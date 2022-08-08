(AP) -- Relatives of a 19-year-old Black man who died during a struggle with police officers on Maryland's Eastern Shore have reached a $5 million partial settlement of their wrongful death lawsuit, an agreement that also requires improvements in police training and policies, family attorneys announced Monday. The family's federal lawsuit accused police of using excessive force on Anton Black after they chased him and tried to restrain him outside his family's home in rural Greensboro, Maryland, in 2018. Officers handcuffed Black and shackled his legs before he stopped breathing. The lawsuit also accused police of trying to cover up...

GREENSBORO, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO