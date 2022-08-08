ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

After ‘Transparent’ Amazon’s Italian Original Series ‘Prisma,’ Which Launches From Locarno, Challenges Teen Gender Norms –– Watch Clip (EXCLUSIVE)

By Nick Vivarelli
SFGate
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Olivia Newton-John wishes her fans all the best in final video before death aged 73

Dame Olivia Newton-John wished her fans happiness and health in a final video before her death from breast cancer aged 73.The actor said that she wanted to thank her fans “for all your support over the years... I wish you the best and send you love and light,” in the clip, posted in December 2021.Tributes have poured in to the Hollywood legend, who died of breast cancer on Monday, 8 August. “My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better,” the actress’ Grease co-star John Travolta said.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Olivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover momentOlivia Newton-John: Actor and singer’s biggest momentsOlivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover moment
CELEBRITIES
SFGate

Ryan Fellows, ‘Street Outlaws’ Cast Member, Dies in Crash at 41

Discovery and the official Twitter account for the “Street Outlaws” franchise confirmed the news on Monday morning. '90 Day Fiancé' Team Sets Food Network, Discovery+ Show Following Restaurateur Couples Trying to Avoid Divorce (EXCLUSIVE) “The ‘Street Outlaws’ family is heartbroken by the accident that led to the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prisma#Locarno#Original Series#Italian#Amazon Prime Video#Swiss#Variety Lungyin Lim#Fascist#Skam Italia#Nordic#Cross Productions
Jeffery Mac

Netflix Series Tries To Reunite Parents With Their Abducted Children After More Than 30 Years

When Unsolved Mysteries rebooted on Netflix in the summer of 2020, the country saw a renewed interest in several different cold cases. As mentioned before, the death of Alonzo Brooks was basically reopened because of the attention that the show brought. Another story that has gotten renewed attention centers around the disappearance of Christopher Dansby and Shane Walker. Both kids were abducted from a Manhattan playground in 1989. Both kids have not been seen since.
The US Sun

Long Lost Family double tragedy as father is unable to communicate with his son who tracked him down after heart attack

MONDAY night’s episode of ITV’s documentary series Long Lost Family: What Happened Next caught up with Pearse Egan, who appeared on the original show in 2018. Long Lost Family host Davina McCall helped Pearse connect with dad Eddie Santos in 2018 and checked up on their progress in the new series. However, the latest episode of the spin-off revealed a double tragedy for the father and son.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Mail

Love at first stripe! Adorable rhino and zebra babies become best mates at sanctuary after they were found orphaned in the wild

Adorable pictures show the ‘live-saving’ friendship of seven-month-old rhino Daisy and zebra Modjadji who were both rescued by an orphan animal sanctuary in South Africa. Daisy and Modjadji, whose name means ‘rain queen’, were both nurtured back to health at Care For Wild animal sanctuary in the Barberton Nature Reserve near South Africa’s border with Eswatini.
ANIMALS
SFGate

The best and worst of Outside Lands 2022, San Francisco's premiere music fest

Outside Lands 2022 has come and gone, leaving festivalgoers young and old with memories they'll never forget, as well as a few they'd rather not remember. Throughout the three-day event, SFGATE had five writers on the grounds of Golden Gate Park soaking up all the action. Everyone agreed that the real MVP of the festival was the weather, which may have been the best in at least a decade. But beyond the sunny skies, here are our takeaways of favorite moments, as well as some things that could use improvement in 2023.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Netflix
Variety

Chile’s Sanfic Industria Bows Virtual Reality, Female Producers Lab Strands

Click here to read the full article. Chilean industry forum Sanfic Industria bows its 11th edition with the launch of new virtual reality and women producers lab sections. Running Aug 11-19, Sanfic Industria will also include its mainstays: WIP Ibero-American, Santiago Lab: Fiction and Documentary, Sanfic-Mórbido Lab, Series Lab, Sanfic Net and Sanfic Series. “By introducing a virtual reality section, we’re betting on new narrative formats,” said Sanfic Industria founder-director Gabriela Sandoval of the Sanfic XR showcase, which will be open to the public at the forum’s official headquarters, Matucana 100. “Making these films accessible to everyone creates a nexus between the...
INTERNET
SFGate

TikTok’s Weight Loss Ad Problem Is Still Out of Control

Don’t Let This Flop is released Wednesdays on all audio streaming platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, Stitcher and more. If you spend a lot of time on TikTok and you’re a person who menstruates, you’ve probably gotten ads for supplements called Flo Vitamins. Flo Vitamins are a lot like many other supplements that advertise on social media — they’re plant-based, in cutesy millennial pink packaging, and they’re said to reduce acne, cramps, and bloating related to PMS. But Flo Vitamins doesn’t quite market itself as a PMS supplement. Rather, it seems to market itself as a supplement intended for weight loss.
WEIGHT LOSS
SFGate

‘A League of Their Own’: There’s Still No Crying in Baseball — Just Room for Fixing Old Errors

A League of Their Own is a pretty darn perfect movie. The Penny Marshall-directed film from 1992, about the women recruited to play professional baseball while so many men were off fighting World War II, is a crackerjack sports movie, a winning ensemble comedy, and a well-hit drama about female empowerment in an era when the concept seemed utterly foreign. It’s got all-star performances by Geena Davis, Tom Hanks (it’s the role that kicked off his Hall of Fame run in the Nineties), Madonna (never better as an actor), and more. 10 out of 10. No notes.
MOVIES
Good News Network

This Tortoise Attacks All the Black Shoes That Come Near Him- WATCH for a Laugh

A tortoise refuses to let people wear black shoes at the house—bullying his owner’s baffled grandson into wearing other colors or face a ‘painful’ attack. Tommy Shellby always makes a bee-line for anyone who dares to set foot on the property in black shoes. Whenever he sees one, he charges with a barrage of disapproving head-butts.
ANIMALS
dailyphew.com

This Photographer Captures Bright And Happy Photos Of Adorable Kittens Playing With Cameras

Cats are one of the most popular pets around the world. It’s not surprising, because they are adorable. According to a recent study, there are 95.6 million domestic cats in the US. These cute creatures are loved not only because of their fluffiness, but also because they help with stress, anxiety, and are great companions for people who need a calm friend.
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy