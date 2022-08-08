RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK – If you’re not hip to having hip replacement surgery, CytexOrtho may soon have a different and – for some patients – better solution. The Durham-based startup is developing an innovative new implant technology to restore cartilage and bone in damaged or diseased joints that don’t normally heal on their own. It also can prevent, or delay, the onset of osteoarthritis (OA), a progressive joint disorder caused by wearing down of cartilage that cushions the ends of bones. The initial focus is on the hip.

