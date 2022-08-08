Read full article on original website
Discovery of the first known depiction of the Israelite judge Deborah mentioned in the BibleAnita DurairajChapel Hill, NC
DPS kindergarten kickoff helps parents adjustThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Major discount supermarket chain set to open another location in North Carolina this monthKristen WaltersChapel Hill, NC
NCCU receives grant to digitize historical photosThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
3 great pizza places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasKill Devil Hills, NC
Google Fiber expanding in NC, too, spokesperson says
DURHAM – Today, Google Fiber announced that it would expand to five additional states. And, a spokesperson for Google Fiber told WRAL TechWire that the organization will continue to invest in North Carolina. Here’s the latest, according to the spokesperson. Triangle-area customers can now sign up for Fiber...
Triangle Startup Guide exclusive: Inside Raleigh’s unique Loading Dock
RALEIGH – What’s a “cowarehouse?”. In an exclusive interview with WRAL Techwire, The Loading Dock’s COO Jessie Hathcock, discusses the coworking space’s unique new “cowarehouse” model. “With daily pick ups, shared equipment, and a loading dock, cowarehousing is the perfect solution for e-Commerce...
New KickStart assistant director at UNC aims to prime startups for growth
CHAPEL HILL – On any given day, you will find Judy Prasad, PhD, on a mission: connecting UNC-Chapel Hill startups to resources and networks, advising them on funding opportunities, or offering mentorship and support as they build their ventures. As the new assistant director of KickStart Venture Services, Prasad...
Toshiba expanding its U.S. footprint – in Texas – but continues to hire in Triangle
RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK – Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions, which holds its North American headquarters in Durham, is expanding its footprint in the United States. The company will open an innovation and incubation “hub” in Frisco, Texas, the firm announced this week. Initially, the innovation facility will bring...
August headliners, part I: Previewing upcoming events across the Triangle area
RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK – WRAL TechWire keeps tabs on the latest and greatest meetups, panels, workshops, conferences, application deadlines and all things happening in the entrepreneurial, technology and business communities in the Triangle and across North Carolina. Following is a list of events coming up across Raleigh, Durham, Chapel...
Raleigh ranks No. 1 as best city to start online business; Charlotte is No. 2
RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK – A new study ranks Raleigh No. 1 and Charlotte No. 2 as the best cities across the U.S. to launch an online business. The report – from Business CenturyLink.com – considered a variety of criteria ranging from taxes to quality of life, internet access and business environment.
$51 million broadband expansion from NorthState targets Triad
HIGH POINT – Internet and communications provider NorthState will make a big impact in Forsyth and Randolph counties, bringing ultra-high-speed fiber internet service to approximately 38,000 residents and businesses. The NorthState expansion will blanket the region with more than 683 miles of the latest fiber-optic technology featuring 100 Gig speed capacity at a cost of approximately $51 million.
Retention, retraining workers becomes focus for many employers in changing job market
RALEIGH – Employers may not be as aggressive in hiring now, with increasing concerns about the future of the national economy, but many Triangle companies are stepping up efforts at retaining workers that they already have, a report from talent management firm Robert Half found. The State of U.S....
Morrisville tech firm JupiterOne joins IBM, Amazon in cybersecurity alliance – here’s why
MORRISVILLE – Cybersecurity firm JupiterOne is part of a new tech alliance combating cybersecurity threats. The company explains why it’s part of the group, which also includes IBM and Amazon Web Services. JupiterOne Participates in Open-Source Initiative Open Cybersecurity Schema Framework (OCSF) Today’s security teams are taxed with...
Startup Spotlight: Hip surgery breakthrough is mission of Durham-based CytexOrtho
RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK – If you’re not hip to having hip replacement surgery, CytexOrtho may soon have a different and – for some patients – better solution. The Durham-based startup is developing an innovative new implant technology to restore cartilage and bone in damaged or diseased joints that don’t normally heal on their own. It also can prevent, or delay, the onset of osteoarthritis (OA), a progressive joint disorder caused by wearing down of cartilage that cushions the ends of bones. The initial focus is on the hip.
