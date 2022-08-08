ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rehoboth Beach, DE

WGMD Radio

WGMD Fishing Report 8-9-22

Tuesday was hot and windy. Lewes Harbour Marina said the only boat that sailed was the Angler had she had croaker and triggerfish over bay structure. The White Marlin Open is ongoing in Ocean City, but only 15 boats fished on Tuesday. After Monday, no billfish were recorded, but the MJ’s had the first and third place tunas. The leader is a 198.5-pound bigeye and the third-place fish is a 161-pounder.
OCEAN CITY, MD
WGMD Radio

White Marlin Open Underway – Scales Busy with Tuna

White Marlin Open – first boat into the scales Monday afternoon was the 10-4 Joker out of Chincoteague with a qualifying dolphin weighing in at 29 pounds. Multiple boats came into the scales – with a lot of yellowfin tuna, a qualifying wahoo – but so far (at 7pm) no white or blue marlin – with the exception of one boat, the Special Situation from Palm Beach, FL which arrived at the scales flying a white marlin release flag. And so far – no swordfish. There’s still a lot of fishing to go this week.
CHINCOTEAGUE ISLAND, VA
Outsider.com

WATCH: Beachgoer Captures Insane Footage of ‘Apocalyptic’ Delaware Weather That Sent Umbrellas Flying

The weather outside is frightful during the wintertime, but this is some kind of storm that made its mark in Delaware. A resident or visitor to Bethany Beach, Delaware, was in the right place at the right time. In the video, beach umbrellas are getting tossed into the Atlantic Ocean. The person states that a crazy storm popped up out of nowhere. The storm was doing its damage and sending these umbrellas bouncing up and down. For your Sunday fun, this definitely is one video that falls into the must-see category. Take a minute or two and check this action out.
BETHANY BEACH, DE
Katie Cherrix

Camping on Assateague Island? Here's What to Expect

Assateague Island provides a beautiful setting for camping. The roar of the Atlantic, the salt air, and the diverse wildlife make it one of the best places on Delmarva to get away from it all and reconnect with nature. If you are planning a camping trip on Assateague, here are a few things you must know to be prepared and have a safe, relaxing experience.
SNOW HILL, MD
Delaware LIVE News

Dover northbound EZ-Pass lanes to close Wednesday

The northbound EZ-Pass highway speed lane through the Dover Toll Plaza will be closed from Wednesday. Aug. 10 from 8 p.m. until 4 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 11. The closure of the northbound lane will allow for loop and sensor replacement and preventative maintenance, according to the Delaware Department of Transportation. All traffic will use the cash lanes with no ... Read More
DOVER, DE
oceancity.com

Great Beach Read – Set in Ocean City, Maryland

If you are like me, sitting on the beach reading with breaks for swimming and napping is the perfect way to spend at least one of your vacation days. And if you devour novels set in a place you know and love, then the newly released “Marlin Week” is the great beach read of the summer for Ocean City lovers.
OCEAN CITY, MD
WBOC

2022 White Marlin Open Kicks Off in Ocean City

OCEAN CITY, Md. - It is touted as the richest billfishing tournament in the world. Now, the White Marlin Open is back in Ocean City. Tournament Director Madelyne Rowan says over 400 boats have entered into this year's contest. "Fuel prices are more than double what they were last year,...
OCEAN CITY, MD
Cape Gazette

State looking to clean up sand-covered ramps in state parks

Looking to address beach accessibility issues, the state’s Division of Parks and Recreation has submitted an application to excavate sand from around dune crossovers and decks at the bathhouses of Tower Road in Delaware Seashore State Park and Fenwick Island State Park. According to a July 24 public notice,...
FENWICK ISLAND, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Delaware wildland firefighters heading west

A team of 20 Delaware wildland firefighters departed Smyrna's Blackbird Forest base camp on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, headed to Northern California to assist in battling the McKinney Fire. Kyle Hoyd with the Delaware Forest Service said the team has a long road trip ahead of them. "Probably going to...
SMYRNA, DE
WMDT.com

Georgetown East Gateway Project completed ensuring safer roadways for locals

Georgetown, Del. – In Georgetown, you’ll see new improvements that are expected to make travel safer. That includes two new traffic circles and more bike and pedestrian paths at the intersection of Sand Hill ROad and Airport Road to intersect US 9, with the completion of the Georgetown East Gateway Improvement Project.
GEORGETOWN, DE
ChesapeakeBayMagazine

Diamondback Terrapins, Stolen by Tourists, Returned to Ocean City

There’s a happy ending to a disheartening wildlife incident in Ocean City, Md. Earlier this summer, visitors from Buffalo, N.Y. apparently collected two diamondback terrapins in Ocean City and brought them back to Buffalo. The turtles were confiscated by the SPCA in Erie County, N.Y. New York’s Department of Environmental Conservation reached out to Maryland’s Department of Natural Resources (DNR) to make them aware of the turtles.
OCEAN CITY, MD
94.5 PST

I’m booking a dream NJ weekend at the brand-new Inn of Cape May

When Wendy Redelico entered the new Inn of Cape May, she was stunned by the fantastic job the new owner did with the place. The historic hotel, constructed in 1894 by William H. Church, originally called the Colonial, is a must-see (and must-stay) in Cape May, and with its spanking renovations, I’m excited to see it for myself.
CAPE MAY, NJ
101.5 WPDH

This is How My Vacation to the Jersey Shore was Ruined

Not that the folks at the Jersey shore care about one family from the Hudson Valley, but after spending a week in Wildwood, New Jersey, I couldn't wait to come back and share how much fun the Jersey shore can be with family and friends, that was until the second to last day of vacation.
Cape Gazette

Work underway at Magnolia Street lot in Milton

Crews are hard at work in the Magnolia Street parking lot in Milton as they kick off a six-month project to repair the bulkhead along the Broadkill River and repave the parking lot. The lot is closed until the project is complete. The town is offering alternate parking at the...
MILTON, DE
WMDT.com

Assateague Island National Seashore makes important safety changes

BERLIN, Md.- Assateague Island National Seashore made some important changes this season to make the park safer for both visitors and wild horses. Due to increased visitation to the park, the Horse Management Program decided to make the move. This includes more rangers on the ground and getting two more UTV’s, which allows them to efficiently respond to incidents on the beach. Another thing they’ve added is “red zone” areas to identify places where they’ve had negative human-horse interactions.
BERLIN, MD

