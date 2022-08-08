ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Can a married person attend a wedding without their spouse?

By Harrison Gereau
 3 days ago

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma is about weddings, and attending them alone. Here’s the email:

Hey Jaime my name is William and I had to email you in hopes you can discuss this situation my wife and I are arguing over right now. So here it is. My wife and I received wedding invitations from two different friends on the same day in two different cities. One invitation is from a friend I went to college with and the other is from a friend she went to college with. I thought the obvious decision would be for us to go to the weddings separately but my wife refuses. She says we need to choose one wedding and go to that one together. She thinks it should be her friend’s wedding because it’s within driving distance and will cost less. Also we see her friend more often than we see mine. I still want to go to my friend’s wedding though. I don’t understand why we can’t go to a wedding separately. Do all women feel this way? Help me out

~ William

Hmm, I’m not quite sure William thinks all women would feel this way. I don’t feel this way. I’ve been to weddings alone before, mainly when my sweetie had something else to do and couldn’t go. It wasn’t a big deal. But it sounds like money may be part of the issue for William’s wife.

What do you think? Would you go separately to each wedding or pick one and go together? Let’s help William and his wife out and let me know on the TRY Facebook page .

A family member of the founders and owners of Stewart's Shops drowned this past weekend in upstate New York. According to the Times Union, 66 yr old Perrin Dake originally of Boulder Colorado, was on Stewart's Shops board of directors. While spending time on Sunday at his home on Friends Lake in Chestertown, NY, he went swimming off his boat. Dake eventually drowned shortly after near his Adirondack home.
