ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Mail

Magnum, P.I. actor Roger E. Mosley is dead at 83 after clinging to life for three days following major car accident: Family celebrates his legacy and says he would have HATED 'any crying done in his name'

Magnum, P.I. actor Roger E. Mosley has died at the age of 83, his daughter announced on Sunday. The Los Angeles-born actor died at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center from injuries from an auto accident in Lynwood, California three days ago, his daughter Ch-a told The Hollywood Reporter. She announced the sad...
LYNWOOD, CA
TheDailyBeast

Anne Heche’s Family Responds After Actress’ Fiery Crash

Actress Anne Heche has been hospitalized after a fiery car crash in Los Angeles, according to multiple reports.Witnesses cited by TMZ late Friday said the Wag the Dog and Donnie Brasco star was seen crashing into the garage of an apartment building in her Mini Cooper, only to drive away as bystanders tried to come to her aid. She then reportedly plowed into a nearby home in Mar Vista a short time later, sparking a blaze that engulfed the vehicle and spread throughout the house.A representative for the actress confirmed that she was in stable condition but asked for privacy,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Distractify

Roger E. Mosley Left Behind His Children and Beloved Wife

Actor Roger E. Mosley died at age 83 of complications from a car crash on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022. Roger rose to fame in the 1970s with roles in The Mack and Leaderbelly as Huddie Ledbetter. However, Theodore “TC” Calvin in Magnum P.I . was his most prominent character. During its eight-season run, he played Tom Selleck’s friend in the crime drama.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
City
Hollywood, CA
City
Lynwood, CA
State
Hawaii State
Popculture

Eddie Murphy's Daughter Marries TV Actor

Eddie Murphy's daughter, Bria Murphy, is a married woman! The Coming to America actor's eldest daughter, 32, whom he shares with ex-wife Nicole, married actor Michael Xavier on Saturday in Beverly Hills, PEOPLE reports. The artist and actress, who appeared on Hollywood Exes alongside her mother in 2014, wed married the Expanse actor, 36, in a private ceremony in front of 250 of their closest friends and family. The wedding party included Bria's father, who walked her down the aisle, and her mother.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
DoYouRemember?

The Most Hated Character In ‘The Golden Girls’

The Golden Girls is an American TV sitcom that was created by Susan Harris, having seven seasons in all, and aired from September 14, 1985, to May 9, 1992. The show centers on four older women, Dorothy Zbornak, Rose Nylund, Blanche Devereaux, and Sophia Petrillo, who live in the same house in Miami, Florida.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tina Andrews
Person
Gerald Mcraney
Person
Tom Selleck
Person
Perdita Weeks
Person
Jay Hernandez
Person
Roger E. Mosley
TVLine

Roseanna Christiansen, Who Portrayed Dallas Maid Teresa, Dead at 71

Click here to read the full article. Roseanna Christiansen, the portrayer of the Ewing family’s maid Teresa on the original Dallas series, has died. She was 71. The actress died July 14 in Lancaster, Calif., according to her husband Steven Rizzo who confirmed the news to our sister site The Hollywood Reporter. No cause of death has been given. Christiansen (left in the photo above) joined Dallas in 1982 during the show’s sixth season. She recurred as Teresa in 112 episodes through its final season, Season 14, which ended in 1991. Teresa often appeared alongside Tony Garcia’s Raoul the butler, another character...
LANCASTER, CA
Deadline

Tanya Kersey Dies: Hollywood Black Film Festival Founder Was 61

Click here to read the full article. Tanya Kersey, founder of the Hollywood Black Film Festival, died Monday of cardiac arrest in in Rancho Cucamonga, California. She was 61. Her death was announced by her daughters Monique Love and Brittany Love and sister Lisa M. Kersey on Facebook. According to her family,Kersey had been battling multiple health issues for many years and “passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loved ones.” Prior to founding the film festival in 1998 and serving as its executive director, Kersey was the founder and CEO of the entertainment industry trade publication Black Talent News and its website BlackTalentNews.com....
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Actor
Popculture

Bobby Faye Ferguson, 'Dukes of Hazzard' Actress, Dead at 78

Bobby Faye Ferguson, an actress and the mother of The Conners star Jay R. Ferguson, has died. She was 78. Ferguson died of natural causes on June 25, her son's representatives at Industry Entertainment told The Hollywood Reporter Friday. Ferguson's acting credits included The Dukes of Hazzard, Dallas, and Burt Reynolds' Evening Shade.
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

Rebecca Balding Dies at 73

Prolific television and stage actress Rebecca Balding, best known for appearing opposite Billy Crystal in his breakout performance in the soap opera parody sitcom Soap, has died. According to her husband James L. Conway, she passed away on July 18 after a bout with ovarian cancer. She hadn't appeared on-screen in some time, with her last role being that of Alyssa Milano's boss in the original Charmed from 1998 to 2006. She was 73 at the time of her death.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Oahu
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Facebook
Country
Vietnam
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

'Chicago Fire' Star Reveals Engagement to R&B Singer

Wedding bells are ringing for one member of the One Chicago family. Chris Mansa, better known to fans as Mason Locke in Chicago Fire, is about to be a married man after he became engaged to R&B singer-songwriter and actress Méami. Mansa dropped to one knee and popped the question earlier in July, later sharing the exciting relationship status update in a social media post.
RELATIONSHIPS
Us Weekly

Olivia Newton-John’s Ex-Husband Matt Lattanzi ‘So Overwhelmed’ With Support After ‘Grease’ Star’s Death

Remembering a legend. Olivia Newton-John's ex-husband, Matt Lattanzi, issued a heartfelt message to friends and fans following the late Grease actress' death. The Paradise Beach alum, 63, and wife Michelle Lattanzi "are so overwhelmed with the love and gratitude" pouring in for Newton-John's family, Michelle wrote via Facebook on Monday, August 8, hours after news […]
CANCER
TVLine

A Different World's Mary Alice, an Emmy and Tony Award Winner, Dies

Click here to read the full article. Mary Alice, an Emmy and Tony Award winner best known to TV viewers for her roles in A Different World and I’ll Fly Away, died on July 27in New York City, the NYPD has reported. Alice died of natural causes, NPR reports; the actress’ precise, eightysomething age was at press time uncertain. Alice’s TV career began in the 1970s, with roles on series such as Police Woman, Sanford and Son (as Fred’s little sister, Frances), Good Times, The Doctors and The Women of Brewster Place. In 1988, having taken a break to tread the boards, Alice...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ETOnline.com

Taurean Blacque, Emmy-Nominated 'Hill Street Blues' Star, Dies at 82

Taurean Blacque, best known for his role on Hill Street Blues, has died. He was 82. Blacque died Thursday in Atlanta, Georgia, following a brief illness. His death was confirmed by his family in a statement to Deadline. Blacque -- born Herbert Middleton Jr. -- began his acting career on...
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy