Read full article on original website
Guest
2d ago
~ US politicians have forgotten that the US is all about 'All' the people, not the people at the political top. It will come back to haunt them.
Reply
17
Glen Heywood
2d ago
hey CBS you useless fraud I am 54 years and have been watching presidential election night since Jimmy Carter and Ronald Reagan and I have never seen 5 swing States shutdown counting at 230 am can you explain or you do not care because it doesn't fit your political narrative WTF 🤔
Reply(4)
19
independent patriot
2d ago
she must be afraid of losing the election. sounds like what the democratic party is trying to do to Trump
Reply(2)
23
Related
nbc25news.com
Michigan man charged with election fraud
STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced charges related to ballot application forgeries. Nessel says 27-year-old Paul Manni has been charged with nine counts of forging a signature on an absent voter ballot application, five-year felonies; and nine counts of making a false statement on an absent voter ballot application, 90-day misdemeanors.
Michigan city council candidate charged with election fraud
Manni was arraigned on Aug. 5.
Michigan AG seeks special prosecutor to investigate GOP challenger for election 'conspiracy'
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel's office has requested a special prosecutor to pursue possible criminal charges against nine people, including her presumptive Trump-backed challenger this November, for allegedly accessing voting machines used in the 2020 general election. Nessel petitioned Michigan's Prosecuting Attorneys Coordinating Council Friday to...
He Allegedly Broke Election Law—and Could Be Elected His State’s Top Cop
The Republican nominee to be Michigan’s attorney general may soon be facing charges for participating in an alleged “conspiracy” that tampered with voting machines. Michigan Republican attorney general nominee Matt DePerno is one of nine people who may face criminal charges, according to a letter Michigan Democratic Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office sent on Friday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit News
Whitmer subpoenaed to testify in Oakland County abortion rights case
A Lansing-area lawyer issued a subpoena Monday requiring Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to take the stand at a court hearing next week on the Democratic governor's legal effort to stop enforcement of Michigan's abortion ban. Attorney David Kallman said Whitmer is the one who brought the case against his clients, Jackson...
Barry Co. sheriff, others could face charges for taking tabulators
Barry County Sheriff Dar Leaf and eight others could face charges in connection to their actions after the 2020 election of President Joe Biden after an investigation by the Michigan attorney general, the Detroit News reports.
deadlinedetroit.com
Indian-American Shri Thanedar Talks About Michigan's Lack of Black Representation in Congress
With U.S. Rep. Brenda Lawrence stepping down, Detroit's 13th Congressional District seemed like the best shot this year for Michigan to have a Black representative in Washington. But wealthy businessman Shri Thanedar, an Indian American, ran against eight Black candidates, who split the vote, allowing him to glide to victory...
wxpr.org
Wisconsin selects site for new youth prison
Wisconsin is another step closer to closing Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake youth prisons in Lincoln County. Tuesday, Governor Evers announced the Department of Corrections has selected a site for the new youth prison. It will be in northwest Milwaukee. The Milwaukee Common Council is expected to hold a special...
RELATED PEOPLE
In tight and tense Wisconsin GOP governor race, Kleefisch, Michels close with a brawl
BROOKFIELD, Wis. — The Republican gubernatorial primary in Wisconsin initially appeared to be Rebecca Kleefisch’s for the taking. Kleefisch, the former lieutenant governor, launched a well-funded campaign nice and early, in September, and speedily commanded a lead over lesser-known opponents, enjoying significant name recognition from her eight years as Republican Gov. Scott Walker’s No. 2.
wpr.org
Here are the key primary election results from Wisconsin
Four states hold primaries Tuesday: Connecticut, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Vermont. Wisconsin holds top billing, with a competitive Republican governor's primary there highlighting the races. Polls in Wisconsin close at 8 p.m. CT, 9 p.m. ET. Note: Though they remain on the Senate Democratic ballot, notable candidates Sarah Godlewski, Alex Lasry...
Trump proves influence over GOP voters with more primary wins
Tuesday's primary results in Wisconsin are again showing the influence former President Trump has over Republican voters. But GOP candidates could be facing some tough Democratic opponents in the November general elections. CBS News political reporter Aaron Navarro breaks down the latest results.
NYC mayor blasts Texas governor as more migrants arrive
There's a growing political battle between Texas and the mayors of New York City and Washington, D.C., after Gov. Greg Abbott began busing thousands of migrants to both cities. It's part of the Republican governor's effort to criticize the Biden administration's immigration policy. Nancy Chen has the latest.
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin State Fair fights, 10 disturbances Saturday alone
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - After a series of fights at the Wisconsin State Fair, organizers said they plan to make sure people know what the policy is to get in if you're underage. Wisconsin State Fair officials said more signs will be going up, noting that if you're under 18, you must be with a parent or legal guardian after 6 p.m., and that person must be 21 or older.
GOP polls show House battlefield stretching into double-digit Biden districts
The polls show competitive races forming in Oregon, Colorado and California.
Confusion over DeSantis, Vance event: Owner of event venue says it ‘will not be happening’ there
The operator of Youngstown’s Blue Wolf Events at the Maronite Center says a Friday, August 19, campaign rally involving Republican Ohio U.S. Senate candidate J.D. Vance and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis “will not be happening” at his venue.
New York congressional primaries to be held following redistricting
After a contentious redistricting process, New York is left with new congressional maps that leave some incumbents vying for the same seat. Michael Benny, an anchor at WTVH, speaks with Scott MacFarlane on "Red and Blue" about the Aug. 23 primary.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Trump says he took the Fifth in questioning in New York Attorney General Letitia James' fraud investigation
Former President Donald Trump said he refused to answer questions from investigators with the New York Attorney General's office on Wednesday, citing his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination related to the years-long civil fraud probe into his businesses. Trump appeared for a deposition in New York on Wednesday morning. In...
Nebraska woman charged with helping teen daughter have abortion after detectives see their Facebook messages
Omaha, Nebraska — A Nebraska woman has been charged with helping her teenage daughter end her pregnancy at about 24 weeks after investigators uncovered Facebook messages in which the two discussed using medication to induce an abortion and plans to burn the fetus afterward. The prosecutor handling the case...
Republicans slam FBI's Mar-a-Lago search
Former President Donald Trump met with some House Republicans at his New Jersey golf club following the FBI search of Mar-a-Lago. This comes as his supporters hold rallies near the estate. CBS' Trinity Chavez joins "CBS News Mornings" with the latest developments.
WEAU-TV 13
2022 Wisconsin Fall Primary Results
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Here you will find access to the 2022 Wisconsin Fall Primary results!. First, you can check our election tracker for all of the biggest statewide and local races. These will be updated in real-time as ballots are counted and submitted. These will also be part of our WEAU 13 News broadcasts. Click here to see the Fall Primary results!
CBS News
525K+
Followers
62K+
Post
369M+
Views
ABOUT
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 42