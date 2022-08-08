Read full article on original website
Hunters will be allowed to shoot deer at night as population numbers surge to two million
Rules on shooting wild deer will be relaxed to control their surging numbers and protect trees. The country’s deer population has increased from 450,000 in the 1970s to two million today – its highest level for 1,000 years. In light of the soaring numbers, ministers are proposing to...
Shotgun Review: Franchi Affinity 3 Waterfowl Elite
An inertia-operated semiauto, Franchi’s Affinity 3 Waterfowl Elite occupies a middle price point between high-end Benellis and affordable Stoegers, and it has become popular among American waterfowlers who evidently believe it hits a sweet spot in price and performance. We took one along on our waterfowl gun test at the Pintail Hunting Club last September, to see if it lived up to its reputation.
A Man In Minnesota Is Kayaking Down The Entire Mississippi River Across The US
A man on TikTok is recording his journey kayaking the Mississippi River. On July 23, 2022, he set out to paddle from a lake in Northern Minnesota for a 2,318-mile journey until he reaches the Gulf of Mexico to New Orleans, LA. The man, who goes by the handle @notwaitingtolive,...
Bald Eagle Steals Rabbit From Young Fox, Takes The Fox For A Ride
Nature is cruel beast where only the strong survive and even the hunters get hunted. It can be a humbling thing to see a predator have a rough go at the hands of another. Even though a fox is young, and quite small, they’re a mighty animal that hunts for a living.
