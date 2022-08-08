ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

UPDATE: Man arrested after allegedly fatally shooting brother in Shively

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police have arrested a suspect and charged him with murder after a man was shot to death early Wednesday in Shively. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, Latoine Pruitt, 31, is in custody. The shooting happened around 6:30 a.m. in the 2300 block of Ecton...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department identified a suspect involved in the death of 26-year-old Rebecca Richardson over the weekend. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, the Nelson County Sheriff's Office responded to a suicide investigation of Christopher Dawes from Bardstown, Kentucky. While the Nelson County Sheriff's Office was investigating, they found evidence in Dawes's possession that appeared to have been used in the killing of Richardson.
Police: Man killed in early morning Shively shooting

SHIVELY, Ky. — A man was shot and killed in Shively Wednesday morning, according to the Shively Police Department. Around 6:24 a.m., Shively police were dispatched on a report of a shooting in the 2300 block of Ecton Lane early Wednesday. That's in a neighborhood to the southeast of the Cane Run Road exit from the Watterson Expressway.
Police arrest teenager in connection to shooting at Shawnee restaurant

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police made an arrest in connection to a shooting at a Shawnee neighborhood restaurant on Friday night. The 16-year-old male has been charged with attempted murder, assault, wanton endangerment and possessing/receiving stolen property, according to LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley. Calls came in around 8...
Coroner's office identifies 45-year-old man killed in Shively shooting

SHIVELY, Ky. — The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has identified the man killed in a shooting in Shively Wednesday morning. They identified the man as 45-year-old Deandre Jones. According to police, the shooting took place early Wednesday morning in the 2300 block of Ecton Lane. Police said that when...
Man killed in crash during July police pursuit identified

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - The name of the man killed in a crash while fleeing police last month in Hardin County has been released. Douglas Mullins, 42, of Louisville, was killed July 18 after his car caught fire after crashing into three other vehicles. Kentucky State Police troopers were attempting...
Teen Charged With Shooting At Restaurant

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with a shooting at a Long John Silver’s restaurant in west Louisville. Alicia Smiley, a spokeswoman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, said officers were called to the 3400 block of West Broadway in the Shawnee neighborhood just after 8:15 p.m. Friday night.
Woman killed in weekend Fern Creek shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The name of a woman killed in a weekend shooting in Fern Creek has been released. Rebecca Richardson, 26, died after being shot on Saturday, August 6. The shooting happened in the 8400 block of Ferndale Road. Louisville Metro police say officers were called there around 6:30 p.m. on a report of a corpse. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office determined that Richardson died from gunshot wounds and ruled the manner of death as murder.
LMPD: Man taken to hospital after shooting in Pleasure Ridge Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was taken to the hospital after a shooting in the Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood Monday afternoon. Around 6 p.m., Louisville Metro police officers were called to respond to the 6900 block of Sylvania Road on a report of a shooting, LMPD spokeswoman Beth Ruoff said.
LMPD: Woman taken to hospital after shooting in Shawnee neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman is in the hospital and an investigation is underway after a shooting in the Shawnee neighborhood Monday night. Louisville Metro spokeswoman Beth Ruoff said the shooting happened just before 11:30 p.m. Officers responded to the 4100 block of West Market Street and found a...
Radcliff man facing decades in prison for murder of young mother

RADCLIFF, Ky. — A man from Radcliff, Kentucky, is facing decades in prison for the murder of a young mother. A jury convicted Joseph Meredith of murder, abuse of a corpse, and a weapons charge. Meredith killed 27-year-old Angela Kerr at his home on a scenic drive in March...
Another Cherokee Park incident: Woman says she was attacked with branch

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Cherokee Park visitors on Monday reacted to learning police were investigating another random attack at the park on Aug. 1. Louisville Metro Police Department said a man attacked a woman with a tree branch at the entrance of the park at Cherokee Road and Eastern Parkway around 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 1. She was treated for minor injuries.
Madison Police Arrest Juvenile On Drug Charges

August 8, 2022, Madison Police arrested a sixteen year old male juvenile on drug dealing charges. As the result of an ongoing narcotic investigation, led by Detective Kyle Cutshaw, Madison Police received a pick-up order for the sixteen year old on the following charges; dealing cocaine or narcotic drugs level 5 felony, possession cocaine or narcotic drug level 6 felony, dealing marijuana class A misdemeanor and possession of paraphanailia class B misdemeanor.
LMPD: Man and woman shot in Parkland while in vehicle

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two people were shot while inside a vehicle in the Parkland neighborhood on Sunday morning, according to Louisville Metro Police. Just before noon, LMPD Second Division officers responded to the report of a shooting in the area of 29th Street and Greenwood Avenue. That is just south of Brandeis Elementary School.
