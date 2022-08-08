Read full article on original website
Charges: Minnesota camp counselor fired arrows at kids, injuring boy
A Minnesota camp counselor had children stand in front of a target while she launched arrows at them, injuring one boy in the process, according to charges. McKenzie Kim Stolt, 19, of Minneapolis, has been charged with one count of child endangerment, which carries a maximum sentence of one year in prison if she's convicted.
Man, 79, killed in ATV rollover near Faribault
A 79-year-old man was killed in an ATV rollover crash in Rice County last weekend. The Rice County Sheriff's Office says it was called to the crash on a property at 11876 140th St. W. in rural Montgomery, northwest of Faribault, just before 6 p.m. Saturday. They arrived to find...
National Manhunt Declared For MOA Shooting Suspects
(Bloomington, MN) — There is now a nationwide manhunt for the suspects in last week’s shooting at the Mall of America. Police in Bloomington say the suspected shooter, 21-year-old Shamar Lark, and the man who police say encouraged the shooting remain at large. Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges said they will not rest until Lark and his accomplice are in custody. Surveillance footage shows them leave the mall, then get a ride to a near-by hotel. After that, no one is guessing where they went.
Blue Earth Woman Injured in Mankato Crash
A Blue Earth woman is injured in a crash in Mankato. According to the State Patrol, 33-year-old Tazia Dammann of Delavan, was traveling northbound on Highway 22 when she collided with a vehicle driven by 61-year-old Lorri Bruce of Blue Earth. Bruce has non-life threatening injuries. She was taken to the Mankato hospital. Dammann has no apparent injuries. The Patrol says the crash happened yesterday after 1:20 in the afternoon. No alcohol was involved and both were wearing seatbelts.
Judge Dismisses Murder Charge Against Rochester Man
Mankato, MN (KROC-AM News) - A murder charge filed against a Rochester man has been dismissed. A judge in Blue Earth County recently issued an order dismissing the third-degree murder charge against 40-year-old Jesse Skelly after ruling there was insufficient evidence to bring the case to trial. Skelly had been accused of supplying the drugs that resulted in the overdose death of a Mankato area woman.
Chadderdon, Lange Advance in Nicollet Co. Sheriff Race
Dave Lange and Marc Chadderdon are advancing in the race for Nicollet County Sheriff. Lange had 56 percent of the vote, Chadderdon 24 and Chad Honetschlager had about 20 percent. About the Author: Ashley Hanley. Ashley (Goettl) Hanley is a North Mankato native and Mankato West graduate who made the...
FORMER WINTHROP MAN GETS STATE OF ADJUDICATION FOR THREATENING DOCTOR
A former rural Winthrop man accused of making a threat against a New Ulm doctor in April 2021 received a stay of adjudication Monday in Brown County District Court. A stay of adjudication allows an individual to avoid jail time and keep their public criminal record clear. Ronal Schoenborn was arrested near the New Ulm Medical Center in April 2023. He was charged with felony threats of violence and misdemeanor disorderly conduct after having signs attached to his vehicle including one that offered a $500 reward for Dr. Randeep Dahmi being brought to him unharmed. Officers found five $100 bills in Schoenborn’s possession. He was fined $500, sentenced to one-year supervised probation and ordered to serve four days in jail, credited with time served. Probation conditions include no contact with the victim, contacting or visiting the victim’s place of employment or be within five blocks of the New Ulm Medical Center.
Charges Against Three In Mall Of America Shooting
(Bloomington, MN) — There are charges against the three people who police in Bloomington say helped last week’s Mall of America shooter escape. Prosecutors filed charges yesterday against the assistant manager at the local Best Western by the mall, her cousin, and her boyfriend. The charges say the three hid the shooter after the shooting, and then lied to police. Investigators say the suspected shooter, who they’ve named as 21-year-old Shamar Lark, remains on the loose. The three suspects charged yesterday are due in court later today.
Rural Rice County Man Dies in ATV Accident
The Rice County Sheriff's Office confirmed today the death of a 79 year old Erin Township man in a ATV rollover Saturday evening. The family of Marvin David contacted KDHL/POWER 96 wondering why there had been no media reports about the accident. We contacted Sheriff Jesse Thomas who stated the...
Accused Killer’s State Of Mind At Issue In Apple River Stabbing
(Somerset, WI) — The state of mind of the accused killer in the Apple River stabbing case is at issue. Fifty-two-year-old Prior Lake man Nicolae Miu says he acted in self-defense on July 30th when he stabbed Stillwater teen Isaac Schuman to death and wounded four others. The stabbings happened during a confrontation among tubers on the river. The victims say Miu attacked them first and drew a knife on the unarmed young people. At least two videos taken of the encounter have been turned over to authorities.
Freeborn County races; Strom, Shea advance in race for Sheriff
(ABC 6 News) - Several important races were on the ballot in Freeborn County on Tuesday, however the big race was for Sheriff. Jeffrey D. Strom and Ryan Shea will be moving on to the general election in November for Freeborn County Sheriff. Jeffrey D. Strom - 37% (2,435) Ryan...
Charges: Man caused Burnsville building fire because girlfriend was late home from work
Prosecutors in Dakota County allege a Brooklyn Center man doused his girlfriend in rubbing alcohol during an argument inside her Burnsville apartment Saturday before setting fire to the building, displacing around 50 households and killing a cat. The blaze erupted at the five-story Parkvue Flats Apartments at 1501 Burnsville Parkway...
3 charged with aiding an offender in MOA shooting; suspects still at large
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- Three people have been charged with aiding an offender for their alleged roles in helping the suspects in a shooting at the Mall of America last week evade arrest. Delyanie Arnold, 23, Selena Raghubir, 23, and Denesh Raghubir, 21, each face one count of aiding an offender to avoid arrest, according to Hennepin County court documents. Criminal complaints allege the three helped two men escape the Mall of America after one of the men fired multiple shots inside a Nike store last Thursday around 4:15 p.m. Those complaints also identify the two men -- Shamar Lark, 21, and...
NICOLLET COUNTY SHERIFF CANDIDATES DOWN TO TWO
Voters in Nicollet county have narrowed down the field of candidates for sheriff from three to two. Incumbent Dave Lange and county investigator Marc Chadderdon advance to the general election in November with Lange receiving 55.9% of the vote, Chadderdon 24.1%.
RPD: House suffers extensive damage after possible impaired driver crashes vehicle
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 28-year-old Faribault man could be facing charges after a crash resulted in a vehicle causing substantial damage to a residence. Police said the rollover crash happened just after 11 p.m. in the 2000 block of Valleyhigh Dr. NW. The vehicle left the road, struck a curb and hit a car in a driveway at 1927 Valleyhigh Dr. NW before it hit a residence causing extensive damage in the 2000 block.
Forest City man arrested with 1.5 pounds of pot pleads guilty
FOREST CITY, Iowa – A man arrested after the discovery of 1 ½ pounds of marijuana is taking a plea deal. Brandice DeWayne Lewis, 22 of Forest City, has pleaded guilty to a controlled substance violation and distributing drugs near a school. He was arrested in March after...
Rittenhouse attorney to defend stabbing case in Wisconsin
HUDSON, Wis. (AP) — The attorney who helped Kyle Rittenhouse get acquitted on murder charges says he will represent a Minnesota man accused in the stabbing death of a teenager during a tubing trip in western Wisconsin. Nicolae Miu, 52, is charged with first-degree homicide in the death of...
Charges: Best Western employees helped Mall of America shooting suspects escape
Police responding to Mall of America in Bloomington, Minn. on Thursday, Aug. 4. Photo by Joe Nelson | Bring Me The News. Three Twin Cities residents were charged Monday for allegedly helping two suspects in last week's Mall of America shooting escape. Charges filed in Hennepin County District Court identify...
City of North Mankato Encourages Water Conservation Measures
North Mankato, Minn. The City of North Mankato is encouraging water conservation measures, following a letter received by the DNR notifying water suppliers and utilities the state is in the drought watch phase. Based upon the request from the DNR to complete water reduction strategies, the City requests residents put...
Homestead Road in Mankato to Temporarily Close
The City of Mankato says a portion of Homestead Road between Monks Avenue and Heron Drive will be closed today to repair a storm mainline. It is expected to reopen later today, weather permitting. About the Author: Ashley Hanley. Ashley (Goettl) Hanley is a North Mankato native and Mankato West...
