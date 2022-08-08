Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Longtime Minnesota Twins Pitcher Released
Exactly seven years after making his major league debut with the Twins, Tyler Duffey was designated for assignment by the team on Aug. 5. On Monday, the right-hander was released, officially parting Duffey from the only big league club he has ever pitched for. The 31-year-old is now a free agent.
numberfire.com
Twins' Carlos Correa batting second on Tuesday
Minnesota Twins infielder Carlos Correa is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Correa will start at shortstop on Tuesday and bat second versus left-hander Julio Urias and the Dodgers. Jake Cave moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Correa for 11.8 FanDuel points on...
theScore
Orioles rally past Blue Jays to close in on AL playoff spot
BALTIMORE (AP) — Whether they make the postseason or not, the Baltimore Orioles have brought playoff-level excitement back to Camden Yards lately. An eighth-inning homer that turned a deficit into a lead? Check. A ninth-inning showdown between their young closer and one of the game's top sluggers? Check. Rougned...
numberfire.com
Tim Beckham handling designated hitting duties for Twins on Wednesday
Minnesota Twins infielder Tim Beckham is batting eighth in Wednesday's lineup against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Beckham will take over designated hitting responsibilities after Byron Buxton was rested on Wednesday night. In a matchup against right-hander Ryan Pepiot, our models project Beckham to score 5.3 FanDuel points at the salary...
numberfire.com
Mauricio Dubon idle Tuesday for Houston
Houston Astros infielder Mauricio Dubon is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against left-hander Martin Perez and the Texas Rangers. Aledmys Diaz will move to left field and hit sixth while Jose Altuve returns to second base and leadoff duties. Jeremy Pena will hit seventh after leading off last game.
Orioles rally after rain delay, beat Blue Jays 6-5
BALTIMORE (AP) -- Rougned Odor hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the eighth inning, and the Baltimore Orioles rallied for a 6-5 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday night. The Orioles trailed 5-3 in the sixth when the game was delayed 78 minutes because of rain. Then Baltimore cut the lead in half on Ryan Mountcastle's RBI double in the seventh. Odor connected off Yimi Garcia (1-4) to give the Orioles the lead an inning later. Nick Vespi (4-0) struck out his only two hitters in the eighth, preventing the Blue Jays from adding to what...
FOX Sports
Three reasons the Minnesota Twins will win the AL Central
Somehow, the Minnesota Twins entered Wednesday in a tie for first place in the American League Central. But by no means has this been a smooth season for them. Their pitching coach chose to leave at midseason. Their prized offseason acquisition, Carlos Correa, hasn’t exactly starred. The starting pitcher they acquired just after Correa, Chris Paddack, soon required Tommy John surgery. Their former No. 1 overall pick, Royce Lewis, tore his ACL for the second time weeks after finally making it to the majors. Their biggest incumbent bat, Miguel Sano, also tore his knee.
MLB
Rainout means respite for Blue Jays' rotation
BALTIMORE -- The Blue Jays and Orioles are going to get quite familiar with one another down the stretch, with 13 more head-to-head matchups scheduled over the final seven weeks. Two of those games will now happen on the same day. The Blue Jays had their series finale against the...
Yardbarker
Orioles stay hot, take down Blue Jays again
Rougned Odor hit a go-ahead two-run home run in the bottom of the eighth inning and the Baltimore Orioles defeated the visiting Toronto Blue Jays 6-5 Tuesday night. Austin Hays led off the inning with a single against Yimi Garcia (1-4), and Odor followed with his 11th homer of the season. Baltimore has won the first two games of the three-game series.
numberfire.com
Rays' Yu Chang sitting Tuesday
Tampa Bay Rays infielder Yu Chang is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against right-hander Freddy Peralta and the Milwaukee Brewers. Taylor Walls will replace Chang at shortstop and hit ninth. Walls has a $2,300 salary on Tuesday and numberFire’s models project him for 8.0 FanDuel points....
Yardbarker
Report: Toronto Blue Jays to sign CF Jackie Bradley Jr.
Bradley Jr. was drafted by the Red Sox in the 1st round of the 2011 draft and joined the team two years later. He spent the first nine years of his career there between 2013 and 2020 appearing in 873 games. He slashed .239/.321/.412, but signed with the Milwaukee Brewers in 2021. He spent the season there, but was sent back to the Red Sox ahead of this season in the Hunter Renfroe trade.
numberfire.com
Orioles' Rougned Odor sitting versus Blue Jays Monday
The Baltimore Orioles did not include Rougned Odor in their lineup for Monday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Odor will take a seat Monday while Tyler Nevin makes a start at third base and bats ninth against the Blue Jays. The veteran has made 331 plate appearances with the...
