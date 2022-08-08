ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

foxnebraska.com

Teens arrested after shots fired inside a home

BEATRICE, Neb. — Two teens were arrested Monday for weapons charges in Beatrice after firing shots inside a home. According to the Beatrice Police Department, Jordan Meyer, 19, and Colten Anderson, 18, were charged with discharging a firearm at an occupied structure and use of a weapon to commit a felony.
BEATRICE, NE
foxnebraska.com

TeamMates Mentoring Program receives funding for 3 years

LEXINGTON, Neb. — Thirty years ago, former Husker Coach Tom Osborne and his wife, Nancy, started TeamMates Mentoring Program to provide rural students with an extra tutor, mentor, and friend, all wrapped into one. What began as just 22 mentors and mentees, has grown exponentially, offering mentorship in more than 100 Nebraska communities. The program was also recently given an extra financial boost.
OMAHA, NE
foxnebraska.com

Farming Today with KRVN, August 10, 2022

LINCOLN, Neb. — Alex Voichoskie with KRVN has a look at agriculture headlines. - Ranch transition planning, veterinary continuing education added to ‘Herd That!’ conference. - USDA: Farmland values up more than 12%. - Buffalo County youth explore all facets of Nebraska agriculture.
LINCOLN, NE
Lincoln, NE
Crime & Safety
City
Lincoln, NE
Local
Nebraska Crime & Safety
foxnebraska.com

Lopers begin fall practices a week earlier than normal

KEARNEY, Neb. — The Nebraska-Kearney Volleyball team hit the courts for their first fall practice Monday morning, a full week earlier than usual. "It honestly doesn't feel a whole lot different," said Lopers middle blocker Bailee Sterling. "Everyone's here. Everyone is back together. It kind of feels like normal."
KEARNEY, NE
foxnebraska.com

UNK Football starts fall camp

KEARNEY. Neb. — The University of Nebraska-Kearney opened fall camp on Monday, and the Lopers, who are picked second in the MIAA, are excited to be back on the football field. “They enjoy football and being out there. Another thing is we try and make thing fun and build...
KEARNEY, NE

