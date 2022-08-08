Read full article on original website
Wave 3
LMPD: Suspect identified in Fern Creek deadly shooting killed himself
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police said the suspect of a homicide investigation in Fern Creek was identified in Nelson County after police found he had killed himself a day later. According to LMPD, deputies with the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a suicide investigation of Christopher Dawes...
wdrb.com
LMPD says suspect in murder of Fern Creek woman killed himself
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police say the suspect in the murder of a 26-year-old Fern Creek woman killed himself over the weekend. Rebecca Ferguson was found dead on Ferndale Road, near Glendale Road, at about 6:30 p.m. on Saturday. The Jefferson County Coroner's Office says she had been shot to death and the LMPD Homicide Unit has been investigating.
wdrb.com
UPDATE: Man arrested after allegedly fatally shooting brother in Shively
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police have arrested a suspect and charged him with murder after a man was shot to death early Wednesday in Shively. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, Latoine Pruitt, 31, is in custody. The shooting happened around 6:30 a.m. in the 2300 block of Ecton...
Wave 3
Coroner identifies man killed in Shively shooting; Louisville man charged with murder
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 45-year-old man who was shot and killed in Shively early Wednesday morning has been identified. Deandre Jones died due to injuries sustained from a gunshot wound, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. Jones’ death has been ruled as a homicide. Officers were...
WLKY.com
Suspect found in murder of 26-year-old woman in Fern Creek
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department identified a suspect involved in the death of 26-year-old Rebecca Richardson over the weekend. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, the Nelson County Sheriff's Office responded to a suicide investigation of Christopher Dawes from Bardstown, Kentucky. While the Nelson County Sheriff's Office was investigating, they found evidence in Dawes's possession that appeared to have been used in the killing of Richardson.
WLKY.com
Police: Man killed in early morning Shively shooting
SHIVELY, Ky. — A man was shot and killed in Shively Wednesday morning, according to the Shively Police Department. Around 6:24 a.m., Shively police were dispatched on a report of a shooting in the 2300 block of Ecton Lane early Wednesday. That's in a neighborhood to the southeast of the Cane Run Road exit from the Watterson Expressway.
Wave 3
Police arrest teenager in connection to shooting at Shawnee restaurant
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police made an arrest in connection to a shooting at a Shawnee neighborhood restaurant on Friday night. The 16-year-old male has been charged with attempted murder, assault, wanton endangerment and possessing/receiving stolen property, according to LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley. Calls came in around 8...
New Email Raises Questions About Cops Who Killed Breonna Taylor
The Louisville cops who executed the deadly raid on Breonna Taylor’s apartment have long said that they didn’t expect her boyfriend, who had a concealed carry license, to be in the house. But an email obtained by VICE News shows that a Louisville Metro Police detective who was...
WLKY.com
Coroner's office identifies 45-year-old man killed in Shively shooting
SHIVELY, Ky. — The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has identified the man killed in a shooting in Shively Wednesday morning. They identified the man as 45-year-old Deandre Jones. According to police, the shooting took place early Wednesday morning in the 2300 block of Ecton Lane. Police said that when...
Wave 3
Man killed in crash during July police pursuit identified
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - The name of the man killed in a crash while fleeing police last month in Hardin County has been released. Douglas Mullins, 42, of Louisville, was killed July 18 after his car caught fire after crashing into three other vehicles. Kentucky State Police troopers were attempting...
wvih.com
Teen Charged With Shooting At Restaurant
A 16-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with a shooting at a Long John Silver’s restaurant in west Louisville. Alicia Smiley, a spokeswoman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, said officers were called to the 3400 block of West Broadway in the Shawnee neighborhood just after 8:15 p.m. Friday night.
WLKY.com
Police looking for this type of vehicle in connection to fatal I-64 hit-and-run
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Days after a pedestrian was fatally struck on I-64 eastbound near Cannons Lane, police say they have identified a suspected type of vehicle they believe to be involved. The man who was killed was 29-year-old Ira Lance Land. After investigators collected items from the scene of...
Wave 3
Woman killed in weekend Fern Creek shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The name of a woman killed in a weekend shooting in Fern Creek has been released. Rebecca Richardson, 26, died after being shot on Saturday, August 6. The shooting happened in the 8400 block of Ferndale Road. Louisville Metro police say officers were called there around 6:30 p.m. on a report of a corpse. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office determined that Richardson died from gunshot wounds and ruled the manner of death as murder.
Wave 3
LMPD: Man taken to hospital after shooting in Pleasure Ridge Park
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was taken to the hospital after a shooting in the Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood Monday afternoon. Around 6 p.m., Louisville Metro police officers were called to respond to the 6900 block of Sylvania Road on a report of a shooting, LMPD spokeswoman Beth Ruoff said.
WHAS 11
Louisville family calls for end to gun violence after dozens of bullets fired into home
A west Louisville home is riddled with dozens of bullet holes after being shot up twice this weekend. No one was hurt, but the family says stop the gun violence.
Wave 3
LMPD: Woman taken to hospital after shooting in Shawnee neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman is in the hospital and an investigation is underway after a shooting in the Shawnee neighborhood Monday night. Louisville Metro spokeswoman Beth Ruoff said the shooting happened just before 11:30 p.m. Officers responded to the 4100 block of West Market Street and found a...
WLKY.com
Radcliff man facing decades in prison for murder of young mother
RADCLIFF, Ky. — A man from Radcliff, Kentucky, is facing decades in prison for the murder of a young mother. A jury convicted Joseph Meredith of murder, abuse of a corpse, and a weapons charge. Meredith killed 27-year-old Angela Kerr at his home on a scenic drive in March...
WLKY.com
Another Cherokee Park incident: Woman says she was attacked with branch
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Cherokee Park visitors on Monday reacted to learning police were investigating another random attack at the park on Aug. 1. Louisville Metro Police Department said a man attacked a woman with a tree branch at the entrance of the park at Cherokee Road and Eastern Parkway around 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 1. She was treated for minor injuries.
953wiki.com
Madison Police Arrest Juvenile On Drug Charges
August 8, 2022, Madison Police arrested a sixteen year old male juvenile on drug dealing charges. As the result of an ongoing narcotic investigation, led by Detective Kyle Cutshaw, Madison Police received a pick-up order for the sixteen year old on the following charges; dealing cocaine or narcotic drugs level 5 felony, possession cocaine or narcotic drug level 6 felony, dealing marijuana class A misdemeanor and possession of paraphanailia class B misdemeanor.
WLKY.com
LMPD: Man and woman shot in Parkland while in vehicle
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two people were shot while inside a vehicle in the Parkland neighborhood on Sunday morning, according to Louisville Metro Police. Just before noon, LMPD Second Division officers responded to the report of a shooting in the area of 29th Street and Greenwood Avenue. That is just south of Brandeis Elementary School.
