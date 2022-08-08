ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 42

Guest
2d ago

~ US politicians have forgotten that the US is all about 'All' the people, not the people at the political top. It will come back to haunt them.

Reply
17
Glen Heywood
2d ago

hey CBS you useless fraud I am 54 years and have been watching presidential election night since Jimmy Carter and Ronald Reagan and I have never seen 5 swing States shutdown counting at 230 am can you explain or you do not care because it doesn't fit your political narrative WTF 🤔

Reply(4)
19
independent patriot
2d ago

she must be afraid of losing the election. sounds like what the democratic party is trying to do to Trump

Reply(2)
23
Related
nbc25news.com

Michigan man charged with election fraud

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced charges related to ballot application forgeries. Nessel says 27-year-old Paul Manni has been charged with nine counts of forging a signature on an absent voter ballot application, five-year felonies; and nine counts of making a false statement on an absent voter ballot application, 90-day misdemeanors.
MICHIGAN STATE
UPI News

Michigan AG seeks special prosecutor to investigate GOP challenger for election 'conspiracy'

Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel's office has requested a special prosecutor to pursue possible criminal charges against nine people, including her presumptive Trump-backed challenger this November, for allegedly accessing voting machines used in the 2020 general election. Nessel petitioned Michigan's Prosecuting Attorneys Coordinating Council Friday to...
MICHIGAN STATE
Vice

He Allegedly Broke Election Law—and Could Be Elected His State’s Top Cop

The Republican nominee to be Michigan’s attorney general may soon be facing charges for participating in an alleged “conspiracy” that tampered with voting machines. Michigan Republican attorney general nominee Matt DePerno is one of nine people who may face criminal charges, according to a letter Michigan Democratic Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office sent on Friday.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Barry County, MI
Government
City
Roscommon, MI
City
Lansing, MI
State
Arizona State
Local
Michigan Government
County
Barry County, MI
Detroit News

Whitmer subpoenaed to testify in Oakland County abortion rights case

A Lansing-area lawyer issued a subpoena Monday requiring Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to take the stand at a court hearing next week on the Democratic governor's legal effort to stop enforcement of Michigan's abortion ban. Attorney David Kallman said Whitmer is the one who brought the case against his clients, Jackson...
wxpr.org

Wisconsin selects site for new youth prison

Wisconsin is another step closer to closing Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake youth prisons in Lincoln County. Tuesday, Governor Evers announced the Department of Corrections has selected a site for the new youth prison. It will be in northwest Milwaukee. The Milwaukee Common Council is expected to hold a special...
LINCOLN COUNTY, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daire Rendon
Person
Jocelyn Benson
Person
Dana Nessel
Person
Ben Cotton
Person
Donald Trump
NBC News

In tight and tense Wisconsin GOP governor race, Kleefisch, Michels close with a brawl

BROOKFIELD, Wis. — The Republican gubernatorial primary in Wisconsin initially appeared to be Rebecca Kleefisch’s for the taking. Kleefisch, the former lieutenant governor, launched a well-funded campaign nice and early, in September, and speedily commanded a lead over lesser-known opponents, enjoying significant name recognition from her eight years as Republican Gov. Scott Walker’s No. 2.
WISCONSIN STATE
wpr.org

Here are the key primary election results from Wisconsin

Four states hold primaries Tuesday: Connecticut, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Vermont. Wisconsin holds top billing, with a competitive Republican governor's primary there highlighting the races. Polls in Wisconsin close at 8 p.m. CT, 9 p.m. ET. Note: Though they remain on the Senate Democratic ballot, notable candidates Sarah Godlewski, Alex Lasry...
CBS News

NYC mayor blasts Texas governor as more migrants arrive

There's a growing political battle between Texas and the mayors of New York City and Washington, D.C., after Gov. Greg Abbott began busing thousands of migrants to both cities. It's part of the Republican governor's effort to criticize the Biden administration's immigration policy. Nancy Chen has the latest.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Election#Western Michigan#Election Local#Northern Michigan#Special Prosecutor#Michigan Ag#The Detroit News#Democratic#State#Republicans
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin State Fair fights, 10 disturbances Saturday alone

WEST ALLIS, Wis. - After a series of fights at the Wisconsin State Fair, organizers said they plan to make sure people know what the policy is to get in if you're underage. Wisconsin State Fair officials said more signs will be going up, noting that if you're under 18, you must be with a parent or legal guardian after 6 p.m., and that person must be 21 or older.
WEST ALLIS, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
CBS News

Republicans slam FBI's Mar-a-Lago search

Former President Donald Trump met with some House Republicans at his New Jersey golf club following the FBI search of Mar-a-Lago. This comes as his supporters hold rallies near the estate. CBS' Trinity Chavez joins "CBS News Mornings" with the latest developments.
POTUS
WEAU-TV 13

2022 Wisconsin Fall Primary Results

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Here you will find access to the 2022 Wisconsin Fall Primary results!. First, you can check our election tracker for all of the biggest statewide and local races. These will be updated in real-time as ballots are counted and submitted. These will also be part of our WEAU 13 News broadcasts. Click here to see the Fall Primary results!
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS News

CBS News

525K+
Followers
62K+
Post
369M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy