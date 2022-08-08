Read full article on original website
The Best Ways To Get Rid Of Pesky Tree Stumps
removing a tree requires more than just cutting it down. If you don't want it to grow back, you will also need to get rid of the pesky tree stump.
These Are The Finicky Perennials You Should Avoid Adding To Your Garden
While there are many beautiful varieties, not every plant is worth growing. Here are the top finicky perennials you should avoid adding to your garden.
5 Pairs Of Companion Plants That You Should Grow Together
Companion planting promotes the efficient use of space, brings balance to a garden bed, and improves the overall aesthetic of your outdoor spaces.
15 Hearty Plants Perfect For Raised Planter Boxes
Raised planter boxes are ideal for maximizing your gardening capacity. Here are the best flowers and plants that will thrive in your raised beds.
The 5 Best Bushes To Plant In Front Of Your House
Planting bushes in front of your house can not only add color to your front yard, it can also create dimension and protection for your home's very foundation.
Ever heard of a dynamite tree? It's a tree built to kill.
The planet never ceases to provide things that leave us in awe.
5 food containers you should never throw away, you can use them in every room
RECYCLING does more than just help the environment – reusing household items is a good way to save money and boost your budget. DIY experts said that keeping packaging from common grocery items is a great way to save money – and even the smallest bits can be useful around the house.
This Shampoo Is ‘Miraculous’ For Thinning Hair Thanks to The ‘Volume & Strength It Creates’ & It's 20% Off
Click here to read the full article. Even though there are many reasons why you might notice a change in your hair’s texture, including changes in diet, medications, stress levels, and illness, experiencing hair thinning and hair loss can feel understandably distressing. And while there’s no shortage of pricey products and treatments out there designed to help minimize fallout and boost volume, one budget-friendly shampoo from a beloved French brand costs $32 for 6.7 ounces. Plus, it provides a noticeable improvement to your strands within weeks — take it from the 150+ near-perfect online reviews onsite from happy shoppers. However,...
How to Clean Your Coffee Maker in Just 30 Minutes
The average person has three cups of coffee a day, reports the National Coffee Association. That means you better know how to clean a coffee maker. Americans may like smudge-free, stainless steel appliances, but they don’t particularly like to clean the one that wakes them up in the morning. Think about it: You likely wash dishes, shower, and brush teeth either right before or after you use your coffee machine to make a cup of joe, so it makes sense that you don’t want to be bothered with even more soapy water. Before you dismiss regularly cleaning a coffee maker as unnecessary, know that your unwashed brew buddy can get pretty disgusting. An often cited study by NSF International found that half of these caffeine incubators contain yeast and mold because of its “warm and moist environment,” which can heighten the bitter taste of your brew at best and spur allergic reactions at worst. Alongside sponges, the study found that coffee makers are among the top 10 germiest places in a home.
How to Store Corn on the Cob So It Stays Sweet and Fresh
With its sweet, juicy kernels, corn is one of my favorite things to serve at summer cookouts and potlucks. Whether it’s dripping with butter on the cob or tossed in a snappy salad, corn’s got a lot going for it. Depending on where you live, corn is in season from about May through September, usually peaking around July and August. Here’s how to properly store all that fresh corn you scored at the farmers market.
I’m a pest control expert – if mosquitoes won’t leave you alone, you could have the wrong lighting, what to do instead
UNLIKE moths, flies, and other insects, mosquitoes aren't known for their attraction to bright lights. But your porch light or patio lanterns could be to blame for your mosquito bites this summer – here's what to watch out for. You might already know that some outdoor lights, especially LEDs,...
How to pick a good watermelon according to food experts
Knowing how to pick a watermelon should be simple right? Alas, even with watermelon season in full swing, heaps of them in grocery stores and at your local farmer's markets if they grow well in your area, you may know all too well how easy it is to come home with one that isn't as juicy and flavorful as you'd hoped. And above all, watermelons should be a total joy to eat. Packed full of vitamins and fiber, they're not all sugar, so if you enjoy them in moderation they're a healthy addition to your diet. Even if you overdo it at times... They are super hydrating so it's not the worst guilty pleasure come summertime.
I’m a home expert and you’ve been storing your bread all wrong – my 6p trick stops it going mouldy
THERE’S nothing more annoying than going to make a sandwich and finding that your bread has gone mouldy. But now, thanks to consumer expert Tom Church, there’s a cheap hack to avoid this happening to you. And no, it’s not putting your bread in the freezer. Speaking...
How to Get Rid of Dog Smell from Anywhere in Your House
Dogs are terrific companions, and while they’re pretty awesome roommates, they can be stinky and messy. Plus, they never clean up after themselves. If you live with a dog—or more than one—you’ve probably wondered how to get rid of dog smell. Before we dive in to whether you can get pet odor out of your house (spoiler: you can), let’s first find out exactly why your four-legged friend might have a less-than-fresh scent. After all, if there’s a medical reason your dog smells bad, you’ll want to know it.
I’m a lawn expert… my tips will make your grass thrive and it’s all about watering at the right time of the day
A LAWN whizz has revealed how to make your grass thrive and look lush whilst avoiding wasting water. With the UK and most of Europe under a dry spell, gardens may be looking a bit rough, full of yellow and brown patches. But although it might be tempting to grab...
How to Grow and Care for a Butterfly Bush
Want your garden to bring all the butterflies to the yard? Look no further than butterfly bush, a low-maintenance, easy-to-grow perennial that beneficial insects love. Here's everything you need to know about growing butterfly bush in your garden. Botanical Name: Buddleja davidii. Common Name: Butterfly bush, summer lilac, orange eye.
I’m a cleaning expert and there’s one place in your living room that you’re probably forgetting to clean
YOU MIGHT think that your living room is sparkling clean and it might even look it. But there's one area that you're probably forgetting to clean, and even if you think you clean it regularly it's still filthy. If behind your sofa is filthy - you're not alone. In fact,...
A Simple Tip to Make Your Room Cooler: Move Your Fan to Its Optimal Location
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Heat waves are sweeping the globe this summer, and finding ways to cool down remains top of mind for many. Sure, you can change the temperature of your thermostat if you have AC. However, something as simple as where you place a window fan in a room can make a big difference in your level of comfort.
How to deadhead hydrangeas, according to gardening author and expert
Discover how to deadhead hydrangeas and learn the best ways to do it with our top tips from an expert gardener
I’m a gardening expert – the reason you lawn has yellow patches over summer & 3 simple fixes
WE often blame dry weather when it comes to grass turning straw-like and discolored. However, the most common causes of lawn discoloration involve wet weather, and a mistake you're making when mowing your grass. Lawn experts at Toolstation have shared their top tips for maintaining a luscious green garden. “If...
