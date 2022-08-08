Read full article on original website
Teens arrested after shots fired inside a home
BEATRICE, Neb. — Two teens were arrested Monday for weapons charges in Beatrice after firing shots inside a home. According to the Beatrice Police Department, Jordan Meyer, 19, and Colten Anderson, 18, were charged with discharging a firearm at an occupied structure and use of a weapon to commit a felony.
TeamMates Mentoring Program receives funding for 3 years
LEXINGTON, Neb. — Thirty years ago, former Husker Coach Tom Osborne and his wife, Nancy, started TeamMates Mentoring Program to provide rural students with an extra tutor, mentor, and friend, all wrapped into one. What began as just 22 mentors and mentees, has grown exponentially, offering mentorship in more than 100 Nebraska communities. The program was also recently given an extra financial boost.
NHS finds cat having heat stroke, reminds community to take care of pets on high heat days
Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — The Nebraska Humane Society says they've recently found a cat who was suffering from a heat stroke. The three-year-old feline named Joey was found in Bellevue. After being brought back to the NHS facility, Joey was found to be lethargic and unresponsive to light and...
Farming Today with KRVN, August 10, 2022
LINCOLN, Neb. — Alex Voichoskie with KRVN has a look at agriculture headlines. - Ranch transition planning, veterinary continuing education added to ‘Herd That!’ conference. - USDA: Farmland values up more than 12%. - Buffalo County youth explore all facets of Nebraska agriculture.
New soybean plants bring opportunities and challenges for Nebraska growers
BLUE HILL, Neb. — Corn is king in Nebraska, but nationwide, there are more acres of soybeans than any other crop. And just as corn has ethanol, soybeans can become fuel; specifically, soybean oil can be used in renewable fuels. Rising soybean production has spurred plans for two new...
Lopers begin fall practices a week earlier than normal
KEARNEY, Neb. — The Nebraska-Kearney Volleyball team hit the courts for their first fall practice Monday morning, a full week earlier than usual. "It honestly doesn't feel a whole lot different," said Lopers middle blocker Bailee Sterling. "Everyone's here. Everyone is back together. It kind of feels like normal."
UNK Football starts fall camp
KEARNEY. Neb. — The University of Nebraska-Kearney opened fall camp on Monday, and the Lopers, who are picked second in the MIAA, are excited to be back on the football field. “They enjoy football and being out there. Another thing is we try and make thing fun and build...
