WKRN
New questions about Metro Schools elementary safety plan
New concerns are arising about the security plan for Metro elementary schools. New questions about Metro Schools elementary safety …. City of Murfreesboro files lawsuit against owners, …. Mother charged with child abuse arrested again. Flash floods in Middle Tennessee. 2 Gives Back: Smyrna Fire Department. Nashville Humane rescues 40...
WKRN
Metro students head back to school
It's back to school today for students at Metro Nashville Public Schools. Tennessee community rallies to help 74-year-old rape …. Residents express concern over crack in Tennessee …. Stewart County grandfather arrested after child drowning. Top priorities for Metro Nashville Public Schools …. ‘Bone-crushing’ dog discovered at Tennessee’s Gray …...
Largest enrollment ever expected in Christian County this school year
Summer is officially over for Christian County students. The district opened its doors Wednesday morning for the first day of school.
radionwtn.com
Governor Bill Lee Hears Hwy. 641 Expansion Concerns
Paris, Tenn.–Tennessee Governor Bill Lee came to State Line Road this morning to hear what Henry Countians have to say about the importance of expanding Hwy. 641 into Henry County. Addressing a large crowd of state and county officials and interested citizens gathered under tents in a cornfield, Governor...
Clarksville-Montgomery students start school year under new leadership
Students in the Clarksville-Montgomery County School district started the 2022-2023 school year under new leadership Monday.
WKRN
Tomato Art Fest returns to East Nashville
An annual tradition returns to East Nashville this weekend. 1 person shot, taken to hospital in South Nashville. Tennessee community rallies to help 74-year-old rape …. Residents express concern over crack in Tennessee …. Stewart County grandfather arrested after child drowning. Top priorities for Metro Nashville Public Schools …. ‘Bone-crushing’...
WKRN
June record-breaking month for Nashville Tourism
June 2022 marks a record-breaking month for tourism in Nashville. New questions about Metro Schools elementary safety …. Vehicle’s GPS leads Murfreesboro police to convicted …
clarksvillenow.com
New Kirkwood Middle School opens on Rossview Road, with high school coming next year
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Educators and families came together Friday to welcome the new Kirkwood Middle School. The school is set to open for classes on Monday for its first half-day of the 2022-23 school year. The school is at 2700 Rossview Road, and is part of a...
Nashville Scene
Harpeth Hall Confronts Gender Diversity
Harpeth Hall’s student body is no longer entirely female, forcing the administration to define its 157-year-old commitment to all-girls education. The elite college prep school enrolls students from fifth to 12th grades and traces its history to 1865. In the past few years, nonbinary students (who do not identify exclusively as male or female) and trans students (who were assigned female at birth but identify as male) have publicly acknowledged their gender identities, prompting calls for a clear policy on gender inclusion from the school. Harpeth Hall has yet to formalize any public policy or statement about gender diversity. According to the school, gender diversity has been an internal focus for more than six years.
Dates for county fairs around Middle Tennessee
Back to school season is synchronous with county fair season. Here's a list of county fairs happening around Middle Tennessee.
WKRN
Restaurant to relocate out of downtown Nashville
One well-known restaurant owner says it's time to move his business out of downtown Nashville. Vehicle’s GPS leads Murfreesboro police to convicted …. ‘My worst nightmare’: Strangers in Nashville help …. Clarksville woman charged with child abuse in death …. A look back at Nashville, TN’s flash flooding...
WKRN
Richland Creek Bridge opens
Traffic woes in West Nashville could be eased by the grand opening of a bridge. Metro police identify woman involved in ongoing phone …. City of Murfreesboro files lawsuit against owners, …. 4,000 beagles rescued from breeding facility. Montgomery County mother faces new charges. Woman hurt after vehicle falls from...
southerntrippers.com
15 Best Restaurants In Clarksville TN You Must Try
Are you ready to check out some of the best restaurants in Clarksville, Tennessee? Visiting Clarksville is a great idea as it is one of the best places to visit in Tennessee. There are many amazing places to eat in Clarksville. From sushi and steak to seafood and soul food, you can find just about everything in this lovely Tennessee city.
WKRN
Nashville, TN sets new hotel record
In June 2022, Nashville recorded its best month for hotel room sales in Music City history. New questions about Metro Schools elementary safety …
WKRN
Drag racing in Nashville
Neighbors in Wedgewood-Houston report hundreds of people out in West Nashville drag racing. 19 lbs. of marijuana found inside man’s luggage at …. 1 person shot, taken to hospital in South Nashville. Tennessee community rallies to help 74-year-old rape …. Car stolen with kids inside in Murfreesboro, TN. Tennessee...
Motown group returning to Hopkinsville for museum fundraiser
Motown Sounds of Touch will play Saturday, Sept. 17, at the War Memorial Building in a fundraiser for the Museums of Historic Hopkinsville-Christian County. Tickets, $50 per person, are available at the Pennyroyal Area Museum, 217 E. Ninth St. The group — from Dayton, Ohio — is known for its...
clarksvillenow.com
High school football jamborees begin this weekend in Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The regular season for the 2022 football season is set to begin next week. As each team in Montgomery County continues to prepare for their opening day matchup, they have the chance to showcase their skills for the Clarksville community on Friday, Aug. 12.
chattanoogacw.com
Daughter of fallen Tennessee lieutenant gets police escort on first day of kindergarten
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — Monday marked the first day of kindergarten for a young Tennessee girl who lost her father nine months ago—and her send-off to school was one to remember. Little Anna is the daughter of Lt. Kevin Stolinsky, a longtime La Vergne Police detective who...
3 TN cities on the list of the cheapest places to live
While Americans continue to feel the sting of inflation, three Tennessee cities are among the cheapest U.S. cities to live in by business and personal finance site Kiplinger.
clarksvillenow.com
F&M Arena construction should be finished by end of year | VIDEO
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The F&M Bank Arena is getting closer to completion, and construction should be finished by the end of the year. Clarksville Now toured the site this week, accompanied by Jordan Wyman, project manager for Commonwealth Development Group Inc. Wyman said construction of the facility...
