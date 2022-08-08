Read full article on original website
WebstaurantStore expands operations in Georgia
ATLANTA – A world food service supplier will invest in a new distribution facility in Georgia creating 213 new jobs. Governor Brian P. Kemp announced that WebstaurantStore, a supplier to food service professionals around the world, will construct a new distribution facility in Ellabell, Georgia. The new facility will create 213 new positions in Bryan County, representing more than $87 million in investment and the company’s largest expansion in Georgia.
GEER establishes career planning platform
ATLANTA – The Governor’s Emergency Education Relief fund has been used to set up the Career Planning Resource Platform, which is accessible to all 26 institutions in the University System of Georgia. Release:. Governor Brian P. Kemp and University System of Georgia (USG) Chancellor Sonny Perdue announced a...
CNA Pilot Program ensures career opportunities
ATLANTA – A new Governors Emergency Education Relief Program will award more than $800,000 for a CNA Pilot Program. Governor Brian P. Kemp announced a new program aimed at ensuring students negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic have the opportunity to pursue successful careers while receiving a high-quality education. Through the Governors Emergency Education Relief Program, more than $800,000 will be awarded for a Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) Pilot Program.
Georgia gas prices continue to decrease
ATLANTA – Georgia motorists are paying 14 cents less for regular unleaded gasoline compared to a week ago, 66 cents more than this time last year. Georgia gas prices continues to decline at the pump compared to a week ago. Georgia drivers are now paying an average price of $3.63 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline (subject to change overnight). Monday’s state average is 14 cents less than a week ago, 63 cents less than last month, and 66 cents more than this time last year.
Georgia July net tax collections increased
ATLANTA – The first month of FY 2023 net tax collections for the State of Georgia increased $54.2 million compared to the previous July. The State of Georgia’s net tax collections during the first month of FY 2023 totaled nearly $2.21 billion for an increase of $54.2 million, or 2.5 percent, over July 2021 (FY 22), when net tax collections approached $2.16 billion.
Georgia joins Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force
ATLANTA – Georgia has joined a nationwide investigation to take legal action against illegal robocalls. Attorney General Chris Carr announced that Georgia has joined a nationwide Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force to investigate and take legal action against the telecommunications companies responsible for bringing a majority of foreign robocalls into the United States. This bipartisan Task Force has one goal: to cut down on illegal robocalls.
Former secretary of GA task force arrested for theft
ATLANTA – A former secretary for the Lookout Mountain Drug Task Force in Georgia has been arrested for financial card theft. The GBI has arrested Danielle Sprouse, age 38, of Lafayette, GA, for 10 counts of financial card theft and one count of theft by taking. Sprouse is a former secretary for the Lookout Mountain Drug Task Force (DTF). She was arrested on Friday, August 5, 2022.
