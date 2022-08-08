Read full article on original website
Related
Love Island's Luca admits he was 'fuming' after coming in second place
Love Island star Luca Bish admitted that he was left ‘fuming’ that he and partner Gemma Owen missed out on being crowned 2022’s winning couple. Watch the moment below:. The pair lost out to Ekin-Su Culculoglu and Davide Sanclimenti who won by a landslide with 63.7 percent of the public vote.
Love Island's Deji Claims Indiyah Kissed Him 'A Few Times' In Casa Amor
Former Love Island contestant Deji Adeniyi has hinted that he and Indiyah Polack got up to a lot more in Casa Amor than fans might think. The bombshell was brought back to the main villa by Indiyah after the pair hit it off in Casa, but was eventually dumped when Indiyah decided to get back together with Dami Hope.
Love Island reunion branded 'worst in history' as fans complain
Love Island 2022 came to an end last week, with the public crowning Davide and Ekin-Su as the rightful winners of the dating series - prompting fans to believe ‘God is real’ with the good news. But now, viewers are somewhat disappointed after watching the Love Island reunion...
Woman Stunned After Spotting Herself In Random Photo Of Husband Years Before They Met
A woman was left in shock after she spotted herself in a photo of her husband, years before they had even met. Ailiz Melina Zambrano Pinargote, 26, from Ecuador, had been looking through childhood photos when she spotted the picture, taken 15 years ago. In the background of the snap,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Woman Mortified By Tailor-Made Dress That Looks Nothing Like What She Ordered
We've all ordered something online, only to be shocked when it arrives looks absolutely nothing like the photos on the website. One woman on TikTok was mortified when she ordered an occasion dress online, tailor made to her measurements, only for it to look very different when she tried it on.
purewow.com
Dad Reacts After Kate Middleton Sees His 8-Year-Old Standing Alone and Strikes Up a Conversation
Journalist and former Olympian Matthew Syed would've never expected his 8-year-old son to strike up a random conversation with the Duchess of Cambridge while en route to the Commonwealth Games. And yet, that's exactly what happened. It all started when he asked his son, Ted, to wait in the...
Pregnant Mum Given Just 24 Hours To Live Determined To Fight To Give Birth
A pregnant mum who was given the devastating news that she had just 24 hours to live is fighting to give birth. Carrie Dodds, 40, from Blackpool, was diagnosed with Myeloid Leukaemia on June 26, and she has already lived 'against all odds' for another month. She is currently 25...
Mum dies in her sleep in front of children and husband on flight back to UK
A devoted mother died in her sleep flying back to the UK as her husband and children watched on. On 5 August, Helen Rhodes was moving back home to the UK after living in Hong Kong for 15 years. The family was excited about embarking on a 'new chapter' when...
U.K.・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Married At First Sight's Daniel Holmes announces split with Carolina
Married At First Sight’s Daniel Holmes has announced his split with girlfriend Carolina Santos. Fans previously speculated that the pair were no longer together, and the 31-year-old reality TV star put an end to everyone’s suspicions with a statement posted to Instagram on Monday. He wrote: “I'm getting...
Grease's Didi Conn shares heartbreaking final text with Olivia Newton-John
Grease star Didi Conn has shared the final text message exchange she had with her co-star and best friend Olivia Newton-John. On Monday (8 August) John Easterling – Newton-John's husband of 14 years – announced she had passed away surrounded by her family at their California ranch after a three-decade battle with cancer.
Father was asked to choose between mum or baby following traumatic delivery
A father has revealed the moment when he was asked to chose between his wife and baby's lives during a traumatic delivery. Michael Gerry Fotheringham McConnell, 33, from Falkirk, Scotland, and his fiancée Stephanie Brown experienced difficulties when, at 18 weeks pregnant, Stephanie started leaking amniotic fluid, a yellow liquid which surrounds the foetus, and they soon were booked in for further tests.
Woman stunned after date said she was 'unladylike' after she ate a whole salad
A woman has been left stunned after going on a date with a man who told her she was 'unladylike' for eating a whole salad. Diamond Jackson, 23, said she was rejected after the date last Tuesday (August 2) and has now shared the images of the message he sent her.
Britney Spears fans slam Kevin Federline for sharing videos of the star filmed by their sons
Britney Spears' ex-husband Kevin Federline has been slammed by the star’s fans after he posted several clips of her private interactions with their sons. Federline took to Instagram on Thursday (11 August) to post three videos, which he claims were filmed four years ago by sons Jayden James and Sean Preston.
Princess Diana's life and legacy: How old she was when she died, how old she'd be now
Princess Diana was 36 years old when she died in a car crash in Paris on Aug. 31, 1997. Her boyfriend Dodi Al-Fayed and their driver also died.
Fans in meltdown as Alex Bowen shares new pic of baby boy's face
Former Love Island star Alex Bowen left his social media followers in a tizzy as he shared an adorable new photo with his two-month-old son. The 31-year-old and his wife Olivia, who met on season two of Love Island, welcomed their first child, a boy named Abel Jacob, on June 10.
Renée Zellweger speaks out after wearing controversial fat suit in new series
Renée Zellweger has hit back at those who criticised her for wearing a fat suit in new true crime series The Thing About Pam. The actress, 53, was first under fire last year when pictures of her in the suit on set emerged, leading to accusations of fatphobia. Watch the trailer for The Thing About Pam below:
People are bingeing Netflix's new rom-com Uncoupled in one go
If you're in the market for a new Netflix romcom we may have found the perfect offering. Viewers are so obsessed with Uncoupled, the brand new series starring Neil Patrick Harris, they're bingeing it in one go. Watch the trailer below:. The former How I Met Your Mother star plays...
Jennette McCurdy explains why she was jealous of co-star Ariana Grande
Jennette McCurdy has revealed why she was jealous of her former co-star Ariana Grande. The former Nickelodeon star, 30, has written candidly about her relationship with Grande, 29, in her new memoir, I’m Glad My Mom Died. McCurdy and Grande starred in the comedy series Sam & Cat together,...
Mum trying to wean toddler off dummies fuming after they get dog hooked too
A mum has unintentionally doubled her problems after her attempt to wean her toddler off dummies led to the family dog getting hooked on them too. Gemma Hill has been trying to consciously uncouple her 18-month-old daughter Bonnie Howards from her comforters for two months with zero success. The youngster...
PETS・
Ashley Cain pays tribute to late daughter Azaylia on what would have been her second birthday
Ashley Cain and Safiyya Vorajee paid tribute to their daughter Azaylia Cain on what would have been her second birthday. Watch the tribute below:. Azaylia died in April 2021 at the age of eight months after a battle with acute myeloid leukaemia. The Ex on the Beach star, 31 and...
Tyla
19K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow Tyla for the latest women's entertainment, viral videos, celebrity news & showbiz gossip.https://www.tyla.com/
Comments / 0