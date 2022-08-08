ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Google Fiber expanding in NC, too, spokesperson says

DURHAM – Today, Google Fiber announced that it would expand to five additional states. And, a spokesperson for Google Fiber told WRAL TechWire that the organization will continue to invest in North Carolina. Here’s the latest, according to the spokesperson. Triangle-area customers can now sign up for Fiber...
DURHAM, NC
Triangle Startup Guide exclusive: Inside Raleigh’s unique Loading Dock

RALEIGH – What’s a “cowarehouse?”. In an exclusive interview with WRAL Techwire, The Loading Dock’s COO Jessie Hathcock, discusses the coworking space’s unique new “cowarehouse” model. “With daily pick ups, shared equipment, and a loading dock, cowarehousing is the perfect solution for e-Commerce...
RALEIGH, NC
New KickStart assistant director at UNC aims to prime startups for growth

CHAPEL HILL – On any given day, you will find Judy Prasad, PhD, on a mission: connecting UNC-Chapel Hill startups to resources and networks, advising them on funding opportunities, or offering mentorship and support as they build their ventures. As the new assistant director of KickStart Venture Services, Prasad...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
August headliners, part I: Previewing upcoming events across the Triangle area

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK – WRAL TechWire keeps tabs on the latest and greatest meetups, panels, workshops, conferences, application deadlines and all things happening in the entrepreneurial, technology and business communities in the Triangle and across North Carolina. Following is a list of events coming up across Raleigh, Durham, Chapel...
RALEIGH, NC
$51 million broadband expansion from NorthState targets Triad

HIGH POINT – Internet and communications provider NorthState will make a big impact in Forsyth and Randolph counties, bringing ultra-high-speed fiber internet service to approximately 38,000 residents and businesses. The NorthState expansion will blanket the region with more than 683 miles of the latest fiber-optic technology featuring 100 Gig speed capacity at a cost of approximately $51 million.
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
Startup Spotlight: Hip surgery breakthrough is mission of Durham-based CytexOrtho

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK – If you’re not hip to having hip replacement surgery, CytexOrtho may soon have a different and – for some patients – better solution. The Durham-based startup is developing an innovative new implant technology to restore cartilage and bone in damaged or diseased joints that don’t normally heal on their own. It also can prevent, or delay, the onset of osteoarthritis (OA), a progressive joint disorder caused by wearing down of cartilage that cushions the ends of bones. The initial focus is on the hip.
DURHAM, NC

