Read full article on original website
Related
spectrumnews1.com
Kentucky’s leading geologist seeks funding for flood research
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Researchers at the University of Kentucky are seeking funding to study possible pollutants in the mud and soil left behind by deadly flooding in eastern Kentucky. What You Need To Know. UK researchers hope to study eastern Kentucky floodwaters for possible pollutants. Kentucky State Geologist Bill...
Eastern Kentucky has long been neglected. After recent floods, locals are relying on each other yet again
Recent severe flooding dealt another blow to an already struggling region, and community members have moved quickly to help their neighbors. But in eastern Kentucky, this kind of care isn't just a benevolent gesture -- it's survival.
Speedy internet service coming to local Kentucky areas
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Many rural areas in Kentucky will soon have world-class high speed internet! Kenergy says they’re using a $150M investment to partner with Conexon Connect to transform counties into speedy internet areas. Officials with Conexon say their goal is to offer service to more than 57,000 homes and businesses in the Kenergy […]
COVID-19 vigilance softening across Kentucky, despite escalation in cases
The leader of a health advocacy group says he’s concerned that most Kentuckians are behaving as if the pandemic has come to an end. The Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky recently surveyed more than 800 residents to gauge their attitudes toward COVID-19. President Ben Chandler said one-third of respondents...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KY Deer Hunters: Special Regulations for New Chronic Wasting Disease Zone
I think I enjoy the fall as much as I enjoy anything. It's just the perfect weather. And there are so many events and seasons that always get me in the mood. I've already immersed myself in looking for fall getaway ideas and checking college football updates on a daily basis. And even though I don't hunt, any announcements regarding deer season make me perk up.
clayconews.com
Flood Survivors in Eastern Kentucky assisted by a U.S. Congressman and the Kentucky National Guard
JACKSON, KY — U.S. Rep. Harold "Hal" Rogers (KY-05) took flight on Thursday, August 4, 2022 with the Kentucky National Guard to provide food and water to flood survivors in hard-to-reach areas of Eastern Kentucky. "With so many roads that are impassable and bridges destroyed by the flood, we...
Company offering over $1,100 weekly for Kentucky cleanup jobs
HAZARD, Ky. (WJHL) – As part of the ongoing effort to clean up areas impacted by flooding, one company is hiring workers to help return life to normal with no experience needed. According to a Facebook post from Thompson Consulting Services, a company that provides a variety of construction services including debris removal and disaster […]
Massive effort underway to repair roads and bridges destroyed by EKY flood
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet reports that 27 state and county bridges are still impassible after July's flood.
RELATED PEOPLE
AMAZING: Western Kentucky Farmers Drive Six Hours To Aid Eastern Kentucky Flood Victims [PHOTOS]
We are just two weeks out from the devasting flood that took place in Eastern Kentucky. Western Kentucky Farmers and local schools have answered the call in a big way. Last week we shared information about Eastern Kentucky flooding;. There are over 3 million people under a flood alert in...
NBC News
Biden responds to his low approval ratings while visiting Kentucky flood damage
President Biden stopped to answer questions from the press before departing Lexington, Ky. after meeting with Gov. Andy Beshear (D-Ky.) and families affected by flash flooding. Aug. 8, 2022.
KY school districts struggling to comply with new safety requirement
The requirement is a result of Kentucky House Bill 63, which was signed into law by the Gov. Andy Beshear earlier this year.
wpsdlocal6.com
$5.14 million grant to help detect and deter wrong-way traffic accidents in Kentucky
WASHINGTON — Kentucky is one of 10 states to receive a grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation's Federal Highway Administration, which will be used to develop the Wrong Way Driving and Integrated Safety Technology System. The $5.14 million grant is part of the FHWA's Advanced Transportation and Congestion...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wpsdlocal6.com
Delta 8 declared legal in KY after much uncertainty
According to Katie Moyer, president the Kentucky Hemp Association, Delta 8 THC has been declared a legal hemp-derivative after a year of deliberation. Moyer said in a Sunday release that this was a "huge win for farmers and retailers of hemp derivatives in the Commonwealth." According to Moyer, there isn't any reason for Kentucky to be moving backwards by banning hemp products that have been sold for years in Kentucky already.
Who stops when a school bus stops in Kentucky?
In order to protect children, a school bus safety program is trying to better educate drivers on school bus stop etiquette and laws.
wkdzradio.com
Kentucky Seeing New Type Of Worm
Many people enjoy piddling around their property for the simple pleasures it provides by being outdoors and working with plants and the soil. It’s not unusual to encounter different types of insects and worms, mostly earthworms. Worms, in general, are typically not dangerous to humans. However, a new worm showing up in Kentucky called the hammerhead worm does pose a threat to humans because of a toxin it has on its skin. Jonathan Larson, an entomologist at the University of Kentucky explains.
eaglecountryonline.com
Local Church Hosting Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Drive
Donations will be accepted three days this week. (Sunman, Ind.) – Negangards Corner Free Will Baptist Church is collecting donations to help flood victims in Eastern Kentucky. The flood relief drive started this morning and will continue the following days this week. Tuesday, August 9 from noon to 2:00...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wdrb.com
Beshear calls looters hitting flooded eastern Kentucky homes 'the worst of the worst'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Across eastern Kentucky, you'll find stories of survival and support. But as the flooded creeks and rivers continue to recede, a new problem is rising. "Looters and scammers that would prey on people that have lost everything are the worst of the worst," Gov. Andy Beshear...
Delta-8 THC declared legal in Kentucky
KENTUCKY (WEHT) — A judge in Kentucky has declared Delta-8 to be a legal derivative of hemp, and issued a permanent injunction against law enforcement which prevents them from charging retailers and producers with criminal activity for selling Delta-8. The chemical, called Delta-8 THC, is billed as producing a milder high than the better known […]
iheart.com
Kentucky Gov. Moves Away as Biden Coughs and Coughs During Press Conference
President Biden is promising ongoing federal support for flood-ravaged eastern Kentucky. After talking with affected residents in one neighborhood, Biden said -- "We never give up, we never stop, we never bow, we never bend; we just go forward." Biden also talked about federal aid during an earlier stop and...
CBS 58
Semi truck overturns in Kentucky, spilling thousands of Bud Light beer cans
LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- Not the beer! A semi truck carrying cases of Bud Light crashed on a Kentucky interstate Wednesday morning, Aug. 10. According to Louisville Metro police and WLKY in Louisville, the truck spilled its entire cargo as it was heading from the I-71 ramp onto the Gene Snyder Freeway.
Grist
Seattle, WA
5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
626K+
Views
ABOUT
Founded in 1999, Grist is a beacon in the smog — an independent, irreverent news outlet and network of innovators working toward a planet that doesn’t burn and a future that doesn’t suck.https://grist.org/
Comments / 1