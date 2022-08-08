ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Roads closed as burst water main causes four feet deep flooding

By Isobel Frodsham
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RGnHs_0h8sCa3100

Multiple road closures are in place in north London after a 36-inch water main burst, causing flooding up to four feet deep.

Emergency services were called to the scene in Islington at just after 7am on Monday, London Fire Brigade (LFB) said.

Ten fire engines and around 70 firefighters are attending the scene on Hornsey Road.

Station commander Matt Brown, who is at the scene, said: “Flood water is affecting Hornsey Road, Tollington Road and a leisure centre.

“There are multiple road closures in place whilst crews work to make the scene safe. People are urged to avoid the area.

“Firefighters are using flood barriers to divert water.

“If you are affected by flood water, if possible (and without putting yourself at risk)â€¯move to a higher level.”

A spokesperson from Thames Water has told residents on social media that the supplier is aware of the incident and a team is on site.

Liz Clutterbuck, 41, a vicar at Emmanuel Church, told the PA news agency: “The flood stretches all the way to Arthur Road. The houses between Arthur Road and Tollington Way have water above the bottom of their front doors.

“The Sobell (leisure centre) is flooded by several feet – could see it at least two feet high on the external exits in the car park. Water still seemed to be flowing fast an hour ago.

“I’m vicar of Emmanuel Church, which is inside the cordoned off area. I’m now back at the church, keeping it open for people to use as needed.

“They’re still working out how to evacuate those houses with water up to their doors. At the moment (Emmanuel Church is) mostly being used by LFB as a toilet/drink stop. The Sobell would usually function in this capacity, but obviously can’t this time.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0X83wN_0h8sCa3100

A member of staff for the Tollington Arms, in Hornsey Road, said: “It happened about 7am and within minutes there was flooding like a tsunami.

“The fire service were down very quickly and we hope, along with Thames Water, they can get things back to normal as quickly as possible.

“It happened when the pub was shut but as we get through the morning, it may impact us but fingers crossed it gets sorted. We have got one eye on our cellar as that would get hit first. Let’s hope for a positive outcome.”

Comments / 9

Related
Daily Mail

Family are slapped with a $283 parking fine for moving their car onto a median strip as their home went underwater during the floods

A young family has been slapped with a parking fine after moving their car to higher ground as their home was being swallowed by raging flood waters. Amber Evans' said her husband moved his ute onto a median strip as water crept towards their Cessnock property, in the devastated Hunter Valley region inundated by massive rainfall last week.
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Death Valley route buried in floods closed for another week

A main roadway into Death Valley National Park will remain closed into next week as crews clean up after record-breaking rains damaged the roadway and choked it with mud, rocks and debris.Flash flooding in the park last week trapped hundreds of hotel guests and partially buried about 60 cars and trucks in mud. No injuries were reported.The California Department of Transportation said about 30 miles (48 kilometers) of State Route 190 were partially or fully buried with debris and about 20 miles (32 kilometers) have been cleared.However, the route will remain closed at least through Aug. 17 from Trona...
TRAFFIC
BBC

Feltham: Homes evacuated as crews tackle west London blaze

About 60 people have been evacuated from their homes as fire crews tackled a blaze in west London. Emergency services were called to Hereford Road in Feltham where trees, undergrowth and decking were alight at the rear of properties. London Fire Brigade (LFB) said crews had managed to stop flames...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Diversions in place due to flooded Warwickshire roads

A burst water main has caused overnight flooding to roads in Warwickshire. National Highways West Midlands said the A46 was closed in both directions between the M40 J15 and A429 near Warwick. Commonwealth Games spectators travelling to see the cycling road races in Warwick and Leamington Spa have been warned...
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thames Water#Road Closures#Uk#London Fire Brigade#Emmanuel Church
The Independent

Burst water main leaves street in north London flooded

Roads in north London were closed on Monday, 8 August, after a water main burst causing flooding.This video, taken by staff at The Tollington Arms, shows a car driving through flood water on the intersection of Tollington Road and Hornsey Road in Islington.London Fire Brigade (LFB) said that eight fire engines and approximately 60 firefighters were called to the incident."There are multiple road closures in place whilst crews work to make the scene safe. People are urged to avoid the area. Firefighters are using flood barriers to divert water," LFB said.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Girl, 11, drowns after ‘getting into difficulty’ at water park near WindsorTaron Egerton ‘felt very, very famous’ when Britney Spears posted about meeting himTony Hawk turns up to London pub to perform with Tony Hawk cover band
U.K.
Daily Mail

Race against time to rescue 'four-year-old girl still trapped inside' house reduced to rubble in massive gas explosion that sounded like 'bomb going off' - as pictures show remains of children's bedroom next door

Emergency services are searching for a four-year-old girl believed to be trapped after a terraced house collapsed following a huge gas explosion and fire in south London this morning. Neighbours said it sounded 'like a bomb had gone off' on Galpin's Road in Thornton Heath, near Croydon, just after 7am...
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Health Services
Time Out Global

A two-hour ‘monster storm’ will chuck down two full inches of rain tomorrow

Remember that godawful heatwave of just a few days ago? Well, for huge swathes of the UK, all that’s about to get well and truly washed away. The Met Office has issued a yellow thunderstorm warning for Friday, with some areas expected to see two inches of rain in just two hours. We could even see hail. Truly wild stuff.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Boston

"I'm safer in the water": Woman jumps from burning Orange Line train into river

SOMERVILLE -- Of the roughly 200 passengers who escaped a burning MBTA Orange Line train Thursday morning on a bridge over the Mystic River, one woman actually jumped off the train and into the water.According the MBTA, the flames and smoke started pouring out of the first car of the train around 6:45 a.m. while it was heading towards Assembly station in Somerville. Passengers described hearing a loud explosion or loud bang and then smoke filled the train car. People then tried prying doors open and punching the glass out of windows in order to get out on the train...
SOMERVILLE, MA
The Independent

Girl, 11, dies after incident at water park, police confirm

An 11-year-old girl has died after going missing at a water park in Windsor, Thames Valley Police has confirmed.Emergency services were called at around 3.55pm on Saturday to reports of the child getting into difficulty at Liquid Leisure near Datchet.She was found at around 5.10pm and rushed to Wexham Park Hospital but died, the force said.Some very sad news to bring you this evening as an 11-year-old girl has died after getting into difficulty in the water at Liquid Leisure near Datchet.The thoughts of everyone at the force is with her loved ones and we ask their privacy is respected...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Haydn Griffiths: Body found in search for man, 23, who disappeared ‘swimming to wind farm’ in heatwave

A body has been found in the search for a 23-year-old last seen swimming during Tuesday’s record-breaking heatwave. Haydn Griffiths went missing after swimming in the River Mersey, Wirral at around 10.30pm last Tuesday. Police have now confirmed a body was found on Sunday night. A spokesperson said: “At this time the death is being treated as unexplained and a post-morten examination will take place to establish the cause. “The body is yet to be formally identified.”Mr Griffiths, from Wigan, was last seen at Derby Pool in New Brighton when he went swimming with a friend on Tuesday night. He...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Shocking moment concrete shackles fall off flat bed truck, crushing a row of parked vehicles and sending a terrified bystander fleeing for her life on a Brazilian street

This is the shocking moment a shipment of concrete shackles falls off a truck and crushes a row of parked vehicles on a street in Brazil. A surveillance video shows a semi-truck hauling the stacked tubes on a flatbed trailer as its about to turn on a stretch of Benedita Silveira Avenue, one of the busiest roads in Barreiras, a city in the northeastern state of Bahia.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Girl dies after going missing at Windsor water park

An 11-year-old girl has died after going missing at a water sports and activity park. Police were called to the lake at Liquid Leisure Windsor in Datchet, Berkshire, about 15.55 BST on Saturday after the child got into difficulty. She was found more than an hour later by emergency services...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Two dead and girl seriously injured after car hits pedestrians

Two members of the same family have died and a child is seriously injured after a car crashed into pedestrians in Kent.A man aged in his 80s and a woman in her 30s died after a black Alfa Romeo collided with five pedestrians outside a multi-storey car park in Ramsgate on Wednesday night.A girl of primary school age was taken to a London hospital for treatment for serious injuries, Kent Police said, adding that all the pedestrians were members of the same family.We are appealing for information and CCTV/dashcam footage after two people died and a child was left seriously...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

The Independent

786K+
Followers
253K+
Post
374M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy