Durham, NC

wraltechwire.com

Google Fiber, which has growing NC reach, expanding to five more states

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK – Google Fiber is stepping up its expansion strategy beyond construction in current markets such as the Triangle and Charlotte. The broadband fiber internet provider on Wednesday disclosed plans targeting five additional states:. Arizona, with one project starting in Mesa as announced in July. Colorado. Nebraska.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wraltechwire.com

Google Fiber expanding in NC, too, spokesperson says

DURHAM – Today, Google Fiber announced that it would expand to five additional states. And, a spokesperson for Google Fiber told WRAL TechWire that the organization will continue to invest in North Carolina. Here’s the latest, according to the spokesperson. Triangle-area customers can now sign up for Fiber...
DURHAM, NC
City
Durham, NC
City
Research Triangle Park, NC
Durham, NC
Health
wraltechwire.com

New KickStart assistant director at UNC aims to prime startups for growth

CHAPEL HILL – On any given day, you will find Judy Prasad, PhD, on a mission: connecting UNC-Chapel Hill startups to resources and networks, advising them on funding opportunities, or offering mentorship and support as they build their ventures. As the new assistant director of KickStart Venture Services, Prasad...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Technician Online

GLBT Center welcomes new director, Dr. Charla Blumell

The GLBT Center welcomed its new director, Dr. Charla Blumell, an NC State alum, to the office in July. Blumell has worked as a health and well-being professional for over 10 years. Last year, she was the assistant director of Health Promotion and Prevention at UNC-Chapel Hill and is currently serving as chair for the LGBTQ Center of Durham for a second year.
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Durham Coca-Cola leaving headquarters for new Apex location

APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham Coca-Cola Bottling Company has been in operation since May 1905 and moved locations several times before landing at its Hillsborough Street location. Now, the company says they’ll move their headquarters to a new facility in Apex. A groundbreaking for the new facility is scheduled...
APEX, NC
wraltechwire.com

Triangle Startup Guide exclusive: Inside Raleigh’s unique Loading Dock

RALEIGH – What’s a “cowarehouse?”. In an exclusive interview with WRAL Techwire, The Loading Dock’s COO Jessie Hathcock, discusses the coworking space’s unique new “cowarehouse” model. “With daily pick ups, shared equipment, and a loading dock, cowarehousing is the perfect solution for e-Commerce...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

GoRaleigh making service cuts, cites driver shortages

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — If you ride the bus to work, you might need to build in some extra time come September. GoRaleigh is announcing service cuts to 12 of their routes because of a bus driver shortage. It goes into effect September 11. GoRaleigh said they currently have...
RALEIGH, NC
wraltechwire.com

August headliners, part I: Previewing upcoming events across the Triangle area

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK – WRAL TechWire keeps tabs on the latest and greatest meetups, panels, workshops, conferences, application deadlines and all things happening in the entrepreneurial, technology and business communities in the Triangle and across North Carolina. Following is a list of events coming up across Raleigh, Durham, Chapel...
RALEIGH, NC
chathamjournal.com

Triangle area Coca-Cola distributor announces plans to move operations to Chatham County

Apex, NC – The Durham Coca-Cola Bottling Company announced Thursday that it plans the construction of a new state of the art distribution facility in Chatham County. The new headquarters facility will be located at the intersection of US Highway 64 and NC Highway 751 in Apex, NC. Ground breaking is expected by 1st quarter of 2023, with occupancy in 2024.
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
The Triangle Tribune

Durham Sheriff shares eviction resources with community

DURHAM – The Durham County Sheriff’s Office hosted an informational panel and discussion about evictions at the Durham County Library Tuesday night. Gary Chavis, a Legal Aid eviction attorney, and Darrin Corbin, a paralegal at the sheriff’s office and former magistrate, spoke on the panel while Sheriff Clarence Birkhead mediated the event.
DURHAM COUNTY, NC
wraltechwire.com

Startup Rewind: Reviewing headlines about entrepreneurs from Aug. 1-5

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK – Here’s a review of headline news about startups and entrepreneurial companies across North Carolina from Aug. 1-5: Bosses face perfect storm of worker frustration, exhaustion & burnout – what to do?. Tim Scales: What’s next for American Underground?
