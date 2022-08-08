ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rehoboth Beach, DE

Comments / 23

markseawolf
2d ago

Maybe the out of town bus should drop them off at park and ride. Like myself and anyone else that does want to deal with parking in town.

Reply
6
Kelly Fanello
2d ago

before the buses leave , shouldn't they know there drop off points etc. have this ready ,do they think they are special??? ,all other beach ,goers ,have to walk the merry mile,just the same,

Reply
4
Buzz Lazer
2d ago

It’s only a matter of time that rehoboth turns into ocean city

Reply(1)
8
 

WMDT.com

Delaware State Police investigating serious crash in Dover

DOVER, Del. – Delaware State Police are currently at the scene of a serious crash in the Dover area. We’re told the crash happened at around 8:30 a.m. on Little Creek Road and Fox Road. As a result, the roadways will be closed for emergency response vehicles at the scene.
DOVER, DE
WMDT.com

Police investigating weekend burglary at Dover Walgreens

DOVER, Del. – Dover Police are investigating a burglary that took place during the overnight hours on Saturday. We’re told while the Walgreens, located at 1001 Forrest Avenue, was closed, an unknown male broke a window to gain access to the business. He then reportedly took several cartons of cigarettes, placed them into a bag, and left the store.
DOVER, DE
WBOC

Dover Man Arrested for Pair of Burglaries

DOVER, Del.- A Dover man has been arrested for a pair of Sunday evening burglaries. Dover Police say they were called to Top Notch Sewing on S. Governors Ave. for reports of a black man, with dread locked hair, in a striped shirt inside the closed business. The owner told police that the man had taken several items from the store and went south out of the building. The owner also told police that the man was with a white woman, wearing a dress.
DOVER, DE
WBOC

Request Of Cameras In Cambridge Parks

CAMBRIDGE, Md. - Neighbors in Cambridge want cameras in the city parks. They say they're tired of nighttime crime and think the cameras would be a good deterrent. During last night's Cambridge City Commission meeting, neighbor's gave a number of concerns. One of those being nighttime activity at their parks. One specific park being the Gerry Boyle Park at Great Marsh.
CAMBRIDGE, MD
WGMD Radio

Rehoboth Beach Police Search for Assault Suspect

Rehoboth Beach Police are searching for a suspect in connection with the assault of a male juvenile in the area of Rehoboth Avenue and the Bandstand,. Police said that Monday just before 10;00 p.m., the victim was attacked on the westbound sidewalk. The juvenile was knocked to the ground, and the suspect continued to punch him. The victim suffered minor injuries.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Delaware wildland firefighters heading west

A team of 20 Delaware wildland firefighters departed Smyrna's Blackbird Forest base camp on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, headed to Northern California to assist in battling the McKinney Fire. Kyle Hoyd with the Delaware Forest Service said the team has a long road trip ahead of them. "Probably going to...
SMYRNA, DE
Cape Gazette

Work underway at Magnolia Street lot in Milton

Crews are hard at work in the Magnolia Street parking lot in Milton as they kick off a six-month project to repair the bulkhead along the Broadkill River and repave the parking lot. The lot is closed until the project is complete. The town is offering alternate parking at the...
MILTON, DE
WBOC

Georgetown East Gateway Project is Completed

GEORGETOWN, Del.- Local leaders marked the completion of the $19.1 million project on Tuesday. The Georgetown East Gateway project include more turn lanes, signal enhancements, pavement resurfacing and bike lanes. This project began in spring 2020. Delaware Secretary of Transportation Nicole Majeski was joined today by U.S. Senator Tom Carper along with other Delaware government officials.
GEORGETOWN, DE
Cape Gazette

Motor vehicle crash sends three to hospital

The Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company was dispatched Aug. 8 to a motor vehicle crash at the entrance to the medical complex on Route 24, about a half-mile west of Route 1. In a statement, fire company spokesperson Warren Jones said three people were injured and transported to Beebe Healthcare by Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company and Lewes Fire Department ambulances. Delaware State Police is investigating the incident, Jones said. More information will be posted as it becomes available.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Baltimore

Anton Black's death during police encounter leads to $5M settlement

(AP) -- Relatives of a 19-year-old Black man who died during a struggle with police officers on Maryland's Eastern Shore have reached a $5 million partial settlement of their wrongful death lawsuit, an agreement that also requires improvements in police training and policies, family attorneys announced Monday. The family's federal lawsuit accused police of using excessive force on Anton Black after they chased him and tried to restrain him outside his family's home in rural Greensboro, Maryland, in 2018. Officers handcuffed Black and shackled his legs before he stopped breathing. The lawsuit also accused police of trying to cover up...
GREENSBORO, MD
WGMD Radio

Milton Woman Fights DMV Recall of “FCANCER” Vanity Plate

The ACLU of Delaware is taking up the case of a Milton woman whose vanity license plate has been recalled by the Division of Motor Vehicles. The DMV apparently feels that “FCANCER” is offensive. Kari Lynn Overington has brought a lawsuit in Federal Court, contending that the decision...
MILTON, DE
WPG Talk Radio

Two Shot in Atlantic City, NJ, Late Friday Night

Cops in Atlantic City say two men were wounded in a shooting late Friday night. The Atlantic City Police Department says at around 11:25 PM, officers responded to the Brigantine Homes section of the city for a report of shots fired and a ShotSpotter alert. Cops at the scene located...
NJ.com

Motorcyclist dies after crash with car at intersection

A motorcyclist was killed following a collision with another vehicle at a Millville intersection on Friday. Kani Francis, 30, of Vineland, was riding his motorcycle south on Wheaton Avenue around 10:40 a.m. when he collided with a car heading east on Ladow Avenue, according to Millville Police. Francis was taken...
Cape Gazette

The Great Milton Fire of 1909

Disaster struck in Milton the morning of Aug. 13, 1909. A fire was discovered about 1 a.m. by the night watchman of the Royal Packing Company at the corner of Federal and Front streets. Firefighters responded, aided by residents, but they couldn’t contain it and it spread to other buildings. In total, 18 buildings burned in the downtown area.
MILTON, DE
ChesapeakeBayMagazine

Diamondback Terrapins, Stolen by Tourists, Returned to Ocean City

There’s a happy ending to a disheartening wildlife incident in Ocean City, Md. Earlier this summer, visitors from Buffalo, N.Y. apparently collected two diamondback terrapins in Ocean City and brought them back to Buffalo. The turtles were confiscated by the SPCA in Erie County, N.Y. New York’s Department of Environmental Conservation reached out to Maryland’s Department of Natural Resources (DNR) to make them aware of the turtles.
OCEAN CITY, MD

