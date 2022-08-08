ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
Tyla

Love Island's Deji Claims Indiyah Kissed Him 'A Few Times' In Casa Amor

Former Love Island contestant Deji Adeniyi has hinted that he and Indiyah Polack got up to a lot more in Casa Amor than fans might think. The bombshell was brought back to the main villa by Indiyah after the pair hit it off in Casa, but was eventually dumped when Indiyah decided to get back together with Dami Hope.
CELEBRITIES
Tyla

Love Island reunion branded 'worst in history' as fans complain

Love Island 2022 came to an end last week, with the public crowning Davide and Ekin-Su as the rightful winners of the dating series - prompting fans to believe ‘God is real’ with the good news. But now, viewers are somewhat disappointed after watching the Love Island reunion...
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Love Island#Islanders#Rumours#Itv2#Sunda
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Tyla

Married At First Sight's Daniel Holmes announces split with Carolina

Married At First Sight’s Daniel Holmes has announced his split with girlfriend Carolina Santos. Fans previously speculated that the pair were no longer together, and the 31-year-old reality TV star put an end to everyone’s suspicions with a statement posted to Instagram on Monday. He wrote: “I'm getting...
CELEBRITIES
Tyla

Father was asked to choose between mum or baby following traumatic delivery

A father has revealed the moment when he was asked to chose between his wife and baby's lives during a traumatic delivery. Michael Gerry Fotheringham McConnell, 33, from Falkirk, Scotland, and his fiancée Stephanie Brown experienced difficulties when, at 18 weeks pregnant, Stephanie started leaking amniotic fluid, a yellow liquid which surrounds the foetus, and they soon were booked in for further tests.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Tyla

Mum trying to wean toddler off dummies fuming after they get dog hooked too

A mum has unintentionally doubled her problems after her attempt to wean her toddler off dummies led to the family dog getting hooked on them too. Gemma Hill has been trying to consciously uncouple her 18-month-old daughter Bonnie Howards from her comforters for two months with zero success. The youngster...
PETS
Tyla

Tyla

19K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow Tyla for the latest women's entertainment, viral videos, celebrity news & showbiz gossip.

 https://www.tyla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy