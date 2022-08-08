ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, TN

WKRN

New questions about Metro Schools elementary safety plan

New concerns are arising about the security plan for Metro elementary schools.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Metro students head back to school

It's back to school today for students at Metro Nashville Public Schools.
NASHVILLE, TN
radionwtn.com

Governor Bill Lee Hears Hwy. 641 Expansion Concerns

Paris, Tenn.–Tennessee Governor Bill Lee came to State Line Road this morning to hear what Henry Countians have to say about the importance of expanding Hwy. 641 into Henry County. Addressing a large crowd of state and county officials and interested citizens gathered under tents in a cornfield, Governor...
TENNESSEE STATE
City
Nashville, TN
WKRN

Tomato Art Fest returns to East Nashville

An annual tradition returns to East Nashville this weekend.
NASHVILLE, TN
Nashville Scene

Harpeth Hall Confronts Gender Diversity

Harpeth Hall’s student body is no longer entirely female, forcing the administration to define its 157-year-old commitment to all-girls education. The elite college prep school enrolls students from fifth to 12th grades and traces its history to 1865. In the past few years, nonbinary students (who do not identify exclusively as male or female) and trans students (who were assigned female at birth but identify as male) have publicly acknowledged their gender identities, prompting calls for a clear policy on gender inclusion from the school. Harpeth Hall has yet to formalize any public policy or statement about gender diversity. According to the school, gender diversity has been an internal focus for more than six years.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Restaurant to relocate out of downtown Nashville

One well-known restaurant owner says it's time to move his business out of downtown Nashville.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Richland Creek Bridge opens

Traffic woes in West Nashville could be eased by the grand opening of a bridge.
NASHVILLE, TN
southerntrippers.com

15 Best Restaurants In Clarksville TN You Must Try

Are you ready to check out some of the best restaurants in Clarksville, Tennessee? Visiting Clarksville is a great idea as it is one of the best places to visit in Tennessee. There are many amazing places to eat in Clarksville. From sushi and steak to seafood and soul food, you can find just about everything in this lovely Tennessee city.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WKRN

Drag racing in Nashville

Neighbors in Wedgewood-Houston report hundreds of people out in West Nashville drag racing.
NASHVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

High school football jamborees begin this weekend in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The regular season for the 2022 football season is set to begin next week. As each team in Montgomery County continues to prepare for their opening day matchup, they have the chance to showcase their skills for the Clarksville community on Friday, Aug. 12.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

F&M Arena construction should be finished by end of year | VIDEO

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The F&M Bank Arena is getting closer to completion, and construction should be finished by the end of the year. Clarksville Now toured the site this week, accompanied by Jordan Wyman, project manager for Commonwealth Development Group Inc. Wyman said construction of the facility...
CLARKSVILLE, TN

