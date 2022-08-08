The Adel City Council approved a payment to the City of Greenfield for related training costs of a potential police officer candidate at their regular meeting Tuesday. The Council approved the payment in the amount of $9,898 to the City of Greenfield as the department is expected to have a vacancy at the end of the month and the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy certified candidate currently has a contract with Greenfield that would need to have the non-training related costs bought out.

ADEL, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO