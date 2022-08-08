ATLANTA – Georgia motorists are paying 14 cents less for regular unleaded gasoline compared to a week ago, 66 cents more than this time last year. Georgia gas prices continues to decline at the pump compared to a week ago. Georgia drivers are now paying an average price of $3.63 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline (subject to change overnight). Monday’s state average is 14 cents less than a week ago, 63 cents less than last month, and 66 cents more than this time last year.

