Kentucky State

theloganjournal.com

Logan County joining rest of state in celebrating Farmers Markets Week

Commissioner of Agriculture Dr. Ryan Quarles is inviting Kentuckians to celebrate Kentucky Farmers’ Markets Week by supporting the Kentucky farm families who bring fresh farm products to the public each week. “Farmers’ markets remain a vital resource, providing fresh and nutritious food direct from Kentucky’s farms,” Commissioner Quarles said....
LOGAN COUNTY, KY
103GBF

Garner Branch Falls Are a Kentucky Paddler’s Dream

Kentucky is home to many hidden gems, and this waterfall is definitely one of them!. There's just something magical about waterfalls. Many people love finding a good waterfall to sit and enjoy for a while. In Kentucky, there are several stunning waterfalls just waiting for you to find them. Several beautiful Kentucky waterfalls are located in the Lake Cumberland area.
KENTUCKY STATE
WJHL

Company offering over $1,100 weekly for Kentucky cleanup jobs

HAZARD, Ky. (WJHL) – As part of the ongoing effort to clean up areas impacted by flooding, one company is hiring workers to help return life to normal with no experience needed. According to a Facebook post from Thompson Consulting Services, a company that provides a variety of construction services including debris removal and disaster […]
KENTUCKY STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Speedy internet service coming to local Kentucky areas

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Many rural areas in Kentucky will soon have world-class high speed internet! Kenergy says they’re using a $150M investment to partner with Conexon Connect to transform counties into speedy internet areas. Officials with Conexon say their goal is to offer service to more than 57,000 homes and businesses in the Kenergy […]
lakercountry.com

LC Tourist Commission to meet Thursday

There will be a special-called meeting of the Lake Cumberland Tourist Commission tomorrow at 12:30 p.m. in the board room at the Russell County Tourist Office. The meeting takes the place of this month’s regular meeting as Tourist Director Danielle Wilson will be out of town, working at the Kentucky State Fair during that time.
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Delta 8 declared legal in KY after much uncertainty

According to Katie Moyer, president the Kentucky Hemp Association, Delta 8 THC has been declared a legal hemp-derivative after a year of deliberation. Moyer said in a Sunday release that this was a "huge win for farmers and retailers of hemp derivatives in the Commonwealth." According to Moyer, there isn't any reason for Kentucky to be moving backwards by banning hemp products that have been sold for years in Kentucky already.
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Kentucky leaders visit EKY to tour flood damage, share updates

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Several Eastern Kentucky leaders were in the region Tuesday to tour areas affected by flooding and visit relief centers. Senators Rand Paul and Mitch McConnell were both in the region touring relief centers and affected areas. During his stop in Hazard, Senator Paul was joined by...
KENTUCKY STATE
whvoradio.com

Kentucky Seeing New Type Of Worm

Many people enjoy piddling around their property for the simple pleasures it provides by being outdoors and working with plants and the soil. It’s not unusual to encounter different types of insects and worms, mostly earthworms. Worms, in general, are typically not dangerous to humans. However, a new worm showing up in Kentucky called the hammerhead worm does pose a threat to humans because of a toxin it has on its skin. Jonathan Larson, an entomologist at the University of Kentucky explains.
KENTUCKY STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Kentucky’s leading geologist seeks funding for flood research

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Researchers at the University of Kentucky are seeking funding to study possible pollutants in the mud and soil left behind by deadly flooding in eastern Kentucky. What You Need To Know. UK researchers hope to study eastern Kentucky floodwaters for possible pollutants. Kentucky State Geologist Bill...
LEXINGTON, KY
WBKO

Electric vehicle battery-related plant announced in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Lotte Aluminum Materials USA plans an aluminum foil manufacturing operation to serve the electric vehicle battery industry in Kentucky and is expected to create 122 full-time jobs. Gov. Andy Beshear’s office says the company is investing $238.7 million in the plant in Hardin County. Lotte...
KENTUCKY STATE
lakercountry.com

New report projects Russell County population to grow by 2025

A new report by the Kentucky State Data Center projects Russell County’s population to continue to grow by 2025, eventually crossing 18,000 population before declining again. The data center released a report last week detailing population projections for each of Kentucky’s 120 counties from present to the year 2050....
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY

