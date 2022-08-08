ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Despite rejection in election, Kansas anti-abortion groups vow 'we are not going anywhere'

By Jason Tidd, Topeka Capital-Journal
The Topeka Capital-Journal
The Topeka Capital-Journal
 3 days ago

A little over a month after the national anti-abortion movement celebrated the end of Roe v. Wade, Kansas activists were disappointed in a failed attempt to strip abortion rights from the state constitution.

"Our movement has endured so much over 50 years," said Peter Northcott, executive director of Kansans for Life. "Fifty years. This setback is not going to stop us. Our resolve has never been stronger than in this very moment."

Abortion access was thrust into the forefront of American politics when the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the longstanding precedent in Roe. A wave of trigger laws and abortion bans swept through Republican-led states.

In Kansas, the anti-abortion movement remained focused on the so-called Value Them Both amendment, which would have stripped abortion protections established in a 2019 Kansas Supreme Court decision.

More: Driven by abortion politics, Kansas primary election voters turned out in high numbers

Voters resoundingly rejected the amendment by an 18-point margin.

"The residents of Kansas have signaled their strong desire to reject the dangerous acceleration of anti-abortion legislation that has swept the country over the past year," officials at Trust Women, a Wichita clinic, said in a statement.

'I don't see this vote outcome as a referendum'

Abortion opponents don't see the election outcome as a repudiation of their beliefs, instead blaming out-of-state donors for funding commercials, which they alleged to be misleading, and the media.

"I don't see this vote outcome as a referendum that Kansans want more on demand abortion in this state," said Sen. Molly Baumgardner, R-Louisburg, the only elected official at the Value Them Both watch party who stuck it out until the end. "I see this really being a vote of no against the constitutional amendment was a vote of fear."

Matt Schlapp, chair of the influential Conservative Political Action Conference, called it "a blip."

"None of this rattles me or concerns me," said Melissa Ohden, who founded the Abortion Survivors Network.

More: Planned Parenthood opened a new clinic in Kansas as surrounding states ban abortion

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AN9uI_0h8s95Jp00

"Kansas is a pro-life state and we do value both women and children," Northcott said. "We are not going anywhere."

The support from across a wide spectrum of various religious faiths who "cared about women and children ... should give us all the hope that we need," he said. "In this difficult time, in this time of confusion, we know that our state will have better days ahead of us.

"We're going to get through this difficult period, and women and children will be protected in the state of Kansas."

Possible legislative actions

House Majority Leader Dan Hawkins, R-Wichita, addressed constituents in a Friday newsletter.

While he called the vote a "disheartening" setback, he promised to "continue fighting" and urged supporters to help "change the hearts and minds of Kansans who don't fully comprehend what is at stake."

"The loss was hard and many of us can probably name someone who is ready to give up simply because they think the fight is over," Hawkins said. "Others are waving the same white flag in another way by rejecting the success we've had over the years as too little or too incremental — that this is an all or nothing scenario.

"While the many common-sense limits Kansans have passed on abortion through their representatives over recent years have certainly been a gradual move in the right direction, the lives saved through those efforts have each been very real."

Hawkins said in a statement that defending existing regulations will be a top priority. On the other hand, Kansas Catholic Conference executive director Chuck Weber believes that all restrictions will be struck down by courts.

More: In decisive abortion-rights victory, Kansas voters reject constitutional amendment in first post-Roe vote

"I think it's going to be a fool's errand because the strict scrutiny standard is very high," he said.

Baumgardner promised that the "struggle for life" will continue.

"I think that we can continue to look at what would be appropriate legislation," Baumgardner said without elaborating on what that could be.

She said it is likely that the Legislature considers constitutional amendments next session, but "what issues they will address, that is yet to be seen."

It is possible that politicians could push for another try at a constitutional amendment, perhaps one more directly designed to ban abortion.

'Pro choice crowd in Kansas should have embraced VTB'

Schlapp, the CPAC chair and a Wichita native, helped campaign for Value Them Both. In a series of tweets, he downplayed the significance of Tuesday's vote. He claimed the proposed amendment did not go far enough and that an outright ban would have won.

"It’s biggest problem was it was too timid for many pro life voters," Schlapp said. "It was not a heartbeat bill. It was a late term ban along (with) other basic regulations.

"With a pro life governor look for much stronger pro life victories soon a blip."

"Ironically," he said in another tweet, "the pro choice crowd in Kansas should have embraced VTB as it is the best case scenario for them."

Last session, partially in response to the 2019 abortion decision, Republican lawmakers narrowly failed to pass an amendment restructuring how Supreme Court justices are selected.

More: Lawmakers may change how Kansas Supreme Court justices are picked as redistricting case looms

While Supreme Court justices are not elected, they do face retention elections. Six of the seven justices will be on the November ballot, though only three participated in the 2019 decision. The other three were appointed after.

Political groups could target the five justices, reminiscent of the 2016 "reject all but Stegall" campaign in response to education funding decisions. Kansans for Life was one of the main backers of the ouster effort. All of the targeted judges survived the retention election.

Pregnancy resource centers provide alternatives

Weber predicted more focus from religious organizations and state government, through the Senator Stan Clark Pregnancy Maintenance Initiative, on pregnancy resource centers.

"The Catholic Church is and always will be pro-life," Weber said. "We, even prior to the vote (Tuesday) night, were already amping up our efforts to provide resources and support for pregnancy resource centers.

"So now that value than both has been defeated, at least for the time being, we are going to almost certainly see an influx of women and girls coming into Kansas for abortions.

"We want to provide for them alternatives, the resources and the alternatives, so that they bring their child into the world and then not only bring their child into the world, but also thrive and prosper with that child and help show them that life is a beautiful thing, that a child is not a disease.

"It's not something that should be eliminated from a woman's body but it is in fact a gift."

More: Crisis pregnancy centers' influence will grow in Kansas during abortion debate. Just what are they?

Weber said lawmakers should allocate more funding to the program, which currently disburses about $350,000 to a mix of local health departments and faith-based health organizations. He would also like to see action to address the foster care system.

The Church was also instrumental behind the scenes, Weber said, at convincing conservative lawmakers to expand Medicaid coverage for new moms. Still, he doesn't think the emphasis should be on governmental actions.

"More importantly, and a bigger emphasis from the Catholic Church, will be talking to our people about welcoming and being more helpful to women and girls who find themselves in an unplanned pregnancy," he said.

While the Church spent large sums on the Value Them Both campaign, Weber said it "a rising tide that lifted all the respect life boats" for charitable giving.

"The Catholic Church is the single largest social service agency privately funded the world has ever known," Weber said.

"If you are in need of a coat, we'll give you one, if you need a meal, we'll give you one, if you need a place to stay, we'll find you a place to stay," he said. "That's also our mission.

"So this whole narrative that, well, this money could have been spent better here or there, I think is a false narrative. We have to defend the moms and the babies, because they are indeed the most vulnerable in our society right now."

Jason Tidd is a statehouse reporter for the Topeka Capital-Journal. He can be reached by email at jtidd@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @Jason_Tidd .

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Despite rejection in election, Kansas anti-abortion groups vow 'we are not going anywhere'

Comments / 9

George Marinelli
2d ago

if they really keep pushing this people are going to vote their supporters out of office and then they will have no pull at all. the American people do NOT want strict bans on abortion. the people of kansas made that crystal clear.

Reply
11
Charlie J. Meyer
2d ago

pass a law that no outside money dark money can come into this state. The left Dumped a lot of money here to win this.

Reply(3)
5
George West
2d ago

you people don't get and you never will . you Republicans pushed this too far and yes you woke a sleeping giant !

Reply
3
Related
kiowacountysignal.com

Fr. Pavone on Kansas Pro-life Amendment:

TITUSVILLE, FL Father Frank Pavone, National Director of Priests for Life, issued the following statement regarding the ballot initiative voted down in Kansas last week. “The Value Them Both amendment in Kansas did not pass at the ballot box yesterday. The amendment stated the obvious, that the Kansas Constitution does not confer a right to abortion. It also stated that there is no duty for the government to fund abortion.
KANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Kansas Health
Local
Kansas Government
Local
Kansas Society
Local
Kansas Elections
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Fifth Abortion Clinic Opened In Kansas In Leadup To Vote

Planned Parenthood quietly opened another abortion clinic in Kansas in the lead-up to a decisive statewide vote in favor of protecting abortion access. The Wyandotte Health Center in Kansas City, Kansas, had long been in the works but opened with little notice this summer as neighboring Missouri banned nearly all abortions in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court's June ruling overturning Roe v. Wade. Other nearby states took similar actions.
KANSAS CITY, KS
Roll Call Online

What the national analysis of Kansas left out

ANALYSIS — If you followed the coverage of the Aug. 2 Kansas abortion vote, you probably were surprised by the result, which ended up protecting abortion rights in what was often referred to as a “ruby red” state. But you might not have been so stunned if...
KANSAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Schlapp
Person
Dan Hawkins
NBC News

‘No’ vote in Kansas outperforms Biden in 2020

President Biden received only 17% of the vote in rural Russell County, Kansas in 2020. On Tuesday in that same county, 45% of Kansans voted to uphold abortion rights. The results of the abortion amendment in Kansas could give us some clues about November.Aug. 7, 2022.
kcur.org

Kansas has taken in a green industry with its own pollution problems

Panasonic’s decision to build a $4 billion factory for electric vehicle batteries in Johnson County could help an industry struggling to ramp up while reeling from an ailing supply chain. The plant also underscores how an industry marketed as green comes with its own tough-to-solve environmental problems — like...
KANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kansas Legislature#Kansas Supreme Court#Abortion Issues#Election State#Kansans For Life#American#The U S Supreme Court#Republican#Trust Women
KOCO

Oklahoma voters to choose which Republican will move ahead in race for state superintendent

OKLAHOMA CITY — Two weeks from Tuesday, voters will choose which Republican should move ahead in the race for state superintendent. One of the issues dominating the primary race is how to disburse state education funding. It is one issue that Ryan Walters and April Grace do not see eye to eye on – whether taxpayer dollars should be spent on vouchers that got somewhere other than public schools.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KSN News

Missing Wichita girl was homicide victim in New Mexico

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A homicide victim found 37 years ago in New Mexico has been identified as a missing Wichita teenager. On Tuesday, authorities with the Doña Ana County Sheriff’s Office said the victim is 16-year-old Dorothy Harrison. It took DNA to finally make the connection. Now that they know her name and have […]
WICHITA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Constitution
NewsBreak
Women's Health
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
KAKE TV

Mayor Whipple hopes Indiana business will look to Wichita for potential growth

"We're perfect for a company like this who is wondering if they can attract and retain that next talent given Indiana's new political climate." Wichita's Mayor Brandon Whipple says he is hoping he and one of Indiana's largest employers can talk business, after business Eli Lilly said it was left "feeling uneasy" by lawmakers' decision to restrict most abortion rights in the state.
WICHITA, KS
krcgtv.com

Sheriffs, Attorney General, Sen. Hawley push back against FBI firearms audit

JEFFERSON CITY — After an email alleged a firearms background check audit, including a review of concealed carry permits, was given to the Platte County Sheriff's Office, several other departments have preemptively stated they would not turn over any such information, to the support of Republican Attorney General Eric Schmitt.
MISSOURI STATE
KSN News

Kansas Highway Patrol competing for America’s Best Looking Cruiser

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) is competing in the 9th annual America’s Best Looking Cruiser calendar contest. This year’s photo that was entered into the contest was taken by Dusty Dean, a media technician with the KHP’s Public and Governmental Affairs Unit. To vote for the KHP, follow this link, scroll […]
KANSAS STATE
The Topeka Capital-Journal

The Topeka Capital-Journal

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
597K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Topeka, KS from The Topeka Capital-Journal.

 http://cjonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy