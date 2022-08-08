Read full article on original website
Related
KTLO
Sutton named ASUMH assistant baseball coach
Hayden Sutton (third from right) Arkansas State University-Mountain Home recently took another step in the building of its baseball program. Hayden Sutton has been selected as the new assistant coach for the Trailblazers. Sutton says he was excited when ASU-Mountain Home Head Coach Spencer Adcock contacted him and told about...
KTLO
Robert Lowell Conner, 86, Mountain Home (Roller)
Robert Lowell Conner, Sr., of Mountain Home, passed away at his home following a brief illness on August 5th, 2022. He was born on December 9, 1935, in Logan, Ohio to John Shelton Conner and Margaret Betty Pavlik Conner. He was known as Bob, but also answered to Lowell, Junior, and Brother. Bob grew up in Mishawaka, Indiana, where he graduated from high school at age 15.
KTLO
Richard Lynn Wortendyke, 74, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 74-year-old Richard Lynn Wortendyke of Mountain Home are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. Richard Wortendyke died Monday at his residence.
KTLO
Pamela Sue Swift, 64, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 64-year-old Pamela Sue Swift of Mountain Home are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. Pamela Swift died Sunday in Mountain Home.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KTLO
Anthony ‘Tony’ John Quattrochi, 79, Lakeview (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 79-year-old Anthony ‘Tony’ John Quattrochi of Lakeview are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. Anthony Quattrochi died Saturday at Creekside Health and Rehabilitation in Yellville.
bransontrilakesnews.com
Arkansas woman killed in head-on crash near Branson
A woman from Arkansas was killed in a head-on vehicle collision on Friday, Aug. 5, seven miles north of Branson. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported Carla McSpadden, 50, of Bradford, Arkansas was traveling south in the northbound lane of Highway 65 at 12:14 a.m., when her 2011 Chevrolet Equinox struck a northbound 2021 Dodge Durango head-on, being driven by Crystal Thompson, 42, of Clever.
KTLO
MH superintendent reacts to rejection of millage proposal
Following Tuesday’s special election in which voters in the Mountain Home School District narrowly rejected a millage proposal, Superintendent Dr. Jake Long gave his thoughts on the results. He spoke with KTLO, Classic Hits and The Boot’s Heather Loftis.
KTLO
MH City Council member changes mind, files for re-election
Filings for municipal positions are continuing to come into courthouses around Arkansas, and more races have been developed in Baxter and Marion counties. A current member of the Mountain Home City Council who had announced she did not intend to seek another term appears to have had a change of heart. Jennifer Baker has filed for re-election for Ward 2, Position 1, and Jay Volkman filed to be her challenger.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTLO
Yellville-Summit School Board faces busy agenda Monday
The Yellville-Summit School Board will meet in regular session Monday evening at 5:30. The board will be requested to take action on items including the monthly budget and financial reports; petitions for student transfers; proposed COVID leave; federal assurances for 2022-2023; a proposed revised bell schedule; a proposed bus purchase; a contract renewal for David’s cleaning; ARP recruitment and retention incentive plans; and career coach approval.
northeastnews.net
KC “movie cars” on display in Branson
Who ya gonna call, when you need to go back in time?. Joe Pace, that’s who. Pace, a long-time Northeast resident, once owned and operated Pace’s Body Shop on Independence Avenue and used his shop space to create memorable replicas of cars featured in popular movies, such as Back To The Future and Ghostbusters.
ozarkradionews.com
Crash in West Plains; Intersection of Broadway and Porter Wagoner
West Plains, MO. – The busy intersection of Porter Wagoner and Broadway in West Plains saw an accident today just after 12PM. The accident blocked off traffic in the intersection while it was worked. Preliminary investigation appears to be that a green Chevy 1500 turned left into the intersection...
KTLO
3 escape when vehicle catches fire near MH
A vehicle traveling in an area northeast of Mountain Home caught fire on Friday. The vehicle’s three occupants were able to escape the fire near the intersection with U.S. Highway 62/412 and Myrtlewood Lane. According to a spokesperson from the Northeast Lakeside Fire Protection District, the fire was sparked...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KTLO
More municipal races develop in Big Flat, Bull Shoals
With just a few hours left for potential candidates to file for municipal positions for the general election, two more races have developed in Baxter and Marion counties. Big Flat Mayor Glenda Wiseman will be challenged for her seat in November. Charles Schmitt is challenging Wiseman after filing his candidacy on Tuesday.
KYTV
2 die in separate crashes in Wright County
MOUNTAIN GROVE, Mo. (KY3) - Two drivers died in two crashes near Mountain Grove Saturday night. The Missouri Highway Patrol reports Tangala Brown, 65, was driving her minivan on State Highway AD seven miles south of Mountain Grove when she went off the right side of the roadway and hit an embankment around 5:20 p.m. She died at the scene.
KTLO
Woman, child taken to hospital following 1-vehicle accident in Baxter County
A woman and child from Corning were taken by ambulance to Baxter Regional Medical Center following a one-vehicle accident late Friday afternoon in southeastern Baxter County. Twenty-seven-year-old Mahalie Hathaway had what was described as a suspected minor injury, and the 4-year-old male was possibly injured. According to the Baxter County...
KTLO
Blanchard Springs Caverns to reopen after two year closure
Officials from the Ozark-St. Francis National Forest have announced Blanchard Springs Caverns in Stone County will reopen for the first time in two years on Aug. 18. According to a release from the forest service, multiple factors contributed to the lengthy closure of the caverns, including ongoing facility repairs and safety mitigation measures related to the pandemic. Officials state safety and the desire to provide a quality visitor experience remain the top priorities for Forests and Caverns staff.
KTLO
Marion County woman accused of threatening, inappropriately grabbing deputy
A Marion County woman reported for drunk driving is accused of threatening a deputy and grabbing him in an inappropriate manner. Thirty-eight-year-old Crystal Sanford has been charged with a felony count of aggravated assault on a law-enforcement officer and misdemeanor counts of second-degree terroristic threatening and public intoxication. According to...
Ozarks First.com
John Schneider Coming to the Mickey Gilley Grand Shanghai Theatre
John Schneider is returning to Branson for a few months at the Mickey Gilley Grand Shanghai Theatre!
KTLO
Baxter County clerk compares Tuesday’s election to past special elections
Tuesday marks another special election in the Twin Lakes Area. Registered voters in the Mountain Home School District will be asked to decide on a proposed increase of 2 1/4 mills. If approved, funds would go toward a construction and renovation project at Mountain Home High School Career Academies. The...
Comments / 0