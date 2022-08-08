Read full article on original website
Steve Rome
Family members are sad to announce the passing of Steve Rome of Hugoton, Kansas. Steve was 69 years old and died on August 8th at St. Catherine’s Hospital in Garden City, Kansas. He passed from this life surrounded by loved ones after a courageous battle with cancer. Steve was...
Sarah Michelle Miller
Sarah Michelle Miller, 38, of Liberal, KS passed away on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at her home. She was born on March 11, 1984 to Kenneth Dempsey and Joannie Queen at San Antonio, TX. She attended school at Phoenix, AZ. In 2003 she moved to Liberal, KS. Sarah loved to...
Mary (Guerrero) Romero
Mary (Guerrero) Romero, age 92, passed away Sunday, August 7, 2022, at Pioneer Manor Nursing Home, in Hugoton, Kansas. The daughter of Jesus and Manula (Oliverez) Guerrero, she was born on May 23, 1930, in Bellfont, Kansas. They both preceded her in death. She and Eliseo “Leo” Romero were married...
Norma F. Langford
Norma F. Langford, age 90, passed away Sunday morning, August 7, 2022, at her Meade residence. She was born August 2, 1932, in rural Meade County, Kansas, the daughter of Robert Frank and Minnie Elizabeth (Murphy) Butler. As a young girl, she attended school in Meade, graduating from Meade High School in 1951. A lifetime resident of Meade, she was a bank teller for the First National Bank that later became the Meade State Bank.
Northern Oklahoma Regional Transportation to Hold Public meeting in Guymon
Northern Oklahoma Regional Transportation Planning Organization will be holding a meeting in Guymon on Tuesday, August 9th at 6:00 pm. The purpose of this public meeting is to invite community input on the region-wide Long Range Transportation Plan being written by Northern Oklahoma Regional Transportation Planning Organization. All Texas county residents are encouraged to participate and give feedback on the plan and the transportation system in Northwest Oklahoma.
Balko Man Injured in Motorcycle Accident
An injury accident occurred Sunday, August 8th at approximately 9:01pm at OK Highway 3 and Hollow N1300, approximately 24 miles southeast of Beaver, OK in Beaver County. A 1998 Harley Davidson FLU was being driven by Cody Freeman, Age 40, of Balko, OK. when he lost control of his motorcycle while traveling westbound on OK-3 from the intersection of Hollow N1300. Freeman then laid the Harley over and departed the roadway to the right. The motorcycle came to rest on its side.
City Commission Approves Submittal of Housing Grant
The Liberal City Commission met on Tuesday evening in the Blue Bonnet Community Building. The City Commission approved the submittal of the 2022 Federal Home Loan Bank Affordable Housing Program Rehabilitation Grant Application to the Federal Home Loan Bank of Topeka. The application will be no more than $250,000.00 with the City’s match of no more than $62,500.00.
Seward County Democrats to hold a party and meeting August 11
The Seward County Democrats will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday, August 11, at the Liberal Memorial Library, 518 N. Kansas for a party and a meeting. “We are celebrating our successful campaign against the amendment and it is also the birthday of Jose Lara, District 38 State Senate Democratic Candidate,” said Kay Burtzloff, chair of the Seward County Democratic Party. Cake, ice cream and other refreshments will be served at the meeting.
