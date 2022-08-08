ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Man found beat up, shot in driveway of Southwest Side home

SAN ANTONIO - A man is recovering after being shot in the leg on the Southwest Side. The shooting happened just before 2:30 a.m. Wednesday in a driveway outside a home off West Theo Avenue near Nogalitos Street. When police arrived, they found the 28-year-old victim had been beaten up...
Police need help finding missing 38year-old woman

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating a missing 38-year-old woman. Police say Sharon Lynn Oglesby has been missing since August 7. Sharon is 5 feet and 4 inches tall, 150 pounds with green eyes and blonde hair. She also has a butterfly tattoo on her shoulder.
Police said missing 73-year-old woman found safe

SAN ANTONIO – Police could use your help looking for a missing 73-year-old. Frances (Frankie) Bowling was last seen on the 2000 block of Fredricksburg Road back on August 4th. She weighs about 130 pounds and is 5’02.” She has brown eyes and gray hair. Police report that she...
Man arrested after ramming his truck into ex-girlfriend's home

ATASCOSA, Texas – A man was arrested after he was accused of ramming his truck into his ex-girlfriend's home. Police were dispatched on August 4th to 12195 Barker Lane for reports of a family disturbance. According to arrest records, Dathan Faulkner showed up at his ex's home, where the...
San Antonio police searching for missing 35-year-old man

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department is asking for your help to find 35-year-old Nicholas Patrick Browne. Nicholas was last seen August 3 on the 9400 block of Powhatan Dr. SAPD says Nicholas has a diagnosed medical condition that requires a doctors care. Nicholas is 5 feet and...
U.S. Marshals need your help finding wanted man from South Side

SAN ANTONIO - The U.S. Marshals need your help to find Marco Cruz-Garza who has an active arrest warrant for allegedly violating the conditions of his supervised release. In October of last year, Cruz-Garza was sentenced to three months in prison on charges involving illegal re-entry into the U.S. He was also ordered to serve one year of supervised release.
Landlord charged with arson after tenant's house set on fire

SAN ANTONIO – Police say a landlord was accused of setting a house on fire because tenants wouldn’t pay rent. The incident happened on August 4th at 1020 Lamar Street. Police were dispatched at 4:16 p.m. for reports of a burglary. Upon arrival, police discovered that Elizabeth Flores...
Panchito's may have the best cheese enchiladas in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO - Today I'm taking you to one of my all-time favorite neighborhood Mexican food places, Panchito's Mexican Restaurant on McCullough. Now I know everybody has their own favorite local Mexican food place. We all do. One of the things I love, and I will go there again and...
North East ISD schools return to campus to begin new year

SAN ANTONIO - Students from several districts went back to school today, including one of San Antonio's largest districts, the North East Independent School District. Our cameras were out at Churchill High School Wednesday morning and there was plenty of traffic outside the school. We spotted students with those new backpacks ready to start the new year off right.
City of Leon Valley makes rare move, files lawsuit against local apartment complex

LEON VALLEY, Texas - The City of Leon Valley has taken the rare move of filing suit against the owner of a local apartment complex. The city is seeking a temporary restraining order against Vista Del Rey Apartments alleging unsafe living conditions. Among the complaints range from dangerous stairs to the second and third floors to inadequate exits and lack of hot water.
U.S. Army conducts military training on Monday in Downtown San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO - Low-flying helicopters and and controlled explosions could be heard on Monday night at the Alamodome, as the United States Army conducted military training. The training did not have direct contact with the community. Safety precautions were put place to protect participants and residents, according to officials. Many...
