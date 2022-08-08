ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jimmy Boeheim will play professional basketball in Greece

Syracuse, N.Y. — Jimmy Boeheim will spend the upcoming season playing overseas in Greece. Jim Boeheim detailed his son’s plans Wednesday afternoon during an appearance on ESPN radio’s “Orange Nation.”. “He’s pretty happy. He’s got a pretty good situation there,” Jim Boeheim said. “He leaves in...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse bakery steps up for lesbian wedding; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Aug. 11)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 80; Low: 59. After record heat, CNY gets relief. FIRST LOOK: LONGTIME DELI BECOMES TEX-MEX EATERY: For 45 years, Central New Yorkers traveled to what looked like an old-fashioned general store in the heart of East Syracuse for oversized sandwiches and subs. Now, we can stop in for savory birria tacos, sizzling fajitas or a 10-inch smothered chimichanga, all with a side of rice and beans. And that’s after you force yourself to stop munching homemade tortilla chips and salsa. Tulum Mexican Restaurant just moved into the building that housed Village Deli since 1977. Here’s what to expect. (Charlie Miller photo)
sujuiceonline.com

Former Syracuse LB predicts bowl game for in 2022

Former Syracuse linebacker Jake Flaherty is predicting at least six wins for SU in 2022, he said on this week’s The Juice on the Cuse Podcast, presented by SNY.tv. Flaherty, who played at Syracuse from 2005-08, was captain his senior year and appeared in 47 games throughout his career, starting 21 of them. He points to the experience at linebacker as one of the biggest reasons why the Orange will finish at .500 or better this year.
Syracuse.com

Who is Syracuse recruiting in 2023 class and how many scholarships are available? (Mike’s Mailbox)

Syracuse, N.Y. – If there’s one topic that gets discussed the most in Mike’s Mailbox, it’s got to be recruiting. Fans always have questions about individual recruits, but it’s the larger picture questions that I like the best. We’ve got a look at both the up-close and the broader view of recruiting in just one question in this week’s Mailbox, plus a whole lot more.
Syracuse.com

FOCUS Greater Syracuse announces 2022 Wisdom Keepers

The Board of Directors of FOCUS Greater Syracuse is proud to formally announce the 2022 honorees for the Wisdom Keeper celebration. FOCUS Greater Syracuse will honor Calvin L. Corriders, regional president for the Syracuse market for Pathfinder Bank; and Pamela M. Brunet, executive director of Leadership Greater Syracuse as the 2022 Wisdom Keepers.
Syracuse.com

Here’s who made Syracuse.com’s Mount Rushmore of Fayetteville-Manlius boys athletes

Syracuse, N.Y. -- The faces of greatness for Fayetteville-Manlius’ boys sports are ready to be chiseled in stone. Syracuse.com’s Mount Rushmore Project is an endeavor that identifies the four best boys and girls athletes in the history of selected Section III schools. Fayetteville-Manlius is one of the programs we started with this summer, along with Skaneateles, Nottingham and Cicero-North Syracuse.
localsyr.com

Julian Springer named Head Men’s Basketball Coach at OCC

Syracuse, N.Y. (OCC ATHLETICS)- OCC and Director of Athletics, Mike Borsz, are excited to announce that Julian Springer will take over as the new Head Men’s Basketball Coach. “I’m very excited to welcome Coach Springer to OCC. I believe he is the right person at the right time to...
