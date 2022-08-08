Official Day of High School Football Practice Starts Today in Iowa

(Atlantic) High School football practice officially starts across Iowa today. Atlantic Head Football Coach Joe Brummer expects 70 players to report to the squad’s first official day. The Trojans attended camp this past week.

Brummer comments on the attendance at summer weightlifting.

Brummer says the focus this week is getting players in their correct positions to compete for spots in the lineup.

The Trojans open the season at Glenwood on August 26.