After ‘Transparent’ Amazon’s Italian Original Series ‘Prisma,’ Which Launches From Locarno, Challenges Teen Gender Norms –– Watch Clip (EXCLUSIVE)

Twitter Slams Tyra Banks After Old 'America's Next Top Model' Clips Resurface
Tyra Banks is catching heat for some of her past behavior on former hit TV show, America's Next Top Model. The supermodel's name began trending on Sunday night after a series of video clips resurfaced from the reality series. Claims that Banks "exploited" and mistreated upcoming talent were not uncommon...
Olivia Newton-John wishes her fans all the best in final video before death aged 73
Dame Olivia Newton-John wished her fans happiness and health in a final video before her death from breast cancer aged 73.The actor said that she wanted to thank her fans “for all your support over the years... I wish you the best and send you love and light,” in the clip, posted in December 2021.Tributes have poured in to the Hollywood legend, who died of breast cancer on Monday, 8 August. “My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better,” the actress’ Grease co-star John Travolta said.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Olivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover momentOlivia Newton-John: Actor and singer’s biggest momentsOlivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover moment
Uma Pemmaraju dead at 64 – Founding Fox News Channel anchor who was on air on launch date is mourned by fans
NEWS host Uma Pemmaraju, the founding Fox News Channel anchor who was on air during its 1996 launch date, has died at 64. Pemmaraju, who anchored Fox News' America's News Headquarters from the station's base in New York City, died on Tuesday morning. "We are deeply saddened by the death...
SFGate
Ryan Fellows, ‘Street Outlaws’ Cast Member, Dies in Crash at 41
Discovery and the official Twitter account for the “Street Outlaws” franchise confirmed the news on Monday morning. '90 Day Fiancé' Team Sets Food Network, Discovery+ Show Following Restaurateur Couples Trying to Avoid Divorce (EXCLUSIVE) “The ‘Street Outlaws’ family is heartbroken by the accident that led to the...
Netflix Series Tries To Reunite Parents With Their Abducted Children After More Than 30 Years
When Unsolved Mysteries rebooted on Netflix in the summer of 2020, the country saw a renewed interest in several different cold cases. As mentioned before, the death of Alonzo Brooks was basically reopened because of the attention that the show brought. Another story that has gotten renewed attention centers around the disappearance of Christopher Dansby and Shane Walker. Both kids were abducted from a Manhattan playground in 1989. Both kids have not been seen since.
Long Lost Family double tragedy as father is unable to communicate with his son who tracked him down after heart attack
MONDAY night’s episode of ITV’s documentary series Long Lost Family: What Happened Next caught up with Pearse Egan, who appeared on the original show in 2018. Long Lost Family host Davina McCall helped Pearse connect with dad Eddie Santos in 2018 and checked up on their progress in the new series. However, the latest episode of the spin-off revealed a double tragedy for the father and son.
Love at first stripe! Adorable rhino and zebra babies become best mates at sanctuary after they were found orphaned in the wild
Adorable pictures show the ‘live-saving’ friendship of seven-month-old rhino Daisy and zebra Modjadji who were both rescued by an orphan animal sanctuary in South Africa. Daisy and Modjadji, whose name means ‘rain queen’, were both nurtured back to health at Care For Wild animal sanctuary in the Barberton Nature Reserve near South Africa’s border with Eswatini.
SFGate
The best and worst of Outside Lands 2022, San Francisco's premiere music fest
Outside Lands 2022 has come and gone, leaving festivalgoers young and old with memories they'll never forget, as well as a few they'd rather not remember. Throughout the three-day event, SFGATE had five writers on the grounds of Golden Gate Park soaking up all the action. Everyone agreed that the real MVP of the festival was the weather, which may have been the best in at least a decade. But beyond the sunny skies, here are our takeaways of favorite moments, as well as some things that could use improvement in 2023.
Chile’s Sanfic Industria Bows Virtual Reality, Female Producers Lab Strands
Click here to read the full article. Chilean industry forum Sanfic Industria bows its 11th edition with the launch of new virtual reality and women producers lab sections. Running Aug 11-19, Sanfic Industria will also include its mainstays: WIP Ibero-American, Santiago Lab: Fiction and Documentary, Sanfic-Mórbido Lab, Series Lab, Sanfic Net and Sanfic Series. “By introducing a virtual reality section, we’re betting on new narrative formats,” said Sanfic Industria founder-director Gabriela Sandoval of the Sanfic XR showcase, which will be open to the public at the forum’s official headquarters, Matucana 100. “Making these films accessible to everyone creates a nexus between the...
Procter & Gamble responds after TikTok user claims she found a mysterious object inside odd-looking tampon
One of the tampons in the video was marked with the letters "SS" and had a tiny shiny object inside that appeared to be metal.
intheknow.com
Toddler asks mom to ‘listen to [her] words’ in an adorable effort to establish personal boundaries
Viewers are commending this TikTok parent for fostering her daughter’s independence after the toddler calmly told her to “listen to my words” in an effort to establish boundaries. TikToker Lindsay Ann (@thelindsayann) is an LA-based mom, wife, and content creator who posts funny and relatable parenting videos...
SFGate
TikTok’s Weight Loss Ad Problem Is Still Out of Control
Don’t Let This Flop is released Wednesdays on all audio streaming platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, Stitcher and more. If you spend a lot of time on TikTok and you’re a person who menstruates, you’ve probably gotten ads for supplements called Flo Vitamins. Flo Vitamins are a lot like many other supplements that advertise on social media — they’re plant-based, in cutesy millennial pink packaging, and they’re said to reduce acne, cramps, and bloating related to PMS. But Flo Vitamins doesn’t quite market itself as a PMS supplement. Rather, it seems to market itself as a supplement intended for weight loss.
SFGate
‘A League of Their Own’: There’s Still No Crying in Baseball — Just Room for Fixing Old Errors
A League of Their Own is a pretty darn perfect movie. The Penny Marshall-directed film from 1992, about the women recruited to play professional baseball while so many men were off fighting World War II, is a crackerjack sports movie, a winning ensemble comedy, and a well-hit drama about female empowerment in an era when the concept seemed utterly foreign. It’s got all-star performances by Geena Davis, Tom Hanks (it’s the role that kicked off his Hall of Fame run in the Nineties), Madonna (never better as an actor), and more. 10 out of 10. No notes.
SFGate
Kim Petras addresses Kate Bush, 'Stranger Things' criticism at Outside Lands
Kim Petras, the notorious German transgender pop star, scandalized and delighted during her Sunday performance at San Francisco’s Outside Lands — a nihilistic, X-rated showcase to the joys of sex. The first three songs of her hour-long set: “Slut Pop,” “Treat Me Like a Slut” and “Superpower Bitch,”...
What’s new in London and how to squeeze in some end-of-summer fun
Here's what's on, as the Brits say, for the end of summer (and into fall) in London.
PHOTO: Chicken Lays ‘One-in-a-Billion’ Perfectly Round Egg
An “egg-xtraordinary” discovery was made by a family in England this week. A mother in West Oxfordshire was stunned when she checked her chicken coop one morning and found a rare occurrence. A perfectly round chicken egg. Annabel Mulcahy told Oxfordshire Live that she’s kept chickens on her...
Bride Inviting Teen Sister, Not Half Brother to Adults-Only Wedding Dragged
The wedding was officially child-free but an exception was made for the bride's little sister, who is just a year older than her brother.
Man's Reaction to Partner Introducing Surprise Puppy Delights Internet
A man has captivated TikTok audiences with his reaction after his partner surprises him with a puppy in public.
PETS・
Good News Network
This Tortoise Attacks All the Black Shoes That Come Near Him- WATCH for a Laugh
A tortoise refuses to let people wear black shoes at the house—bullying his owner’s baffled grandson into wearing other colors or face a ‘painful’ attack. Tommy Shellby always makes a bee-line for anyone who dares to set foot on the property in black shoes. Whenever he sees one, he charges with a barrage of disapproving head-butts.
dailyphew.com
This Photographer Captures Bright And Happy Photos Of Adorable Kittens Playing With Cameras
Cats are one of the most popular pets around the world. It’s not surprising, because they are adorable. According to a recent study, there are 95.6 million domestic cats in the US. These cute creatures are loved not only because of their fluffiness, but also because they help with stress, anxiety, and are great companions for people who need a calm friend.
