Storm Lake Panel Discusses Community Diverse Shift with Greene County Residents
A moderate-sized crowd of close to 100 people attended the panel discussion at the Greene Room Events Center of Wild Rose in Jefferson with Nueva Vida en Greene County Tuesday night. Attendees heard from six panelists from Storm Lake about how their community became a very diverse community over the...
Guthrie County Supervisors Discuss Grand Street Problem
The Guthrie County Supervisors met for their regular meeting Tuesday. The Board discussed with the city of Guthrie Center about the street repairs needed on Grand Street. The city of Guthrie Center wants the county to be involved in fixing the street after Jensen Construction disturbed the brick on Grand Street. The Board decided to table the item and further evaluate their options to fix the street.
Greene County to be Represented at Iowa State Fair
The 2022 Iowa State Fair begins this week and several Greene County residents will be there. This year’s Greene County Fair Queen Hannah Curtis will be heading to the state fairgrounds to compete for Iowa State Fair Queen. She talked about her favorite part of being at the state fair after she won the county fair queen crown this past July.
Restaurant inspection update: Moldy drumsticks, cockroaches in the bread mix
State and county food inspectors have cited Iowa restaurants and grocery stores for hundreds of food-safety violations this past month, including moldy food, filthy kitchens and cockroaches found inside the food itself. Fire department officials summoned health inspectors to one Iowa grocery store where the owner agreed to voluntarily close until he could hire an […] The post Restaurant inspection update: Moldy drumsticks, cockroaches in the bread mix appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
City Of Perry Accepts Grant For Downtown Housing Project
At their most recent meeting the Perry City Council accepted a grant from the Iowa Economic Development Authority that will help bring in more downtown housing. The City of Perry was recently awarded $600,000 which will be passed to the owners of the Tin Pig Tavern for a downtown housing project which City Administrator Sven Peterson says will feature 13 units to be above the restaurant and brewery.
A Conversation With Program Series Continues This Week With A.J. Seely
The ongoing program that seeks to allow participants to speak to leaders in the community will continue this week. Hometown Heritage at the Carnegie Library Museum will be hosting an event this week where participants will get the chance to speak with Dallas County Emergency Management Director A.J. Seely beginning at 6 p.m. until 7 p.m. tomorrow at the museum.
Dallas County Sheriff’s Report August 10, 2022
Amelia Mapes, Winterset, was driving on I80 near the 113 mile marker, when she slowed for traffic. Jonathan Wittern, Swisher, was traveling behind Ms. Mapes. Due to the placement of the sun, he was unable to see Ms. Mapes had slowed and clipped her vehicle. No injuries were reported and damage to Ms. Mapes car was estimated at $8000. Damage to Mr. Wittern’s vehicle was estimated at $5000.
DeWayne “Butch” Lewis, Jr., 73, of Grimes, formerly of Perry
No services are planned for DeWayne “Butch” Lewis Jr., age 73 of Grimes and formerly of Perry. Memorials in his memory will be given to his family and may be left at the Carris Family Funeral Home & Cremation Care. Online condolences may be left at www.carrisfuneralhome.com. Left...
Let’s Talk Dallas County HIRTA Bilingual Outreach Coordinator Casey Young Part 1
HIRTA Bilingual Outreach Coordinator Casey Young talks about his new role and working in Perry as well as an upcoming project in Perry.
Let’s Talk Guthrie County- Stuart Chamber of Commerce Update
We get an update from the Director of the Stuart Chamber of Commerce Brenda Dudley in this edition of the Let’s Talk Guthrie County.
Perry Approves 2022 Crack Sealing Project
At their most recent meeting, the Perry City Council approved the next round of crack sealing road improvements. The Council approved a quote from Parking Lot Specialities in the amount of $47,550 for various crack sealing projects and City Administrator Sven Peterson says the project isn’t the first in the community in the past few years.
Pastor Robert “Bob” Earl McKnight, age 85, of Jefferson,
Pastor Robert “Bob” Earl McKnight, age 85, of Jefferson, IA, formerly of Scranton, IA, passed away on Sunday, August 7, 2022 at Greene County Medical Center in Jefferson, IA surrounded by his family. Funeral service will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at the...
Walk To End Alzheimer’s In Raccoon River Valley This Saturday
The Alzheimer’s Association is the world’s largest organization fighting the disease and they are having a fundraiser in the Raccoon River Valley area. The Walk To End Alzheimers will be in Panora for the second year this Saturday. Organizer Dave Grove says that Panora will kick off the first of 19 Walks To End Alzheimer’s around the state, so it makes it that much more special.
Let’s Talk Greene County (8/8/2022)-Nueva Vida En Greene County Steering Committee Chair Chuck Offenburger – Part One
Chuck Offenburger is the steering committee chair of Nueva Vida en Greene County and he talks about tomorrow night’s public meeting with a panel discussion of representatives from Storm Lake to share their experiences of bringing in Latinos into their community over 30 years ago. Podcast: Play in new...
Adel City Council Approves Payment To City Of Greenfield
The Adel City Council approved a payment to the City of Greenfield for related training costs of a potential police officer candidate at their regular meeting Tuesday. The Council approved the payment in the amount of $9,898 to the City of Greenfield as the department is expected to have a vacancy at the end of the month and the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy certified candidate currently has a contract with Greenfield that would need to have the non-training related costs bought out.
Tom Lamborn, 84, of Fontanelle
Graveside Services for Tom Lamborn, 84, of Fontanelle will be held on Saturday, August 13, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at the Fontanelle Cemetery with full military graveside rites by the Fontanelle American Legion Carlson Post No. 247. Pastor Steven Broers will officiate the service. Visitation will be held on Friday,...
Pickup crashes south of Perry Tuesday evening
A pickup truck left the roadway of J Avenue south of Perry Tuesday night, leaving the driver with minor injuries. The incident occurred about 6:45 p.m. in the 16700 block of J Avenue (County Road P58) near the intersection of K Trail. The vehicle came to rest in timber on...
Greene County Supervisors Approve Three Courthouse Security Policies
The Greene County Board of Supervisors met Monday in regular session. Greene County Sheriff and Acting Emergency Management Coordinator Jack Williams mentioned the decision for the new county emergency management coordinator will be made later this week. The Board then heard an update from Jefferson City Administrator Mike Palmer. He...
Richard Judd, 95, of Perry
Private family burial for Richard Judd, age 95 of Perry, will take place at the Violet Hill Cemetery in Perry. Visitation will be on Thursday, August 18, 2022 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Carris Family Funeral Home & Cremation Care in Perry. Memorials will be given to Perry Golf and Country Club or McCreary Community Center and may be left at the Carris Family Funeral Home & Cremation Care. Online condolences may be left at www.carrisfuneralhome.com.
Iowa House Candidate Meet and Greet In Panora
There will be a candidate doing a meet and greet in Panora coming up this weekend. Gary Overla is running as a Democrat for Iowa House District 47 which covers Guthrie, Greene and a portion of Dallas counties and is having an event to meet voters at Michael Mills Memorial Park on Sunday from 5:30 to 7:30pm.
