WJLA
3-month-old baby dies in hot car. DC's 911 call center canceled EMS while en route
WASHINGTON (7News) — A three-month-old baby boy is dead after a D.C. rescue squad was canceled en route to the child, locked in a car -- possibly for hours. 7News' I-Team has done a number of investigations on screw-ups at the city's 911 call center that have put residents in danger - is this another dispatch mistake?
WJLA
Rise in carjackings in DC continues; lawmakers thought issue would be solved 30 years ago
WASHINGTON (7News) — As D.C. struggles with a spike in carjackings nowadays, such was also the case in the early 1990s. Councilmember Harold Brazil got the council to pass unanimously a bill in the 90s establishing a 15-year minimum prison sentence if a gun were involved in a carjacking, a seven-year minimum if no gun was involved and no bail if arrested.
WJLA
Is human trafficking being underreported? Several Va. counties report zero on the crime
FAIRFAX, Va. (7News) — 7News on Your Side has been tracking rising crime in Fairfax County, Va. and throughout the Washington, D.C. area. There is one crime trend that is standing out to some Virginia lawmakers: Human trafficking. Top Virginia politicians have been bringing attention to human trafficking for...
Video Shows Accused Wife-Killer Being Extradited From SC To VA
Video footage has been released of Jose Hernandez Mejia, a Fairfax man accused of killing his wife, as he was extradited back in Virginia from South Carolina. Mejia was charged with second degree murder after he stabbed his wife, Evelin Cali, and fled to South Carolina in July. Police investigation...
WJLA
SEE IT | Flooding ravages DMV; lightning strikes home as severe weather moves out
WASHINGTON (7News) — As severe weather moved through the D.C. region Wednesday evening, it created a mess for commuters as high water flooded roads and metro stations and canceled trains. StormTrak7 was on the move in Virginia following the storm. Meteorologist Bill Kelly says one of the largest threats...
cnycentral.com
PHOTOS: 'Rainbow cloud' spotted over northern Virginia
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WJLA) — A rare "rainbow cloud" was spotted over Loudoun County, Virginia, before Tuesday's storms rolled into the region. Michael Siuta sent WJLA the stunning photos. Siuta said he and his wife spotted the "natural phenomenon" from their back deck in Beacon Hill just west of...
ffxnow.com
Flash Flood Warning in for Fairfax County, as storm takes out power
An ongoing thunderstorm has taken out power for hundreds of Fairfax County residents, as the threat of flash flooding looms. The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Warning for the D.C. region that is set to remain in effect until 8 p.m. According to the alert, between 1.5...
WUSA
9+ things to do in DC, Maryland and Virginia this weekend | Aug. 12-15
WASHINGTON — As the week comes to a close, here are a few things to check out to make your off days worthwhile! From roasting snacks over the fire during the full moon to pairing wine with painting and dessert... there is so much to do with so little time!
WJLA
Big ticket! Va. driver cited for speeding, clocked at 152 mph in 55 mph zone: VSP
NORFOLK, Va. (7News) — A Norfolk, Va. driver was recently the recipient of a hefty speeding ticket, courtesy of Virginia State Police. Troopers cited the driver on I-64 for 152 miles per hour in a posted 55 mph zone. The agency tweeted out a partial photo of the ticket...
fox5dc.com
I-66 construction nearly complete
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - After about five years of major roadwork along I-66, Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) officials said the project is finally in the home stretch. That doesn’t, however, mean that we’re done with the extra traffic just yet. Regan Milton said she drives on the...
theburn.com
NoVA’s first Cook Out could open later this month
Big news for fans of the southern fast-food chain Cook Out. The region’s first Cook Out location is on track to open as soon as the end of August. The signs have gone up at the new restaurant, which is located in Manassas Park, a roughly 30-60 minute drive from Loudoun depending where you live. The exact address is 8502 Centreville Road.
WJLA
Changes coming to free school lunch programs in DC, Maryland and Virginia this school year
WASHINGTON (7News) — From Fairfax County to Montgomery County and the District, there are changes coming this school year when it comes to free and reduced-price meals. "For the past two years, schools have been able to serve meals to students at no cost regardless of income, and this year that waiver that allowed that to happen has expired," Johanna Elsemore of No Kid Hungry told 7News.
WJLA
Boeing is hosting in-person career fairs this weekend as HQ moves to Virginia
ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — Boeing is hosting career fairs in Arlington, Herndon and Fairfax, Va. to fill multiple positions as the airplane manufacturer establishes its global headquarters in Northern Virginia, according to a press release. Boeing is moving its global headquarters from Chicago to Arlington, Virginia. In a news...
WJLA
Weather Alert: Flood watch issued for parts of the DMV as heavy rain saturates region
WASHINGTON (7News) — StormWatch7 remains on weather alert for areas of moderate to heavy rain and localized flash flooding. Plan for delays on the roads and at local airports as this robust weather make moves across the region. Flash Flood Warnings were issued for parts of the D.C., Maryland...
WJLA
'Secrecy makes matters worse' | Second lawsuit filed against Youngkin for parent tip line
WASHINGTON (7News) — A second lawsuit was filed Monday against Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin for the release of records related to a tip line he created allowing parents to report “inherently divisive concepts” taught in classrooms, according to a press release. Attorneys from Ballard Spahr's Media and...
WJLA
School starts soon, schedule immunizations and wellness appointments now!
Children six month or older can get vaccinated for COVID and with the start of school just around the corner, now is the time to for families to schedule their immunization and wellness visits. For over 45 years, Family and Medical Counseling Service has been a part of the community...
WJLA
Maryland's new crab catch limits not enough to prevent a population collapse, expert says
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — For decades, the bottom of the bay has been a hospitable home to one of Maryland’s most treasured summertime treats. Or at least, it used to be. "I've never, in all my 50 years of crabbing, have I ever seen anything was bad before," said former state senator, lifelong crabber, and local environmentalist, Gerald Winegrad.
Winemakers from 12 of East Coast’s best wineries bring their ‘A’ game to daylong summit
For one day, at least, winemakers from a few of the best producers on the East Coast gathered at a winery in southeastern Pennsylvania to taste and trade notes. The Aug. 2 gathering was by invitation only and included two wineries apiece from Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, New York’s Finger Lakes and also Long Island.
WJLA
DC Weather: Bright skies and low humidity expected Thursday
WASHINGTON (7News) — Have the umbrella at the ready through Thursday morning as there's a slight chance of lingering showers. Skies will brighten through the day with falling humidity. High temperatures Thursday will be much more comfortable in the mid-80s later on. Friday and the upcoming weekend are looking...
WJLA
Democrat claims Gov. Youngkin wants to ban the word 'homosexuality' in Virginia schools
ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — A parent’s right to know what’s happening in their kid’s school is being fiercely debated in Virginia by the governor and the top Democrat in the State Senate. “Parents were tired of being pushed to the background in their child's education," Gov....
