Howell, NJ

ALERT CENTER: Howell South Little League snack stand vandalized, items stolen; reward offered

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

A $300 cash reward, as well as one year of free registration, is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the suspect or suspects responsible for breaking, entering, vandalizing, and stealing items from the Howell South Little League snack stand .

The incident happened between Thursday and Friday nights.

Tips can be sent to either Howell South Little League at howellsouthll@gmail.com , or the Howell Township Police Department’s non-emergency number at (732) 938-4111 .

Howell, NJ
Howell, NJ
News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

