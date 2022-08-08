Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
7 of the strangest laws in Houston. How many have you broken?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
These are some of San Antonio's most unusual lawsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
This businessman is giving away millions in San AntonioAsh Jurberg
Beto says Abbott's "response to Sutherland Springs, Santa Fe, El Paso and now Uvalde has been the same stale but predictAsh JurbergUvalde, TX
Related
foxsanantonio.com
San Antonio police respond to report of man with 'toy gun' on Northeast Side
SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department responded to a report of a man carrying a gun, but upon further investigation, police said it was a toy gun. The initial report, called in by a woman, claimed that a male was seen carrying a gun in the 3200 block of Nacogdoches St. on the Northeast Side of the city.
foxsanantonio.com
Man found beat up, shot in driveway of Southwest Side home
SAN ANTONIO - A man is recovering after being shot in the leg on the Southwest Side. The shooting happened just before 2:30 a.m. Wednesday in a driveway outside a home off West Theo Avenue near Nogalitos Street. When police arrived, they found the 28-year-old victim had been beaten up...
foxsanantonio.com
Semi-truck overturns on highway and spills thousands of Bud Light beer cans on road
This bud's for you, you and you. A semi-truck overturned around 8:50 a.m. at the Interstate 71 ramp to Interstate 265 near Louisville. A beer truck overturned and broke open sending hundreds of cases of beer into the median which will take a while to clean up. While traffic was...
foxsanantonio.com
Police need help finding missing 38year-old woman
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating a missing 38-year-old woman. Police say Sharon Lynn Oglesby has been missing since August 7. Sharon is 5 feet and 4 inches tall, 150 pounds with green eyes and blonde hair. She also has a butterfly tattoo on her shoulder.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
foxsanantonio.com
Heavy smoke damages West Side convenience store during early morning fire
SAN ANTONIO - A local convenience store suffered heavy smoke damage after an early morning fire. The fire started just before 7 a.m. Monday at the Northstar Grocery off Westshire Drive near Loop 410 on the West Side. San Antonio Fire Department officials said that when they arrived, they found...
foxsanantonio.com
Police said missing 73-year-old woman found safe
SAN ANTONIO – Police could use your help looking for a missing 73-year-old. Frances (Frankie) Bowling was last seen on the 2000 block of Fredricksburg Road back on August 4th. She weighs about 130 pounds and is 5’02.” She has brown eyes and gray hair. Police report that she...
foxsanantonio.com
Man arrested after ramming his truck into ex-girlfriend's home
ATASCOSA, Texas – A man was arrested after he was accused of ramming his truck into his ex-girlfriend's home. Police were dispatched on August 4th to 12195 Barker Lane for reports of a family disturbance. According to arrest records, Dathan Faulkner showed up at his ex's home, where the...
foxsanantonio.com
San Antonio police searching for missing 35-year-old man
SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department is asking for your help to find 35-year-old Nicholas Patrick Browne. Nicholas was last seen August 3 on the 9400 block of Powhatan Dr. SAPD says Nicholas has a diagnosed medical condition that requires a doctors care. Nicholas is 5 feet and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
foxsanantonio.com
Driver arrested after 13 kilos of Fentanyl found during traffic stop
In , about 90 miles east of San Antonio, deputies found 13 kilos of Fentanyl during a traffic stop along I-10 on Tuesday. The drugs were found behind the back seat of a truck in a speaker box. The 30-year-old driver was arrested. Deputies say the 13 kilograms of Fentanyl...
foxsanantonio.com
U.S. Marshals need your help finding wanted man from South Side
SAN ANTONIO - The U.S. Marshals need your help to find Marco Cruz-Garza who has an active arrest warrant for allegedly violating the conditions of his supervised release. In October of last year, Cruz-Garza was sentenced to three months in prison on charges involving illegal re-entry into the U.S. He was also ordered to serve one year of supervised release.
foxsanantonio.com
Landlord charged with arson after tenant's house set on fire
SAN ANTONIO – Police say a landlord was accused of setting a house on fire because tenants wouldn’t pay rent. The incident happened on August 4th at 1020 Lamar Street. Police were dispatched at 4:16 p.m. for reports of a burglary. Upon arrival, police discovered that Elizabeth Flores...
foxsanantonio.com
Man sentenced to life in prison for attacking deputy, leaving him permanently blind
A man was found guilty by a jury for aggravated assault and was sentenced to life in prison on Tuesday after he shot and left a deputy permanently blinded during a 2018 incident. According to officials, Shazizz Mateen, a wanted sex offender, assaulted a La Grange officer who was attempting...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
foxsanantonio.com
Panchito's may have the best cheese enchiladas in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO - Today I'm taking you to one of my all-time favorite neighborhood Mexican food places, Panchito's Mexican Restaurant on McCullough. Now I know everybody has their own favorite local Mexican food place. We all do. One of the things I love, and I will go there again and...
foxsanantonio.com
North East ISD schools return to campus to begin new year
SAN ANTONIO - Students from several districts went back to school today, including one of San Antonio's largest districts, the North East Independent School District. Our cameras were out at Churchill High School Wednesday morning and there was plenty of traffic outside the school. We spotted students with those new backpacks ready to start the new year off right.
foxsanantonio.com
City of Leon Valley makes rare move, files lawsuit against local apartment complex
LEON VALLEY, Texas - The City of Leon Valley has taken the rare move of filing suit against the owner of a local apartment complex. The city is seeking a temporary restraining order against Vista Del Rey Apartments alleging unsafe living conditions. Among the complaints range from dangerous stairs to the second and third floors to inadequate exits and lack of hot water.
foxsanantonio.com
Gas prices drop 30 cents overnight in San Antonio, state average down $1.17 since June
SAN ANTONIO - Have you noticed the prices at the pump taking a nose dive lately?. According to Gas Buddy, several stations in San Antonio have gas prices at $3.15 a gallon on Tuesday, which is over a 30 cent drop overnight from an average of $3.46 on Monday. The...
foxsanantonio.com
Hot afternoon with possible isolated showers, better chance of rain expected Thursday
SAN ANTONIO - This is Day 187 without a 1” rainfall at the airport. There have been 56 - 100 days since May. (May 5 - June 17 - July 29 - Aug - 5). This has been one of the hottest summers on record. Climatically the region is in a “desert pattern” with a total of 5.12” of rain since January 1st. So far, 2022 is the driest year on record.
foxsanantonio.com
Mother sentenced to 5 years in prison, could face life sentence after new indictment
SAN ANTONIO - A Bexar County district judge sentenced a mother to five years in prison on a charge of tampering with evidence. The grand jury indicated D’Lanny Chairez, alleging, she caused her son's death. Baby James who was 18 months old was found underneath his mother's west side...
foxsanantonio.com
Iconic Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will be rolling into town this week
SAN ANTONIO - Keep your eye out for this on the road! The iconic Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is rolling into town this week. The 27-foot hotdog on wheels will be at the following locations:. August 11th. Walmart 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. 1515 N. Loop 1604 E, San Antonio, Texas.
foxsanantonio.com
U.S. Army conducts military training on Monday in Downtown San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO - Low-flying helicopters and and controlled explosions could be heard on Monday night at the Alamodome, as the United States Army conducted military training. The training did not have direct contact with the community. Safety precautions were put place to protect participants and residents, according to officials. Many...
Comments / 0