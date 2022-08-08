ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perry County, KY

'Horrifying': Video shows family vehicles swept away by floodwaters

By Mike Valente
LEX18 News
LEX18 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D3Az5_0h8sGpBW00

Sunday marked Wanda Sue Miller's first day back at work since last month's flooding in Eastern Kentucky.

"It was just a horrifying experience," Miller said. "I've never seen nothing like that in my life."

Miller spoke to LEX 18 via Zoom Sunday, after she and her husband posted a video to Facebook that showed their vehicles being carried away by the fast moving floodwaters.

"You've got a 2500 Dodge sitting there and it just takes it away," Miller said. "I mean, that's pretty strong."

The video, taken by the family's security cameras, showed Miller's front yard in Perry County. The yard had practically been transformed into a river.

The four parked vehicles are soon swept away by water. Miller said one of the vehicles was her husband's business car, but the three others were personal vehicles.

"The cars and stuff can be replaced," Miller said. "But my little girl can't."

Miller was inside her home at the time with her 12-year-old daughter, who has been grappling with the emotional anguish from those early morning hours.

"At first when it rained she would just say, 'Are we gonna die?'" Miller said. "'Is it going to flood again?' Just panic mode."

Miller said she finds herself in the peculiar position of needing help, rather than solely providing it.

She comes from a family that takes pride in community service. Her son is a Hazard police officer, her husband is the Perry County 911 director, and she works for the Perry County Ambulance Authority.

"It's very hard to be the one needing help when you're used to helping people," Miller said.

Comments / 0

Related
kcountry1057.com

2 Lost Creek women missing; many roads remain flooded

HAZARD, Ky. (KT) – Two people are still reported missing due to the historic flooding that struck parts of eastern Kentucky late last month, according to Kentucky State Police, and the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says a number of roads throughout the flood area remain closed. The missing persons are...
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Kentucky State Police finds stolen truck, arrests suspect

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - *** 5:40 P.M. UPDATE ***. KSP announced the stolen truck was found in Fleming County on Wednesday. One man was arrested on unrelated charges, but he will face new charges from Knox County. His identity was not released. ***ORIGINAL STORY***. Officials with Kentucky State Police...
KNOX COUNTY, KY
wtloam.com

Suspect In Laurel County Triple Fatality Appears In Court

More information is being released about a crash that killed three people on I-75 in Laurel County. The California man accused of causing the crash, 21-year-old Joshua Poore, was in court Tuesday morning. Poore is accused of driving the wrong way on the interstate and crashing into a car carrying three people from Illinois, killing all of them. Lt. Detective Chris Edwards with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office said they had received multiple reports of a vehicle traveling the wrong way on the interstate. Before officers could get it stopped, the collision occurred. Despite Poore being in and out of consciousness, Detective Edwards testified they were able to give him a breathalyzer test and he blew a .22. Officials said Poore is a college student who was on break, and was traveling through Kentucky visiting friends and family in some of the states surrounding Kentucky. The judge refused to lower Poore’s $1 million bond. The Laurel County Grand Jury will consider returning a murder indictment against Poore, possibly as early as next week if more evidence is returned from the lab.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Accidents
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
County
Perry County, KY
Perry County, KY
Crime & Safety
Kentucky State
Kentucky Cars
Perry County, KY
Accidents
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sue Miller#Vehicles#Accident#Dodge#The Perry County
q95fm.net

Three Individuals Plead Guilty to 2020 Laurel County Murder

Three individuals have recently pleaded guilty in connection to a murder out of Laurel County from 2020. On December 20th of 2020, 32-year-old Jeremy Caldwell was murdered off of Highway 490, five miles north of London. Investigators say that Caldwell was shot to death inside of his vehicle. The suspects fled from the scene, but were later arrested.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
WandaVision
NewsBreak
Zoom
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Cars
WSAZ

Explosion levels house, injures three elderly siblings

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Family members of three elderly people injured in a house explosion Monday morning are praying they pull through. Investigators say it happened on Lick Fork Road in the Dorton area of Pike County. Neighbors say a little after 9:30 a.m. they heard a loud boom...
PIKE COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Three plead guilty in connection with 2020 Laurel Co. murder

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Three people have pled guilty in connection with a 2020 Laurel County murder. On December 20, 2020, 32-year-old Jeremy Caldwell was murdered off Highway 490, five miles north of London. Investigators said Caldwell was shot dead in his vehicle. The suspects fled the scene and were later arrested.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Heavy rain produces renewed flooding in parts of Pike County

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The latest round of heavy rain to work through the mountains has caused renewed flooding concerns in parts of Pike County, including parts of the county hit hard by deadly flooding just two weeks ago. Water quickly rose near Robinson Creek and Little Robinson Creek...
PIKE COUNTY, KY
LEX18 News

LEX18 News

10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Lexington, Kentucky news and weather from LEX18 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.lex18.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy