Jasper, IN

wamwamfm.com

Vehicle Collided With a Utility Pole.

Emergency crews were dispatched to a single vehicle crash in Washington yesterday. The accident was reported around 1:15 pm at Northeast 11th Street and East Main Street. According to a police report, a vehicle collided with a utility pole. Line crews were notified. The driver sustained minor injuries.
WASHINGTON, IN
14news.com

Crews respond to Evansville structure fire

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Central Dispatch confirms that emergency crews were sent in response to a structure fire on Wednesday afternoon. Dispatch says the fire broke out on the 5700 block of Westbrook Court. We have a crew on the way to the scene. This is a developing story.
EVANSVILLE, IN
wamwamfm.com

Cannelburg Barn Fire

Emergency crews were dispatched to a barn fire last week in in Daviess County. The fire was reported in the Madison Township around 1:30 am. Cannelburg crews were dispatched to the scene to assist Madison Township crews. The structure was fully engulfed upon their arrival. Firefighters battled the fire for...
CANNELBURG, IN
wevv.com

One dead following shooting on East Mulberry Street in Evansville

A Sergeant with Evansville Police Department confirmed one person was shot and killed Tuesday night. Dispatch told 44News that someone called 911 to report the shooting around 9:45pm Tuesday night at a residence near the intersection of East Mulberry Street and South Kentucky Avenue. EPD says they don't have a...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Part of Petersburg Road closed at Highway 41 in Vanderburgh County

A portion of Petersburg Road off of Highway 41 in Vanderburgh County will be closed for several hours Wednesday. The Vanderburgh County Highway Department says Petersburg Road will be closed from Highway 41 to Greendale Drive. Transportation officials say the road is being closed to all traffic except for emergency...
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

3 victims dead after Weinbach home explosion

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Three people are dead after an explosion destroyed a home in the 1000 block of N Weinbach in Evansville. The coroner’s office confirmed this afternoon that three victims passed due to the explosion. Evansville Police Department Sgt. Anna Gray says the entire surrounding area is shut down. EPD reports that N. […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Home catches fire twice in northern Vanderburgh County

Fire crews remain busy overnight after a structure caught on fire twice within seven hours in northern Vanderburgh County. Firefighters were dispatched just before 8 p.m. Monday night for a home on Browning Road. The fire took crews about an hour to put out. A second call came in at...
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
wevv.com

39 homes damaged, 4 destroyed in Evansville explosion

Multiple agencies are currently working through the aftermath of a massive explosion that happened in Evansville, Indiana on Wednesday. Central Dispatch says the first call reporting the explosion came in around 12:58 p.m. on Wednesday. The incident happened in the area of North Weinbach Avenue and Bellaire Avenue. Officials say...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Coroner identifies man killed in Tuesday night shooting

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man was shot and killed on East Mulberry Street near Kentucky Avenue. That happened around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday. Officers say they found the victim inside the doorway of a home. They say the victim was in critical condition and died at the hospital. The Vanderburgh...
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
wevv.com

Coroner identifies victim in deadly Evansville shooting

The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office has released the identity of a man who was shot and killed in Evansville, Indiana on Tuesday. The coroner's office says the victim of Tuesday morning's shooting was 19-year-old Tel’Majae Caimron McGee of Evansville. Police said the shooting happened just before 3 a.m. Tuesday...
EVANSVILLE, IN
104.1 WIKY

Coroner Called To The Scene Of Shooting

The Evansville Police Department and the coroner were on the scene of a fatal shooting in the 600 block of Jefferson Avenue. Dispatch says the call came in around 2:45 this morning. More on this story as it develops.
EVANSVILLE, IN

