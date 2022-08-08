An inertia-operated semiauto, Franchi’s Affinity 3 Waterfowl Elite occupies a middle price point between high-end Benellis and affordable Stoegers, and it has become popular among American waterfowlers who evidently believe it hits a sweet spot in price and performance. We took one along on our waterfowl gun test at the Pintail Hunting Club last September, to see if it lived up to its reputation.

