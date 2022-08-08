Read full article on original website
Jimmy Boeheim will play professional basketball in Greece
Syracuse, N.Y. — Jimmy Boeheim will spend the upcoming season playing overseas in Greece. Jim Boeheim detailed his son’s plans Wednesday afternoon during an appearance on ESPN radio’s “Orange Nation.”. “He’s pretty happy. He’s got a pretty good situation there,” Jim Boeheim said. “He leaves in...
Syracuse will face Richmond in Empire Classic; Temple-St. John’s in other game
Syracuse, N.Y. ― Officials have revealed the matchups for the Empire Classic with Syracuse facing Richmond in the event’s opening night double-header. The Orange will play Richmond on Nov. 21 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The Syracuse-Richmond game is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. In night’s second game, St. John’s will take on Temple.
Syracuse University would owe football coach Dino Babers over $10 million if fired this season
Syracuse, N.Y. — If Syracuse football managed to make it to six wins and a bowl game this season, it might be enough for the university to justify keeping coach Dino Babers around. The more obvious reason to keep Babers around, though, is the price tag of firing him....
Baty collects two hits, but Syracuse falls to Buffalo, 10-3, on Wednesday Night
Syracuse, NY – The Syracuse Mets were doomed by a bad beginning and a tough end to the game on Wednesday night, allowing six runs in the first three innings and four runs in the ninth inning on their way to a 10-3 loss to the Buffalo Bisons at NBT Bank Stadium. The Bisons have now won the first two games in the six-game series.
Syracuse bakery steps up for lesbian wedding; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Aug. 11)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 80; Low: 59. After record heat, CNY gets relief. FIRST LOOK: LONGTIME DELI BECOMES TEX-MEX EATERY: For 45 years, Central New Yorkers traveled to what looked like an old-fashioned general store in the heart of East Syracuse for oversized sandwiches and subs. Now, we can stop in for savory birria tacos, sizzling fajitas or a 10-inch smothered chimichanga, all with a side of rice and beans. And that’s after you force yourself to stop munching homemade tortilla chips and salsa. Tulum Mexican Restaurant just moved into the building that housed Village Deli since 1977. Here’s what to expect. (Charlie Miller photo)
sujuiceonline.com
Former Syracuse LB predicts bowl game for in 2022
Former Syracuse linebacker Jake Flaherty is predicting at least six wins for SU in 2022, he said on this week’s The Juice on the Cuse Podcast, presented by SNY.tv. Flaherty, who played at Syracuse from 2005-08, was captain his senior year and appeared in 47 games throughout his career, starting 21 of them. He points to the experience at linebacker as one of the biggest reasons why the Orange will finish at .500 or better this year.
He’s donating $1 million to renovate team lounge for Syracuse football facility: ‘I don’t want my name on anything’
Syracuse, N.Y. — Not only did former Syracuse football defensive edge David Tate pledge a generous sum to a prominent Syracuse University building project Tuesday, he’s challenging others to do the same. Tate, the founder and CEO of healthcare company Healthgram, committed $1 million to the transformation of...
Palka smashes two homers, but Syracuse falls short to Buffalo in series opener, 4-3, on Tuesday night
Syracuse, NY – The Syracuse Mets came up a run short on Tuesday night, falling to the Buffalo Bisons, 4-3, on a pleasant, low-70-degree night at NBT Bank Stadium. Despite the loss, Daniel Palka hit two home runs for the Mets. Syracuse (47-59) got on the board first, plating...
Once a history-making freshman, Matthew Bergeron is embracing his role as a leader
Syracuse, N.Y. — Dino Babers remembers being wowed by the improvement offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron made between his first and second starts in a Syracuse football uniform. After Ryan Alexander departed the program midway through the 2019 season, Bergeron was thrown into the starting rotation. He made his first...
Who is Syracuse recruiting in 2023 class and how many scholarships are available? (Mike’s Mailbox)
Syracuse, N.Y. – If there’s one topic that gets discussed the most in Mike’s Mailbox, it’s got to be recruiting. Fans always have questions about individual recruits, but it’s the larger picture questions that I like the best. We’ve got a look at both the up-close and the broader view of recruiting in just one question in this week’s Mailbox, plus a whole lot more.
Alyssa Latham, a top-100 forward in 2023 class, commits to Syracuse women’s basketball
Syracuse, N.Y. — After adding 10 new players since her appointment as women’s basketball coach in March, Felisha Legette-Jack secured her first commitment from the class of 2023 in forward Alyssa Latham. A four-star prospect and the 68th-ranked player in her class, according to ESPN, Latham announced her...
FOCUS Greater Syracuse announces 2022 Wisdom Keepers
The Board of Directors of FOCUS Greater Syracuse is proud to formally announce the 2022 honorees for the Wisdom Keeper celebration. FOCUS Greater Syracuse will honor Calvin L. Corriders, regional president for the Syracuse market for Pathfinder Bank; and Pamela M. Brunet, executive director of Leadership Greater Syracuse as the 2022 Wisdom Keepers.
Here’s who made Syracuse.com’s Mount Rushmore of Fayetteville-Manlius boys athletes
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The faces of greatness for Fayetteville-Manlius’ boys sports are ready to be chiseled in stone. Syracuse.com’s Mount Rushmore Project is an endeavor that identifies the four best boys and girls athletes in the history of selected Section III schools. Fayetteville-Manlius is one of the programs we started with this summer, along with Skaneateles, Nottingham and Cicero-North Syracuse.
The origins of Syracuse’s Thornden Park, a story of triumph, beauty, and tragedy
This weekend marked the return of one of Central New York’s most unique art and cultural institutions, “Shakespeare in the Park,” which celebrates its 20th anniversary this year. Over the last two decades, the program has brought the legendary English playwright’s work to life on the stage...
NY men’s amateur golf championship returns to Onondaga Golf and Country Club
Syracuse, N.Y. — Some of the top amateur golfers in New York are returning to Onondaga Golf and Country Club in Fayetteville this week for the 99th annual New York State Golf Championship. The event runs Tuesday through Thursday with more than 140 golfers competing for the Ganson Depew...
Who’s the boss now? Ownership of long-time Syracuse ad agency is going to employees
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Eric Mower, who turned his Syracuse-based ad agency into one of the largest independent marketing communications firms in the country, has sold ownership of the company to his employees. The agency said Wednesday that Mower transferred 100% ownership of the company to a newly formed employee stock...
localsyr.com
Julian Springer named Head Men’s Basketball Coach at OCC
Syracuse, N.Y. (OCC ATHLETICS)- OCC and Director of Athletics, Mike Borsz, are excited to announce that Julian Springer will take over as the new Head Men’s Basketball Coach. “I’m very excited to welcome Coach Springer to OCC. I believe he is the right person at the right time to...
Today’s obit: Mary Jo Coleman helped found Vera House, started Cashel House
Mary Jo Coleman, 81, of Syracuse, died Monday. She grew up on Tipperary Hill in Syracuse and attended St. Patrick’s School. After she graduated from high school, Coleman entered the Order of Sisters of St. Joseph. She served the order for 30 years and was a social worker in the Syracuse City School District.
4 men attacked in less than 3 hours overnight in separate incidents in Syracuse
Syracuse, N.Y. — Four Syracuse men — including a security guard — were attacked in less than three hours overnight, police said. In each attack, there were three suspects, but city police say the attacks do not appear to be related as the suspects in each case are different.
High-fives all around at Syracuse’s Alto Cinco (Dining Out Review)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Fried catfish is far from a traditional filling for tacos or burritos, yet here we are more than 25 years since Alto Cinco first opened on Westcott Street in Syracuse and we still can’t get enough of it. Dusted in cornmeal and fried until golden,...
