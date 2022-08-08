Read full article on original website
Magnum, P.I. actor Roger E. Mosley is dead at 83 after clinging to life for three days following major car accident: Family celebrates his legacy and says he would have HATED 'any crying done in his name'
Magnum, P.I. actor Roger E. Mosley has died at the age of 83, his daughter announced on Sunday. The Los Angeles-born actor died at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center from injuries from an auto accident in Lynwood, California three days ago, his daughter Ch-a told The Hollywood Reporter. She announced the sad...
Anne Heche’s Family Responds After Actress’ Fiery Crash
Actress Anne Heche has been hospitalized after a fiery car crash in Los Angeles, according to multiple reports.Witnesses cited by TMZ late Friday said the Wag the Dog and Donnie Brasco star was seen crashing into the garage of an apartment building in her Mini Cooper, only to drive away as bystanders tried to come to her aid. She then reportedly plowed into a nearby home in Mar Vista a short time later, sparking a blaze that engulfed the vehicle and spread throughout the house.A representative for the actress confirmed that she was in stable condition but asked for privacy,...
Roger E. Mosley, ‘Magnum P.I.’ Star, Dead at 83
Classic TV star Roger E. Mosley has died. The Magnum P.I. alum was 83 years… The post Roger E. Mosley, ‘Magnum P.I.’ Star, Dead at 83 appeared first on Outsider.
Roger E. Mosley Left Behind His Children and Beloved Wife
Actor Roger E. Mosley died at age 83 of complications from a car crash on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022. Roger rose to fame in the 1970s with roles in The Mack and Leaderbelly as Huddie Ledbetter. However, Theodore “TC” Calvin in Magnum P.I . was his most prominent character. During its eight-season run, he played Tom Selleck’s friend in the crime drama.
Eddie Murphy's Daughter Marries TV Actor
Eddie Murphy's daughter, Bria Murphy, is a married woman! The Coming to America actor's eldest daughter, 32, whom he shares with ex-wife Nicole, married actor Michael Xavier on Saturday in Beverly Hills, PEOPLE reports. The artist and actress, who appeared on Hollywood Exes alongside her mother in 2014, wed married the Expanse actor, 36, in a private ceremony in front of 250 of their closest friends and family. The wedding party included Bria's father, who walked her down the aisle, and her mother.
Anne Heche Car Crash: Video Shows Actress Speeding Through Neighborhood
A newly released video shows actress Anne Heche speeding through a Los Angeles neighborhood before she crashes her Mini Cooper. Heche, who appeared on Chicago P.D. at one time, zooms down a residential street. This is done before Heche crashes her car into a home, which starts a significant fire, TMZ reports.
The Most Hated Character In ‘The Golden Girls’
The Golden Girls is an American TV sitcom that was created by Susan Harris, having seven seasons in all, and aired from September 14, 1985, to May 9, 1992. The show centers on four older women, Dorothy Zbornak, Rose Nylund, Blanche Devereaux, and Sophia Petrillo, who live in the same house in Miami, Florida.
Hollywood actress Mary Alice dies at 80: The star was best known for TV's A Different World and the movie Sparkle, and played The Oracle in Matrix Revolutions
Hollywood film and TV actress Mary Alice has died at the age of 80. The Tony and Emmy award winning star passed away on Wednesday in New York City, according to the New York Police Department which spoke to Variety. Her cause of death is not yet known. The star...
‘Little House on the Prairie’: Which Cast Members Died?
The cast of Little House on the Prairie delighted audiences from the early 70s to the early 80s. Which cast members died? Here's what we know about the cast members who are deceased.
Fans Want Lori Harvey and ‘Miami Vice’ Star’s Son to ‘Hook Up Now That She’s Available’
Fans are already trying to play matchmaker for Lori Harvey and a 'Miami Vice' star's son.
Roseanna Christiansen, Who Portrayed Dallas Maid Teresa, Dead at 71
Click here to read the full article. Roseanna Christiansen, the portrayer of the Ewing family’s maid Teresa on the original Dallas series, has died. She was 71. The actress died July 14 in Lancaster, Calif., according to her husband Steven Rizzo who confirmed the news to our sister site The Hollywood Reporter. No cause of death has been given. Christiansen (left in the photo above) joined Dallas in 1982 during the show’s sixth season. She recurred as Teresa in 112 episodes through its final season, Season 14, which ended in 1991. Teresa often appeared alongside Tony Garcia’s Raoul the butler, another character...
Tanya Kersey Dies: Hollywood Black Film Festival Founder Was 61
Click here to read the full article. Tanya Kersey, founder of the Hollywood Black Film Festival, died Monday of cardiac arrest in in Rancho Cucamonga, California. She was 61. Her death was announced by her daughters Monique Love and Brittany Love and sister Lisa M. Kersey on Facebook. According to her family,Kersey had been battling multiple health issues for many years and “passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loved ones.” Prior to founding the film festival in 1998 and serving as its executive director, Kersey was the founder and CEO of the entertainment industry trade publication Black Talent News and its website BlackTalentNews.com....
Mickey Rooney Jr. Dies: Musician, Mouseketeer & Hollywood Scion Was 77
Mickey Rooney Jr., the eldest son of Hollywood actor Mickey Rooney who went on to a show business career of his own that included being an original – if short-lived — Mouseketeer, an actor and a member of Willie Nelson’s band, died Saturday at his home in Glendale, AZ. He was 77.
Bobby Faye Ferguson, 'Dukes of Hazzard' Actress, Dead at 78
Bobby Faye Ferguson, an actress and the mother of The Conners star Jay R. Ferguson, has died. She was 78. Ferguson died of natural causes on June 25, her son's representatives at Industry Entertainment told The Hollywood Reporter Friday. Ferguson's acting credits included The Dukes of Hazzard, Dallas, and Burt Reynolds' Evening Shade.
Alec Baldwin, Rosanna Arquette Slammed for Sending Messages of Support to Anne Heche
On Friday morning, a peaceful Los Angeles neighborhood became embroiled in tragedy when actress Anne Heche crashed her car into a home with such force that it set both the car and house ablaze. Heche was allegedly driving at a blistering 90 MPH when she struck the house. Shockingly, it...
Rebecca Balding Dies at 73
Prolific television and stage actress Rebecca Balding, best known for appearing opposite Billy Crystal in his breakout performance in the soap opera parody sitcom Soap, has died. According to her husband James L. Conway, she passed away on July 18 after a bout with ovarian cancer. She hadn't appeared on-screen in some time, with her last role being that of Alyssa Milano's boss in the original Charmed from 1998 to 2006. She was 73 at the time of her death.
'Chicago Fire' Star Reveals Engagement to R&B Singer
Wedding bells are ringing for one member of the One Chicago family. Chris Mansa, better known to fans as Mason Locke in Chicago Fire, is about to be a married man after he became engaged to R&B singer-songwriter and actress Méami. Mansa dropped to one knee and popped the question earlier in July, later sharing the exciting relationship status update in a social media post.
Olivia Newton-John’s Ex-Husband Matt Lattanzi ‘So Overwhelmed’ With Support After ‘Grease’ Star’s Death
Remembering a legend. Olivia Newton-John's ex-husband, Matt Lattanzi, issued a heartfelt message to friends and fans following the late Grease actress' death. The Paradise Beach alum, 63, and wife Michelle Lattanzi "are so overwhelmed with the love and gratitude" pouring in for Newton-John's family, Michelle wrote via Facebook on Monday, August 8, hours after news […]
A Different World's Mary Alice, an Emmy and Tony Award Winner, Dies
Click here to read the full article. Mary Alice, an Emmy and Tony Award winner best known to TV viewers for her roles in A Different World and I’ll Fly Away, died on July 27in New York City, the NYPD has reported. Alice died of natural causes, NPR reports; the actress’ precise, eightysomething age was at press time uncertain. Alice’s TV career began in the 1970s, with roles on series such as Police Woman, Sanford and Son (as Fred’s little sister, Frances), Good Times, The Doctors and The Women of Brewster Place. In 1988, having taken a break to tread the boards, Alice...
Taurean Blacque, Emmy-Nominated 'Hill Street Blues' Star, Dies at 82
Taurean Blacque, best known for his role on Hill Street Blues, has died. He was 82. Blacque died Thursday in Atlanta, Georgia, following a brief illness. His death was confirmed by his family in a statement to Deadline. Blacque -- born Herbert Middleton Jr. -- began his acting career on...
