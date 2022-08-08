ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic, IA

Official Day of High School Football Practice Starts Today in Iowa

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1o1YpX_0h8sDnYf00

(Atlantic) High School football practice officially starts across Iowa today. Atlantic Head Football Coach Joe Brummer expects 70 players to report to the squad’s first official day. The Trojans attended camp this past week.

Brummer comments on the attendance at summer weightlifting.

Brummer says the focus this week is getting players in their correct positions to compete for spots in the lineup.

The Trojans open the season at Glenwood on August 26.

Comments / 0

Related
Western Iowa Today

Eight Seniors Lead Atlantic Volleyball Team

(Atlantic) The Atlantic volleyball team opens the season in 15 days. The Trojans started official practice on Monday, with eight seniors on this year’s squad. Aubrey Guyer recorded 134 kills and 41 blocks as a junior one year ago. Aubrey Guyer, a 6’0-foot net player, says the team is...
ATLANTIC, IA
KCCI.com

Major traffic backup reported on Interstate 80 in Iowa

GRINNELL, Iowa — Traffic was backed up Wednesday morning on Interstate 80. KCCI received reports of a tractor-trailer rollover in the westbound lanes between Newton and Grinnell. The rollover is near a planned construction zone where traffic diverts. One viewer said traffic was backed up for about 4 miles.
GRINNELL, IA
Western Iowa Today

School Officials Call for Motorists to Stay Watchful For Darting Kids

(Anita, IA) — School leaders in communities across Iowa are putting out urgent pleas for motorists to stay vigilant for small pedestrians over the next few weeks as classes are about to begin. In the southwestern Iowa town of Anita, CAM School District Superintendent Paul Croghan says drivers need to be watchful as many little kids may get excited and not look as they cross the street. Classes will start August 23rd in the CAM district, so Croghan says it’ll be a few weeks beyond that before youngsters get used to their new buildings and new schedules.
ANITA, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Atlantic, IA
Education
Atlantic, IA
Sports
City
Glenwood, IA
City
Atlantic, IA
Local
Iowa Sports
Local
Iowa Football
Local
Iowa Education
KOEL 950 AM

12 Unwritten Iowa Rules All in the Hawkeye State Know

Iowa is a state of many stereotypes. Some are inaccurate, some are maybe based in truth, and some are flat-out wrong (like anyone who says Iowa is totally flat). With that in mind, there are still "rules" that all Iowans know... Call it a secret handshake of sorts, Iowans are...
saturdaytradition.com

JP Estrella, 4-star Iowa hoops target, sets commitment date

JP Estrella, a 4-star high school basketball player from Maine, will announce his college commitment on Sept. 2, per On3. The Iowa Hawkeyes have targeted Estrella as a recruit in the Class of 2023. Iowa is among the 26 teams that are remaining in Estrella’s recruiting process. While there are 26 schools on Estrella’s list, Iowa is believed to be a serious contender to land the 4-star recruit from Maine since he went on an official visit to the school. Estrella visited Iowa on July 28.
IOWA CITY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Ardella Petersen Obituary

Ardella Berniece Petersen, the daughter of Richard and Johanna (Borkowski) Lehwald, was born August 22, 1937, in Manning, Iowa and died August 5, 2022, at the Atlantic Specialty Care in Atlantic, Iowa at the age of 84 years, 11 months, and 13 days. Ardella was baptized and confirmed at the...
ATLANTIC, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#High School Football#American Football#Highschoolsports#Atlantic Head
Western Iowa Today

Dorscher headlines the Griswold cross country roster

(Griswold) Four athletes are out for cross country at Griswold. Coach Matt Spunaugle’s group got practice started on Monday. They have three boys and one girl on the team. “This week we had our first practice and we went on a distance run and ran as a team. We have low numbers, but we are going to work together and make each other better.”
GRISWOLD, IA
Western Iowa Today

Lange steps in to fill Audubon volleyball coaching void

(Audubon) A familiar face is back in charge of the Audubon volleyball program, at least temporarily. The Wheelers have a lot of key returners for the 2022 season. Lange, who guided the Wheelers to the 2016 state tournament, is filling in this season during head coach Brandi Gruhn’s maternity leave. “They asked me if I’d do it and after some arm pulling from my husband he finally said yes and here I am.”
AUDUBON, IA
voiceofalexandria.com

Rain in North Iowa, but dry in the south

DES MOINES – Precipitation early last week for a few areas and late in the week for much of the state resulted in 6.1 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending Sunday, according to the USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service. Persistent dry conditions and above-average temperatures still are a concern for many. Fieldwork included cutting and baling hay and applying pesticides and fungicides.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
98.1 KHAK

Iowa Woman Exposes Real Reasons Teachers Are Leaving Schools

*NOTE The Cover Photo is not the teacher I'm referring to in this article*. Schools have never needed teachers more and in the midst of a teacher shortage, one former Iowa school teacher explained the real reasons teachers are leaving schools. You might be surprised that salary was never mentioned even though most people agree teachers need to be paid more.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Ranks 9th In the US On New Kids Count Survey

(Des Moines, IA) — Iowa ranks ninth in the country on the annual Kids Count report, which ranks states on 12 factors divided into four categories: economic well-being, education, health, and family and community. Iowa’s high ranking can be misleading, according to Anne Discher, executive director of Common Good Iowa, which partners with the Annie E. Casey Foundation on the report. Discher says Iowa ranks first for high school kids graduating on time but ranks 21st on the share of young children attending preschool, 22nd in fourth graders not reading proficiently, 25th in eighth graders not proficient in math, 25th on child and teen death rates, and 33rd on the percentage of kids who are overweight or obese. Discher says Iowa ranked 17th in the health category and did well on some measures, such as kids covered by health insurance, where it was ranked fourth best in the U-S.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

“Why I Coach” with CAM’s Joe Holste

(Anita) A love for basketball got Joe Holste into coaching. Coach Holste led the CAM Cougars in the early 2000’s. “I’ve loved basketball since I can remember being old enough to pick one up. I played all the time. When I wasn’t playing I was watching. I just enjoyed the game so much that I wanted to keep going after high school.”
ANITA, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Iowa DOT meets with area city leaders to discuss current, upcoming projects

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Several northwest Iowa community leaders joined the Iowa DOT Tuesday morning for a project meeting to discuss updates around Siouxland. Mayor Bob Scott and other representatives spoke at the DOT meeting about projects happening around the city like South Bridge Interchange and the Cone Park Mountain Bike trails. But one of the biggest projects in the works is the reconstruction of the Gordon Drive Viaduct.
SIOUX CITY, IA
98.1 KHAK

Iowa Felon Caught By Missouri Deputies After Underestimating Corn

What do the sun, corn, and dogs all have in common; well in Hopkins Missouri, they are part of the trifecta used to stop an Iowa felon. Guardo Gutierrez had a warrant out for his arrest in Iowa that alleged the was a felon that possessed and also displayed a firearm during an assault. The Nodaway County Sheriff’s Office says Gutierrez was also suspected of being armed while he was in hiding in Hopkins, Missouri.
HOPKINS, MO
Western Iowa Today

Phyllis J. Simonton

Phyllis Jean Simonton, 95, of Atlantic, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, August 6, 2022, at Heritage House. A Celebration of Life gathering will be held from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 11, 2022, at Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic. A private family inurnment will be held at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery in Adel at a later date.
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
15K+
Followers
21K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy