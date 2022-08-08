Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wamwamfm.com
Vehicle Collided With a Utility Pole.
Emergency crews were dispatched to a single vehicle crash in Washington yesterday. The accident was reported around 1:15 pm at Northeast 11th Street and East Main Street. According to a police report, a vehicle collided with a utility pole. Line crews were notified. The driver sustained minor injuries.
14news.com
Crews respond to Evansville structure fire
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Central Dispatch confirms that emergency crews were sent in response to a structure fire on Wednesday afternoon. Dispatch says the fire broke out on the 5700 block of Westbrook Court. We have a crew on the way to the scene. This is a developing story.
4-year-old killed after wandering onto freeway while parents slept
A tragedy occurred on an Indiana Freeway during the early morning hours Monday, as 4-year-old Braxton Freeze of Princeton, Ind., wandered on to the roadway.
wamwamfm.com
Cannelburg Barn Fire
Emergency crews were dispatched to a barn fire last week in in Daviess County. The fire was reported in the Madison Township around 1:30 am. Cannelburg crews were dispatched to the scene to assist Madison Township crews. The structure was fully engulfed upon their arrival. Firefighters battled the fire for...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
4-year-old hit, killed on southern Indiana highway after wandering off during the night
WARRICK COUNTY, Ind. — Police in southern Indiana say a 4-year-old was hit and killed on a state highway after wandering off in the middle of the night. A motorist called 911 in Warrick County around 4 a.m. on Monday and told dispatchers he hit a child on State Road 66 near Lincoln Avenue. The […]
Man hits the gas in 100 mph police chase through Dubois County
(WEHT) - The Dubois County Sheriff's Office says a Louisiana man is in custody after a report of a stolen vehicle on Interstate 64 on Tuesday.
wevv.com
One dead following shooting on East Mulberry Street in Evansville
A Sergeant with Evansville Police Department confirmed one person was shot and killed Tuesday night. Dispatch told 44News that someone called 911 to report the shooting around 9:45pm Tuesday night at a residence near the intersection of East Mulberry Street and South Kentucky Avenue. EPD says they don't have a...
wevv.com
Part of Petersburg Road closed at Highway 41 in Vanderburgh County
A portion of Petersburg Road off of Highway 41 in Vanderburgh County will be closed for several hours Wednesday. The Vanderburgh County Highway Department says Petersburg Road will be closed from Highway 41 to Greendale Drive. Transportation officials say the road is being closed to all traffic except for emergency...
IN THIS ARTICLE
3 victims dead after Weinbach home explosion
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Three people are dead after an explosion destroyed a home in the 1000 block of N Weinbach in Evansville. The coroner’s office confirmed this afternoon that three victims passed due to the explosion. Evansville Police Department Sgt. Anna Gray says the entire surrounding area is shut down. EPD reports that N. […]
Bloomington woman arrested after 5-year-old critically injured, man dies in crash near Bloomington
A Bloomington woman faces charges after a weekend crash killed a man and left a 5-year-old child in critical condition.
wbiw.com
The Southbound left lane of State Road 37 is closed due to an accident
JUDAH – The southbound left lane of State Road 37 is currently closed due to a 3-vehicle accident. Traffic is moving in the right lane, but traffic is backed up and motorists are being asked to avoid the area. The accident was reported at 4:23 p.m. at the intersection...
wevv.com
Home catches fire twice in northern Vanderburgh County
Fire crews remain busy overnight after a structure caught on fire twice within seven hours in northern Vanderburgh County. Firefighters were dispatched just before 8 p.m. Monday night for a home on Browning Road. The fire took crews about an hour to put out. A second call came in at...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wevv.com
39 homes damaged, 4 destroyed in Evansville explosion
Multiple agencies are currently working through the aftermath of a massive explosion that happened in Evansville, Indiana on Wednesday. Central Dispatch says the first call reporting the explosion came in around 12:58 p.m. on Wednesday. The incident happened in the area of North Weinbach Avenue and Bellaire Avenue. Officials say...
14news.com
Coroner identifies man killed in Tuesday night shooting
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man was shot and killed on East Mulberry Street near Kentucky Avenue. That happened around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday. Officers say they found the victim inside the doorway of a home. They say the victim was in critical condition and died at the hospital. The Vanderburgh...
wevv.com
4-year-old Princeton boy dead after wandering into traffic, sheriff's office says
Authorities have released new details on a crash that claimed the life of a young boy in Warrick County, Indiana on Monday morning. The Warrick County Sheriff's Office says a driver called 911 around 4 a.m. on Monday and said he had just hit a child on State Road 66 near Lincoln Avenue.
14news.com
Police: Nonverbal child found alone in Evansville store, mother arrested
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville mother is facing charges after officers say her child was found alone at a grocery store. Officers were called to Grocery Outlet at 1200 North Fulton Avenue Tuesday night for a child running around the store with no parent. Authorities say the six-year-old was...
3 dead after house explosion in Evansville, Indiana, deputy coroner says
Fire officials said a total of 39 houses were damaged by the explosion at around 1 p.m.
wevv.com
Coroner identifies victim in deadly Evansville shooting
The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office has released the identity of a man who was shot and killed in Evansville, Indiana on Tuesday. The coroner's office says the victim of Tuesday morning's shooting was 19-year-old Tel’Majae Caimron McGee of Evansville. Police said the shooting happened just before 3 a.m. Tuesday...
wevv.com
Police still looking for suspect after fatal Tuesday morning shooting in Evansville
Investigators with the Evansville Police Department are continuing to look for suspects after a fatal shooting that happened early Tuesday morning. EPD says officers were called to the area of Jefferson Avenue and South Garvin Street just before 3 a.m. Tuesday after someone called 911 to report a shooting. The...
104.1 WIKY
Coroner Called To The Scene Of Shooting
The Evansville Police Department and the coroner were on the scene of a fatal shooting in the 600 block of Jefferson Avenue. Dispatch says the call came in around 2:45 this morning. More on this story as it develops.
Comments / 0