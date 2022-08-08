Read full article on original website
Discovery of the first known depiction of the Israelite judge Deborah mentioned in the BibleAnita DurairajChapel Hill, NC
DPS kindergarten kickoff helps parents adjustThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Major discount supermarket chain set to open another location in North Carolina this monthKristen WaltersChapel Hill, NC
NCCU receives grant to digitize historical photosThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
3 great pizza places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasKill Devil Hills, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com
Founder of new Raleigh recovery facility shares his story of addiction and the center's plans
RALEIGH, N.C. — Over the last 20 years, more than 28,000 North Carolinians have died because of a drug overdose, according to the Department of Health and Human Services. And substance abuse has only increased as a result of the pandemic. That's why a new facility in the Triangle is trying to help.
wraltechwire.com
Google Fiber, which has growing NC reach, expanding to five more states
RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK – Google Fiber is stepping up its expansion strategy beyond construction in current markets such as the Triangle and Charlotte. The broadband fiber internet provider on Wednesday disclosed plans targeting five additional states:. Arizona, with one project starting in Mesa as announced in July. Colorado. Nebraska.
Free COVID-19 tests available for NC residents in select ZIP codes. How to get them.
Residents can send for five free COVID-19 tests that are available for eligible NC residents.
wraltechwire.com
Google Fiber expanding in NC, too, spokesperson says
DURHAM – Today, Google Fiber announced that it would expand to five additional states. And, a spokesperson for Google Fiber told WRAL TechWire that the organization will continue to invest in North Carolina. Here’s the latest, according to the spokesperson. Triangle-area customers can now sign up for Fiber...
wraltechwire.com
New KickStart assistant director at UNC aims to prime startups for growth
CHAPEL HILL – On any given day, you will find Judy Prasad, PhD, on a mission: connecting UNC-Chapel Hill startups to resources and networks, advising them on funding opportunities, or offering mentorship and support as they build their ventures. As the new assistant director of KickStart Venture Services, Prasad...
'We're not eating': Raleigh Parents struggle making decisions as grocery items continue rising
New inflation data shows the rate is going down, but economists says there's still a long way to go as grocery cost continue to rise.
Technician Online
GLBT Center welcomes new director, Dr. Charla Blumell
The GLBT Center welcomed its new director, Dr. Charla Blumell, an NC State alum, to the office in July. Blumell has worked as a health and well-being professional for over 10 years. Last year, she was the assistant director of Health Promotion and Prevention at UNC-Chapel Hill and is currently serving as chair for the LGBTQ Center of Durham for a second year.
cbs17
Durham Coca-Cola leaving headquarters for new Apex location
APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham Coca-Cola Bottling Company has been in operation since May 1905 and moved locations several times before landing at its Hillsborough Street location. Now, the company says they’ll move their headquarters to a new facility in Apex. A groundbreaking for the new facility is scheduled...
wraltechwire.com
Triangle Startup Guide exclusive: Inside Raleigh’s unique Loading Dock
RALEIGH – What’s a “cowarehouse?”. In an exclusive interview with WRAL Techwire, The Loading Dock’s COO Jessie Hathcock, discusses the coworking space’s unique new “cowarehouse” model. “With daily pick ups, shared equipment, and a loading dock, cowarehousing is the perfect solution for e-Commerce...
wraltechwire.com
Retention, retraining workers becomes focus for many employers in changing job market
RALEIGH – Employers may not be as aggressive in hiring now, with increasing concerns about the future of the national economy, but many Triangle companies are stepping up efforts at retaining workers that they already have, a report from talent management firm Robert Half found. The State of U.S....
Bugs and handwashing violations: This week’s Triangle sanitation scores (Aug. 9)
Several restaurants this week, including a popular ITB brewery, had pink and black residue build-up in their ice and drink machines.
wraltechwire.com
Raleigh ranks No. 1 as best city to start online business; Charlotte is No. 2
RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK – A new study ranks Raleigh No. 1 and Charlotte No. 2 as the best cities across the U.S. to launch an online business. The report – from Business CenturyLink.com – considered a variety of criteria ranging from taxes to quality of life, internet access and business environment.
cbs17
GoRaleigh making service cuts, cites driver shortages
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — If you ride the bus to work, you might need to build in some extra time come September. GoRaleigh is announcing service cuts to 12 of their routes because of a bus driver shortage. It goes into effect September 11. GoRaleigh said they currently have...
wraltechwire.com
August headliners, part I: Previewing upcoming events across the Triangle area
RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK – WRAL TechWire keeps tabs on the latest and greatest meetups, panels, workshops, conferences, application deadlines and all things happening in the entrepreneurial, technology and business communities in the Triangle and across North Carolina. Following is a list of events coming up across Raleigh, Durham, Chapel...
wraltechwire.com
Latest Triangle Startup Guide updates: Check out additions, updates & more
RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK – With regular updates to keep content fresh, WRAL TechWire’s Triangle Startup Guide offers a timely resource package for anyone looking to start or grow a business in the Triangle area. Here’s some of the latest news:. A new listing has been added to...
Scammers now in the North Carolina housing market
If you are willing to sacrifice profit in exchange for a faster and simpler sale process, a third-party home sale could be just what you need -- but beware of where the offer comes from.
chathamjournal.com
Triangle area Coca-Cola distributor announces plans to move operations to Chatham County
Apex, NC – The Durham Coca-Cola Bottling Company announced Thursday that it plans the construction of a new state of the art distribution facility in Chatham County. The new headquarters facility will be located at the intersection of US Highway 64 and NC Highway 751 in Apex, NC. Ground breaking is expected by 1st quarter of 2023, with occupancy in 2024.
Durham Sheriff shares eviction resources with community
DURHAM – The Durham County Sheriff’s Office hosted an informational panel and discussion about evictions at the Durham County Library Tuesday night. Gary Chavis, a Legal Aid eviction attorney, and Darrin Corbin, a paralegal at the sheriff’s office and former magistrate, spoke on the panel while Sheriff Clarence Birkhead mediated the event.
wraltechwire.com
Startup Rewind: Reviewing headlines about entrepreneurs from Aug. 1-5
RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK – Here’s a review of headline news about startups and entrepreneurial companies across North Carolina from Aug. 1-5: Bosses face perfect storm of worker frustration, exhaustion & burnout – what to do?. Tim Scales: What’s next for American Underground?
chathamjournal.com
The Fearrington House receives Travel + Leisure’s “World’s Best Award” & announces 40th anniversary
Pittsboro, NC – The Fearrington House Inn – just named by Travel + Leisure’s “World’s Best Awards” as one of the “15 Best Resorts in the South” — will celebrate the Fearrington House Restaurants’ 40th anniversary with a series of events highlighting the restaurant’s historic place in the South’s culinary scene.
