Mother dies on plane in front of her children as she flew home to UK after 15 years overseas
A British mother “died in her sleep” while flying back to the UK with her husband and children, a friend said.Mother of two and midwife Helen Rhodes was returning home with her family following a 15-year “adventure” living in Hong Kong.A few hours into the long-haul flight, Ms Rhodes became unresponsive and could not be resuscitated."This all unfolded in front of her children,” her friend Jayne Jeje said on a GoFundMe page set up to support the family.For the remaining eight hours, Ms Rhodes’ “lay in a breathless sleep in her seat”.“Although this was extremely traumatizing to the family, they...
Urgent warning issued to every Australian heading to Bali - after a traveller was fined $2664 for a single mistake
An Australian traveller has been slapped with a hefty fine for not declaring 'two egg and beef sausage McMuffins from McDonald's after bringing them back into the country from Bali. With the Australian government cracking down on foot-and-mouth-disease, the traveller, upon arriving from Bali to Australia, didn't declare the McMuffins...
'We are practically penniless': Scottish family are left with nothing and returning to the UK homeless as they face being thrown out of Australia after a decade because firm sponsoring their visa went bust
A despairing Scottish father whose family is being kicked out of Australia - despite living and working there for more than ten years - says he faces returning to the UK 'practically penniless' and essentially homeless. Electrical expert Mark Green, 44, was headhunted for his specialist solar installation skills in...
Man wakes up after night on sleeper train to find it never left Glasgow
Jim Metcalfe says rail operator said London service was operating yet train stayed in the station all night
Netherlands detects 'Centaurus' Covid subvariant feared to be 'most contagious version yet' - which has also been found in UK, US and Germany
The Netherlands announced on Wednesday it has become the latest country to detect a case of the Covid Omicron subvariant BA.2.75, as experts expressed concern about the strain's rapid spread. The subvariant, nicknamed 'Centaurus', first emerged in India in May and has since spread to around 10 countries, including the...
Girls aged 9 and 11 flown to Spain without their mother
Two young girls flew to Spain without their mother after she was turned away by Ryanair.They were accompanied by their aunt, who was also travelling on the flight to Palma de Mallorca, but under a separate booking.Kate Barke and her daughters, aged 9 and 11, had checked in for flight FR8386 from London Stansted on 1 August as normal. Each had a bag checked in.“At the gate about to board the plane, the girl said ‘You can’t get on the plane’,” said Ms Barke.Even though her passport does not expire until February 2023, it did not comply with...
Felixstowe: Workers at key UK port to strike for eight days
Workers at the UK's biggest container port in Felixstowe are to strike for eight days in a dispute over pay. Around 1,900 members of the Unite union will walk out on 21 August after rejecting a 7% pay offer from Felixstowe Dock and Railway Company. Unite called the pay offer...
Summer of discontent continues into autumn: 115,000 Royal Mail workers will walk out for four days in August and September after rejecting 5.5% pay rise
Britain's summer of discontent is set to continue into the autumn after a union announced today some 115,000 Royal Mail workers will walk out for four days in August and September. The Communication Workers Union (CWU) said it will be the biggest strike of the summer so far to demand...
Arriva North West offer leaves striking drivers no choice - union
A bus firm's latest offer to drivers taking industrial action over pay gave them "no choice but to strike", a union has said. GMB and Unite members have been on strike at Arriva North West since walking out in July, which has impacted services across North-West England. GMB regional organiser...
Cyclists raise £80,000 for ‘life-changing’ gardens at UK’s spinal injury centres
Five cyclists have completed a 1,100-mile trip across the UK, raising more than £80,000 for a charity working to install “life-changing” gardens at every spinal injury centre in the country.Horatio’s Garden has so far enabled the installation of gardens at seven of the UK’s 11 spinal injury centres, offering patients the opportunity to recover from or adjust to their injuries through outdoor activities and classes.The team were joined by presenter and garden designer Arit Anderson for the final leg of the journey from London to Salisbury, who hailed the “healing and restorative power that gardens can offer.”Olivia Chapple, 57, founder...
FIFA Looks to Start World Cup in Qatar 1 Day Earlier
GENEVA (AP) — Host nation Qatar is set to play in the opening game of its own World Cup tournament after all — and on a stand-alone day being added to the schedule barely 100 days before kickoff. Soccer's marquee tournament is now set start one day earlier...
Mother of 2 dies in her sleep on flight with family during trip from Hong Kong to UK
A woman traveling from Hong Kong to the United Kingdom with her family on Friday died in her sleep on the flight, a friend said. A GoFundMe page seeking help for her family says Helen Rhodes "was found unresponsive a few hours into the flight," which she had been on with her husband and two children. There were eight hours left of the flight.
London club The Cross set to reopen next month
The Cross, the popular central London club, is set to reopen next month. First opened in King’s Cross in 1993, the club – which “served the glitterati, snuffed the paparazzi and had cult-like queues as long as York Way,” according to its website – closed its doors in 2007.
Aslef says Avanti West Coast is ‘lying’ after firm blames service cuts on strikes
The train drivers’ union Aslef has called Avanti West Coast “lying cheapskates” after the rail operator slashed its intercity timetables, blaming “unofficial strike action”. Avanti, which runs services on the west coast mainline between London, Birmingham, Manchester and Glasgow, has suspended ticket sales and said...
Arriva North West strike making life very tricky, bus driver says
A bus driver on strike over pay says it has become "very tricky" for him and his colleagues to deal with the financial impact of the industrial action, which is now in a third week. The Arriva North West (ANW) driver, who asked to remain anonymous, said he had used...
Spain clarifies ‘worrying’ new air conditioning law for hotels
Tourists will be able to turn up the air conditioning in their hotel rooms when Spain’s new air conditioning rule comes in, the country’s tourism minister has clarified.Spain’s government last week approved a temporary law which increased the minimum temperature that air conditioning units may be set to, from 26C to 27C. It will come into force on Wednesday.Yesterday, Spanish tourism minister Reyes Maroto confirmed that the rule would apply to hotel common areas, but not to individual hotel rooms.She added that public transport, bars and restaurants, and “venues which require physical exercise, would be allowed to lower temperatures to...
Doncaster Sheffield Airport: Train station plans approved
Plans for a train station at Doncaster Sheffield Airport have been approved by the Department for Transport (DfT). It would link the airport with the Lincoln to Sheffield line. However, the plans hinge on the airport remaining open, with owners Peel stating in July the site "may no longer be...
'Hitting Rock Bottom' - Drought, Heat Drain Spanish Reservoirs
CIJARA, Spain (Reuters) - A flock of sheep shelter from the midday sun under the gothic arches of a medieval bridge flooded in 1956 to create the Cijara reservoir in central Spain, but now fully exposed as the reservoir is 84% empty after a severe drought. In Andalusia, one of...
Rail strikes: and the winners are – car dealers, oil companies and bus firms
Almost all the railway men and women I meet are decent, hard-working professionals who are devoted to helping the public travel safely and reliably.Yet intermittently through the month of August they will be devoted to disrupting the journeys of passengers as much as possible. Train drivers belonging to the Aslef union and working for nine train operators will stop work on Saturday 13 August; other railway workers belonging to the RMT union are striking on Thursday 18 and Saturday 20 August, leading to four out of five trains nationwide being cancelled.Talking privately to some rail staff, it is clear that...
