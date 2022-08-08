Read full article on original website
wevv.com
Police looking for two possible suspects in Evansville murder investigation
Police in Evansville, Indiana, say two suspects were possibly involved in the Tuesday night murder of a 35-year-old man. The Evansville Police Department's officers were called to a shooting at a home in the area of East Mulberry Street and South Kentucky Avenue around 9:45 p.m. on Tuesday night. Arriving...
14news.com
Police: Nonverbal child found alone in Evansville store, mother arrested
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville mother is facing charges after officers say her child was found alone at a grocery store. Officers were called to Grocery Outlet at 1200 North Fulton Avenue Tuesday night for a child running around the store with no parent. Authorities say the six-year-old was...
city-countyobserver.com
Murder Investigation in the 1000 block of Mulberry St
On August 9th, around 9:45 p.m., Evansville Police Officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of E. Mulberry Street for shots fired and a victim who had been shot. Officers located an adult victim inside the doorway of a home. The victim had been shot and was in critical condition. The victim was transported to a local hospital but unfortunately, passed away.
Man found guilty in Oregon Street murder
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — After three days of deliberations, court officials tell us a jury has found 30-year Fabian Bennett guilty of murder in shooting death of Carlis Falls. The shooting happened on December 28, 2021 outside a home in the 900 block of W Oregon Street. The night of the shooting, witnesses near the […]
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report
Gavin Helms, 24, of Golconda, Illinois was arrested Tuesday by WPD and charged with Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of a Syringe, with being a felon in Possession of a Firearm. He was booked into the Daviess County Security Center. No bond was set. Joshua Alvey, 35, of Washington was arrested...
wevv.com
Over 120 firearms related to crimes seized in Owensboro so far in 2022
More than 100 firearms related to criminal investigations have been seized in Owensboro, Kentucky, so far this year, according to police. The Owensboro Police Department says it has seized more than 120 guns related to criminal investigations so far in 2022, resulting in numerous charges. According to OPD, more than...
3 victims dead after Weinbach home explosion
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Three people are dead after an explosion destroyed a home in the 1000 block of N Weinbach in Evansville. The coroner’s office confirmed this afternoon that three victims passed due to the explosion. Evansville Police Department Sgt. Anna Gray says the entire surrounding area is shut down. EPD reports that N. […]
wevv.com
Coroner identifies victim in deadly Evansville shooting
The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office has released the identity of a man who was shot and killed in Evansville, Indiana on Tuesday. The coroner's office says the victim of Tuesday morning's shooting was 19-year-old Tel’Majae Caimron McGee of Evansville. Police said the shooting happened just before 3 a.m. Tuesday...
evansvilleliving.com
Hanging up the Badge
Sheriff Dave Wedding’s 42-year career at the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office will conclude at the end of this year, closing the book on a historic chapter as the longest-tenured member in the agency’s history. Starting as a jail officer in 1981, Wedding’s no-nonsense attitude helped catapult him...
Webster County Sheriff indicted for misconduct, witness tampering
WEBSTER CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Attorney General Daniel Cameron says Webster County Sheriff Donald Jones was indicted today for official misconduct and tampering with a witness. On August 10, a Webster County grand jury indicted Jones on one count of Official Misconduct First Degree and one count of Tampering with a Witness, which is a […]
wevv.com
One dead following shooting on East Mulberry Street in Evansville
A Sergeant with Evansville Police Department confirmed one person was shot and killed Tuesday night. Dispatch told 44News that someone called 911 to report the shooting around 9:45pm Tuesday night at a residence near the intersection of East Mulberry Street and South Kentucky Avenue. EPD says they don't have a...
wevv.com
39 homes damaged, 4 destroyed in Evansville explosion
Multiple agencies are currently working through the aftermath of a massive explosion that happened in Evansville, Indiana on Wednesday. Central Dispatch says the first call reporting the explosion came in around 12:58 p.m. on Wednesday. The incident happened in the area of North Weinbach Avenue and Bellaire Avenue. Officials say...
WTVW
Rise in homicides and violent crimes cause concerns
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – After three deaths in the past week, the growing number of homicides in Evansville has many residents concerned. Evansville has 12 homicides on the year with 60 homicides since 2019 and 18 of those 60 homicides have went unsolved. The Evansville Police Department says while they are trying to solve these homicides they are also trying to figure out why so much crime has been taking place.
3 Indiana residents killed after house explodes in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Three people were killed Wednesday after a house explosion in Evansville, Indiana, authorities said. The explosion was reported at 12:58 p.m. CDT, the Evansville Courier & Press reported. The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office confirmed the deaths, according to the newspaper. Evansville Fire Chief Mike Connelly...
3 dead after house explosion in Evansville, Indiana, deputy coroner says
Fire officials said a total of 39 houses were damaged by the explosion at around 1 p.m.
4-year-old hit, killed on southern Indiana highway after wandering off during the night
WARRICK COUNTY, Ind. — Police in southern Indiana say a 4-year-old was hit and killed on a state highway after wandering off in the middle of the night. A motorist called 911 in Warrick County around 4 a.m. on Monday and told dispatchers he hit a child on State Road 66 near Lincoln Avenue. The […]
city-countyobserver.com
Murder Investigation 600 blk Jefferson Ave
On August 9th, around 2:45 a.m., Evansville Police Officers were dispatched to the 600 block of Jefferson Ave. in reference to shots fired and a person down. The caller reported hearing 5-6 shots and saw someone laying in the alleyway. When Officers arrived, they located one Victim in the alley...
14news.com
Crews respond to Evansville structure fire
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Central Dispatch confirms that emergency crews were sent in response to a structure fire on Wednesday afternoon. Dispatch says the fire broke out on the 5700 block of Westbrook Court. We have a crew on the way to the scene. This is a developing story.
POLICE: Suspected fentanyl package addressed to grandmother
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — Police accuse a man of using his grandmother’s name and address to take delivery of a package filled with suspected fentanyl and meth. On August 8, detectives out of Madisonville and Hopkins County say they received word that Bryan White was receiving a package filled with illegal drugs. According to a […]
Man hits the gas in 100 mph police chase through Dubois County
(WEHT) - The Dubois County Sheriff's Office says a Louisiana man is in custody after a report of a stolen vehicle on Interstate 64 on Tuesday.
