. McKinney Jr. to Gregory A. Pence and Amy T. Bown, lot 37 Shaw-Mi-Del-Eca Village, White Sulphur District
John W. Wiley and Dianne H. Wiley to Lynn W. Dennie and Leland D. Wiley, part of lot 12 and 13 Laing Subdivision, Lewisburg Corporation
Crystal Elaine Wickline Cole to Steven Dale Moody and Marian Elizabeth Moody, 2 tracts, Williamsburg District
Amy Wasalaski Kennedy and David Kennedy to Bruce Bowling, Barbara Bowling et al., 1.89 acres, Falling Springs District
Anita D. Othsagen to William Bell and Lesa Bell, 3 tracts, Meadow Bluff District
Jeffrey Philip Kessler and Lauren Ruth Wadsworth to Cottages LLC, .174 acre, Lewisburg Corporation
JA Property Holdings LLC to Bitter End Property LLC, units 155 and 156, Blackbird Village, Lewisburg Corporation
Jerry E. Bryant to the town of Rainelle, lots 5 and 6, Levelton Land Improvement Company to the Town of East Rainelle, Rainelle Corporation
Cheryl Johnson to Timothy Lee Price and Lora Ann Price, lot no. 22, Falling Springs District
Eric Brown to Eric Brown and Lauren Brown, lots 18, 19, 20 Quinwood Heights Addition No. 2, Meadow Bluff District
Judith Ann Loughhead, devisee of the estate of Jean P. Gwinn, to Stephen T. Freimuth, lot 1of the Alderson Building Corporation Subdivision to the town of Alderson, Alderson Corporation
James M. Blackburn to Charles V. Carpenter, lot 41 of the Stonehouse Woods Subdivision, Lewisburg District
Dennis R. Atwood and Doris A. Giraudi-Atwood to Patricia L. Long and Michael T. Butts, lots 16 and 17 of the Graham Addition, Lewisburg Corporation
Lawrence E. Persinger Jr., Jamie K. Harvey et al., to Amy Leonhart and Nancy Louise Jones, lot 5 of Echols Acres Addition no. 4, Lewisburg District
Wanda Burns to Joseph Hampton Howard, one property, Irish Corner District
Wanda L. Burns and Joseph Hampton Howard to Amanda J. Rolenson and Jose Rolenson III, .28 acre, Irish Corner District
Robert M. Wood and Linda J. Wood to Maple Landvoigt, 15.65 acres, Fort Spring District
Elaine R. Zopp to Eugene M. Camp and Roxie N. Camp, lot 147 section 2, Rolling Hills, Lewisburg Corporation
Mark F. Drennen and Shelby L. Drennen to Larry Drennen and Donna Drennen, .08 acre, Meadow Bluff District
Susan S. Singhas to William F. Mullins and Jonette L. Boyer, 64.55 acres, White Sulphur District
Edith Joy Lesher to James Andrew Terry, lot 36, Rainelle Corporation
AXA Properties LLC, a West Virginia Limited Liability Company, to Debra Delores Ward, .278 acre, White Sulphur Corporation
GM Property Holdings LLC, a Florida limited liability company, to John J. Canini and Gayle B. Canini, trustees of the amended and restated Gayle B. Canini Revocable Trust, lot 3 Howards Creek, White Sulphur District
Alvin Fox and Catherine Fox to Charles E. Paul and Jacqueline J. Gray, 144.8 acres, Williamsburg District
David M. Reed, Robert S. Willis et al., to Robert S. Wills and Carlan D. Frame II, .53 acre, Frankford District
Celia W. McLay to Jeffrey P. Kessler and Lauren R. Wadsworth, 3.06 acres, Lewisburg District
Ann-Marie Jaffee to Michael Cunningham and Stephanie Cunningham, lot 78 phase 4 Overlook at the Greenbrier, Irish Corner District
Harold W. Fitzwater and Glenda F. Fitzwater to Christopher Sharman and Ann Sharman, 33 acres and 12 poles, Blue Sulphur District
Anthony Older Friedman, by his administratrix Mariana M. Friedman, to Frederic Edward Herbert and Teresa Herbert, plots 80 and 81 Montvue Subdivision, Lewisburg District
Sandray Y. Wilmer to Tia Bouman, 3,700 sq. ft., Lewisburg Corporation
James Burr and Jeramey Burr to Holly Clark, three tracts, Meadow Bluff District
WV Reusers LLC, a West Virginia limited liability company, to D.S.W. Properties LLC, a West Virginia limited liability company, lot no. 32, Ronceverte Corporation
Ruby B. Burns, formerly Ruby B. Baldwin, to Lonnie E. Burns, and undivided one-twelfth interest, and Mahala Kirby, and undivided one-twelfth interest, 46 acres, Falling Springs District
Ranzo W. Trout Jr. et al., by deputy commissioner of delinquent and nonentered lands of Greenbrier County, to WVTI LLC, lot 80 block 29 Levelton Land Addition, Rainelle Corporation
Leola Shull and Richard Shull, by deputy commissioner of delinquent and nonentered lands of Greenbrier County, to Sunshine State Investment Group, Meadow Bluff District
Brentmoore LLC and Joshua A. Tincher, by deputy commissioner of delinquent and nonentered lands of Greenbrier County, to Sunshine State Investment Group, lot 29, Quinwood Corporation
