Open House at RCMS, RCHS tonight
Open House events at Russell County Middle School and Russell County High School will be held tonight. Middle school open house will be from 4-6 p.m. and the high school will be open from 5-7 p.m. Russell County Schools will be collecting gift card donations and cash during these open...
Elementary School open houses are today
Open House events at each of the local elementary schools will be today. Open House events at Jamestown, Russell Springs, and Salem Elementary schools will be from 5-7 p.m. this evening. Russell County Schools will be collecting gift card donations and cash during these open house events. Suggested gift cards...
Russell Springs Council to meet this evening
The Russell Springs City Council will hold its regular monthly meeting this evening. The meeting will be at 6 p.m. at City Hall on Main Street. The council is expected to discuss an addition to the fire department, along with improvements at the community center and cemetery, along with other business items.
Tourist commission board meets today
The Lake Cumberland Tourist Commission meets today at 12:30 p.m. in a special-called meeting at the Russell County Tourist Office. The meeting takes the place of this month’s regular meeting as Tourist Director Danielle Wilson will be out of town, working at the Kentucky State Fair during that time.
KSP provides ‘back to school’ safety reminders
With Russell County Schools set to get back into session in less than a week, Kentucky State Police are providing some safety reminders to citizens and motorists. As students return to school there will be an increased presence of law enforcement in the school zones enforcing the reduced speed limits. Officers say to be mindful of these school zones and reduce speed as appropriate while driving by any school.
Portion of KY 70 in Casey Co. temporarily closed today
A portion of KY 70 in neighboring Casey County will be temporarily closed today as transportation cabinet crews replace a cross drain beneath the roadway. KY 70 will be closed to through traffic between the intersection of KY 206 and V. Goode Road and motorists will detour via KY 206.
Local gas prices continue to drop
The price of gas in Russell County is now sitting at $3.49, according to the AAA price tracker. That represents a 45-cent drop from July 21, when the average price of gas was at $3.94. Looking at neighboring counties that are lower than Russell, Casey County is at $3.43 and...
New report projects Russell County population to grow by 2025
A new report by the Kentucky State Data Center projects Russell County’s population to continue to grow by 2025, eventually crossing 18,000 population before declining again. The data center released a report last week detailing population projections for each of Kentucky’s 120 counties from present to the year 2050....
Adamson added to R.S. Police Dept. roster
Following the swearing in of two new police officers in Vance Davis and Greg Brown last week, Russell Springs Mayor Eddie Thomas swore in another new officer, Blake Adamson, to the expanding Russell Springs Police Department on Monday afternoon. Adamson has been serving as a patrol safety officer for the...
Somerset man charged with making shooting threat against University of the Cumberlands
A Somerset man has been charged after making a shooting threat against the University of the Cumberlands Tuesday afternoon. Dustin Collins Burchett, age 35, was arrested by Kentucky State Police and the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office. Law enforcement said a man, later identified as Burchett, placed a call to...
Local teen’s gift card drive nets $4,500 for Floyd Co. flood victims
In an uplifting update to a story we brought you on local news last week, Ben Jones, a 15-year-old Russell County High School sophomore who organized a gift card drive for flood victims in hard-hit Floyd County in eastern Kentucky, will deliver $4,500 in gift cards to the area this week.
Sheriff’s Office releases monthly report
The Russell County Sheriff’s Office has released its monthly report for the month of July. Last month, the sheriff’s office received 387 calls for service, performed 13 arrests, nine mental health transports, and had 48 court papers received. Court security officers drove more than 5,000 court security miles,...
RCHS Soccer teams fall in season openers to Casey County
The Russell County High School soccer teams opened the season with losses against Casey County Monday night. Hosting the home openers, the Lady Laker soccer team fell 7-3 to the Lady Rebels. Adriana Thomas scored each of the three goals for Russell County. In the boys game, the Lakers fell...
